Novartis Aktie
WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098
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20.03.2026 06:59:41
Press Release: Novartis agrees to acquire a pan-mutant-selective PI3KALPHA> inhibitor, strengthening its breast cancer pipeline
-- Proposed acquisition supports the Novartis oncology strategy in hormone
receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor two-negative
(HR+/HER2-) breast cancer
-- The lead asset, SNV4818, currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical study, is
designed to selectively target PI3K while sparing wild-type PI3K and improving tolerability -- Addresses a well--defined patient population with significant unmet need -- approximately 40% of HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients have PIK3CA mutations Basel, March 20, 2026 -- Novartis today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Synnovation Therapeutics, LLC to acquire SNV4818, a pan-mutant--selective PI3K SNV4818 is an oral drug currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study for breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors. The biology of mutated PI3K "While mutated PI3K SNV4818 is designed to target the mutated PI3K Transaction Details Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay USD 2 billion upfront and up to USD 1 billion in milestone payments to Synnovation Therapeutics, LLC to acquire Pikavation Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly- owned subsidiary of Synnovation that holds a portfolio of pan-mutant selective PI3K Novartis in oncology The Novartis oncology strategy focuses on people living with cancer and those who care for them, from loved ones to clinical care teams, including their providers. For the past 30+ years, the aim has been to extend and improve lives by discovering differentiated, innovative and practice-changing medicines for patients. As Novartis reimagines medicine, it collaborates with a wide range of patient advocacy groups and supports education, early cancer screening and diagnosis. With a broad research and development portfolio across solid tumors, hematology and radioligand therapy (RLT), Novartis is committed to using technology, leading science and patient-centered research to deliver pioneering cancer care for all those in need. About Novartis Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide. Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com/ https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram. Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products or programs, including SNV4818; potential new indications for existing products; potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; results of ongoing clinical trials; or potential future, pending or announced transactions, including the acquisition of Pikavation Therapeutics, Inc.; or potential future sales or earnings. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that SNV4818 will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the expected benefits or synergies from this transaction will be achieved in the expected timeframe, or at all, nor can there be any guarantee that SNV4818 will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding SNV4818 or the transaction described in this press release could be affected by, among other things, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, as well as uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; ; research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; our ability to realize the strategic benefits, operational efficiencies or opportunities expected from our external business opportunities; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this press release; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. # # # Novartis Media Relations E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com Novartis Investor Relations Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944 E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires March 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
while sparing wild-type PI3K and improving tolerability -- Addresses a well--defined patient population with significant unmet need -- approximately 40% of HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients have PIK3CA mutations Basel, March 20, 2026 -- Novartis today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Synnovation Therapeutics, LLC to acquire SNV4818, a pan-mutant--selective PI3K SNV4818 is an oral drug currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study for breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors. The biology of mutated PI3K "While mutated PI3K SNV4818 is designed to target the mutated PI3K Transaction Details Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay USD 2 billion upfront and up to USD 1 billion in milestone payments to Synnovation Therapeutics, LLC to acquire Pikavation Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly- owned subsidiary of Synnovation that holds a portfolio of pan-mutant selective PI3K Novartis in oncology The Novartis oncology strategy focuses on people living with cancer and those who care for them, from loved ones to clinical care teams, including their providers. For the past 30+ years, the aim has been to extend and improve lives by discovering differentiated, innovative and practice-changing medicines for patients. As Novartis reimagines medicine, it collaborates with a wide range of patient advocacy groups and supports education, early cancer screening and diagnosis. With a broad research and development portfolio across solid tumors, hematology and radioligand therapy (RLT), Novartis is committed to using technology, leading science and patient-centered research to deliver pioneering cancer care for all those in need. About Novartis Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide. Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com/ https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram. Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products or programs, including SNV4818; potential new indications for existing products; potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; results of ongoing clinical trials; or potential future, pending or announced transactions, including the acquisition of Pikavation Therapeutics, Inc.; or potential future sales or earnings. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that SNV4818 will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the expected benefits or synergies from this transaction will be achieved in the expected timeframe, or at all, nor can there be any guarantee that SNV4818 will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding SNV4818 or the transaction described in this press release could be affected by, among other things, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, as well as uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; ; research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; our ability to realize the strategic benefits, operational efficiencies or opportunities expected from our external business opportunities; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this press release; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. # # # Novartis Media Relations E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com Novartis Investor Relations Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944 E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires March 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
and improving tolerability
-- Addresses a well--defined patient population with significant unmet need
-- approximately 40% of HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients have PIK3CA
mutations
Basel, March 20, 2026 -- Novartis today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Synnovation Therapeutics, LLC to acquire SNV4818, a pan-mutant--selective PI3K
SNV4818 is an oral drug currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study for breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors. The biology of mutated PI3K
"While mutated PI3K
SNV4818 is designed to target the mutated PI3K
Transaction Details
Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay USD 2 billion upfront and up to USD 1 billion in milestone payments to Synnovation Therapeutics, LLC to acquire Pikavation Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly- owned subsidiary of Synnovation that holds a portfolio of pan-mutant selective PI3K
Novartis in oncology
The Novartis oncology strategy focuses on people living with cancer and those who care for them, from loved ones to clinical care teams, including their providers. For the past 30+ years, the aim has been to extend and improve lives by discovering differentiated, innovative and practice-changing medicines for patients.
As Novartis reimagines medicine, it collaborates with a wide range of patient advocacy groups and supports education, early cancer screening and diagnosis. With a broad research and development portfolio across solid tumors, hematology and radioligand therapy (RLT), Novartis is committed to using technology, leading science and patient-centered research to deliver pioneering cancer care for all those in need.
About Novartis
Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.
Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com/ https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products or programs, including SNV4818; potential new indications for existing products; potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; results of ongoing clinical trials; or potential future, pending or announced transactions, including the acquisition of Pikavation Therapeutics, Inc.; or potential future sales or earnings. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that SNV4818 will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the expected benefits or synergies from this transaction will be achieved in the expected timeframe, or at all, nor can there be any guarantee that SNV4818 will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding SNV4818 or the transaction described in this press release could be affected by, among other things, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, as well as uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; ; research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; our ability to realize the strategic benefits, operational efficiencies or opportunities expected from our external business opportunities; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this press release; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)
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