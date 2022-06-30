|
30.06.2022 09:59:48
Press Release: New Phase III data show Novartis -2-
References
1. Yoon H, Kato K, Raymond E et al. RATIONALE-306: Randomized, global,
placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 3 study of tislelizumab plus
chemotherapy versus chemotherapy as first-line treatment for advanced
esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Presented at ESMO-GI on 30 June 2022
(#LBA1).
2. Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel RL, et al. Global cancer statistics 2020:
GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in
185 countries. CA: a cancer journal for clinicians. 2021;71(3):209-249.
3. American Cancer Society. Key statistics for esophageal cancer. Accessed
March 1,
2022. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/esophagus-cancer/about/key-statistics
.html
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Anja von Treskow Michael Billings
Novartis External Communications Novartis Oncology
+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 201 400 1854 (mobile)
anja.von_treskow@novartis.com michael.billings@novartis.com
Julie Masow
Novartis US External Communications
+1 862 579 8456
Julie.masow@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440
Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Alina Levchuk +1 862 778 3372
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 30, 2022 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!