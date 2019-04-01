Press Release: Novartis adds clinical and preclinical anti-inflammatory programs to portfolio with acquisition of IFM Tre

|
-- Acquisition will give Novartis one clinical and two preclinical programs
targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome, a key component of the innate immune
system
-- Selective inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome is a potentially potent
approach for treating several metabolic, fibrotic, autoimmune, and
neurological diseases
Basel, April 1, 2019 - Novartis announced today that it is adding to its
broad portfolio of immunomodulatory medicines with the planned
acquisition of IFM Tre, a subsidiary of IFM Therapeutics LLC focused on
developing anti-inflammatory medicines targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome.
The acquisition will give Novartis full rights to IFM Tre's portfolio of
NLRP3 inhibitors.
The NLRP3 (nucleotide-binding domain, leucine-rich repeat-containing
receptor pyrin domain containing 3) pathway plays a critical role in the
body's innate immune system, serving as a danger sensor for pathogens
like bacteria and viruses as well as for endogenous signals of tissue
damage or metabolic disorders. When activated, NLRP3 triggers an
inflammatory response via the assembly of a multi-protein complex called
the inflammasome.
While the NLRP3 inflammasome plays a critical role in the innate immune
system by fighting off potentially dangerous pathogens and endogenous
disorders, pathologic chronic activation is associated with several
metabolic, fibrotic, autoimmune, and neurological diseases. Preclinical
studies have shown that IFM Tre's molecules can selectively suppress
inflammation caused by the NLRP3 inflammasome while allowing the rest of
the immune system to continue normal operations.
"IFM Tre's compounds have demonstrated that they can fine-tune the
immune system, offering a potentially potent approach for treating a
large variety of diseases associated with inflammation," said Jay
Bradner, President of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research.
"We look forward to applying our deep expertise in this field to
advancing these medicines through the clinic and to patients who need
them.
"The three inhibitors in the IFM Tre pipeline include: IFM-2427, a
clinical-stage systemic antagonist for an array of chronic inflammatory
disorders, including gout, atherosclerosis and nonalcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH); a preclinical-stage gut-directed molecule for
the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and a preclinical-stage
central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant molecule.These programs
complement the existing Novartis pipeline of anti-inflammatory
medicines.
Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will acquire all of the
outstanding capital stock of IFM Tre. In addition, IFM Tre will receive
an upfront payment and will be eligible for downstream milestone
payments.
IFM and Novartis anticipate the transaction will close during the second
quarter of 2019. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary
closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino
Antitrust Improvements Act.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "portfolio," "will," "potentially," "planned," "focused," "look
forward," "pipeline," "eligible," "anticipate," "subject to," "potential,
" "can," "expect," "investigational," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding the completion of the planned
acquisition of IFM Tre; regarding potential strategic benefits,
synergies or opportunities from the proposed acquisition; regarding
potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the
investigational or approved products described in this press release, or
regarding potential future revenues from such products; or by
discussions of strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking
statements. There can be no guarantee that the proposed acquisition of
IFM Tre will be completed in any particular form, within any particular
time frame, or at all. Neither can there be any guarantee that Novartis
will be able to realize any of the potential strategic benefits,
synergies or opportunities as a result of the acquisition, within any
particular time frame, or at all. Nor can there be any guarantee that
the investigational or approved products described in this press release
will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications
or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there
be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in
the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products and
the planned acquisition of IFM Tre could be affected by, among other
things, an unexpected failure to satisfy the required closing conditions,
including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements
Act, or unexpected delays in meeting these requirements; the potential
that the strategic benefits, synergies or opportunities expected from
the planned acquisition may not be realized or may take longer to
realize than expected; the uncertainties inherent in research and
development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of
existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government
regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment,
including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement
pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our
ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property
protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and
patients; general political and economic conditions; safety, quality or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 800 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 130 000 people of nearly 150 nationalities work
at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
Central media line: +41 61 324 2200
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Eric Althoff Kara Cournoyer
Novartis Global Media Relations Novartis Institites for BioMedical Research
+41 61 324 7999 (direct) +1 617 871 3208 (direct)
+41 79 593 4202 (mobile) +1 617 710 5447 (mobile)
eric.althoff@novartis.com kara.cournoyer@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
Media release (PDF): http://hugin.info/134323/R/2240200/883162.pdf
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West
Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information
contained therein.
Source: Novartis International AG via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
Novartis International AG
P.O. Box Basel Switzerland
WKN: 904278;ISIN: CH0012005267;
http://www.novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 01, 2019 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
