Press Release: Novartis adds clinical and preclinical anti-inflammatory programs to portfolio with acquisition of IFM Tre

Novartis International AG / Novartis adds clinical and preclinical

anti-inflammatory programs to portfolio with acquisition of IFM Tre.

Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely

responsible for the content of this announcement.

-- Acquisition will give Novartis one clinical and two preclinical programs

targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome, a key component of the innate immune

system

-- Selective inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome is a potentially potent

approach for treating several metabolic, fibrotic, autoimmune, and

neurological diseases

Basel, April 1, 2019 - Novartis announced today that it is adding to its

broad portfolio of immunomodulatory medicines with the planned

acquisition of IFM Tre, a subsidiary of IFM Therapeutics LLC focused on

developing anti-inflammatory medicines targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome.

The acquisition will give Novartis full rights to IFM Tre's portfolio of

NLRP3 inhibitors.

The NLRP3 (nucleotide-binding domain, leucine-rich repeat-containing

receptor pyrin domain containing 3) pathway plays a critical role in the

body's innate immune system, serving as a danger sensor for pathogens

like bacteria and viruses as well as for endogenous signals of tissue

damage or metabolic disorders. When activated, NLRP3 triggers an

inflammatory response via the assembly of a multi-protein complex called

the inflammasome.

While the NLRP3 inflammasome plays a critical role in the innate immune

system by fighting off potentially dangerous pathogens and endogenous

disorders, pathologic chronic activation is associated with several

metabolic, fibrotic, autoimmune, and neurological diseases. Preclinical

studies have shown that IFM Tre's molecules can selectively suppress

inflammation caused by the NLRP3 inflammasome while allowing the rest of

the immune system to continue normal operations.

"IFM Tre's compounds have demonstrated that they can fine-tune the

immune system, offering a potentially potent approach for treating a

large variety of diseases associated with inflammation," said Jay

Bradner, President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.

"We look forward to applying our deep expertise in this field to

advancing these medicines through the clinic and to patients who need

them.

"The three inhibitors in the IFM Tre pipeline include: IFM-2427, a

clinical-stage systemic antagonist for an array of chronic inflammatory

disorders, including gout, atherosclerosis and nonalcoholic

steatohepatitis (NASH); a preclinical-stage gut-directed molecule for

the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and a preclinical-stage

central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant molecule.These programs

complement the existing Novartis pipeline of anti-inflammatory

medicines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will acquire all of the

outstanding capital stock of IFM Tre. In addition, IFM Tre will receive

an upfront payment and will be eligible for downstream milestone

payments.

IFM and Novartis anticipate the transaction will close during the second

quarter of 2019. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary

closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino

Antitrust Improvements Act.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "portfolio," "will," "potentially," "planned," "focused," "look

forward," "pipeline," "eligible," "anticipate," "subject to," "potential,

" "can," "expect," "investigational," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding the completion of the planned

acquisition of IFM Tre; regarding potential strategic benefits,

synergies or opportunities from the proposed acquisition; regarding

potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the

investigational or approved products described in this press release, or

regarding potential future revenues from such products; or by

discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. You should

not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding

future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual

results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that the proposed acquisition of

IFM Tre will be completed in any particular form, within any particular

time frame, or at all. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis

will be able to realize any of the potential strategic benefits,

synergies or opportunities as a result of the acquisition, within any

particular time frame, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that

the investigational or approved products described in this press release

will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications

or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there

be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in

the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products and

the planned acquisition of IFM Tre could be affected by, among other

things, an unexpected failure to satisfy the required closing conditions,

including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements

Act, or unexpected delays in meeting these requirements; the potential

that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from

the planned acquisition may not be realized or may take longer to

realize than expected; the uncertainties inherent in research and

development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of

existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government

regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,

including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement

pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our

ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and

patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach more than 800 million people

globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our

latest treatments. About 130 000 people of nearly 150 nationalities work

at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

Central media line: +41 61 324 2200

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Eric Althoff Kara Cournoyer

Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Institites for BioMedical Research

+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 617 871 3208 (direct)

+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 617 710 5447 (mobile)

eric.althoff@novartis.com kara.cournoyer@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448

Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2240200/883162.pdf

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West

Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Novartis International AG

P.O. Box Basel Switzerland

WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;

http://www.novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2019 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)