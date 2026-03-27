Press Release: Novartis agrees to acquire Excellergy, Inc., building on allergy leadership with next-generation anti-IgE innovation

- Proposed acquisition strengthens Novartis immunology strategy in food allergy and other IgE-driven diseases

- Lead asset Exl-111 builds on proven IgE biology with a differentiated mechanism designed to dissociate receptor-bound IgE and drive faster, deeper pathway suppression

- Exl-111 would complement existing Novartis portfolio in allergy with potential to improve both symptom control and convenience

Basel, March 27, 2026 -- Novartis today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Excellergy, Inc., a private biotech company developing next-generation anti-IgE therapies for IgE-driven diseases. The proposed acquisition adds Exl-111, a half-life extended, high-affinity anti-IgE antibody in Phase 1.

The acquisition builds on deep Novartis expertise in IgE biology and a long-standing presence in allergic disease. Exl-111 is designed as a next-generation extension of validated biology established by anti-IgE therapy, with the potential to complement the Novartis existing allergy portfolio across a range of allergic conditions and patient settings.

"Excellergy adds a differentiated next-generation anti-IgE program that builds on biology Novartis knows well, supported by preclinical evidence and early clinical pharmacokinetic data," said Fiona Marshall, President of Biomedical Research at Novartis. "Exl-111 is designed to go beyond conventional anti-IgE therapy, with the potential to deliver faster and deeper suppression of IgE signaling as well as improved symptom control. This proposed acquisition strengthens our allergy portfolio and reflects our strategy of advancing innovative bold science to bring meaningful additional benefits to patients."

IgE is a central driver of multiple allergic diseases. Unlike conventional anti-IgE approaches, Exl-111 is designed to dissociate receptor-bound IgE with the potential to drive faster and deeper Fc epsilon RI alpha (Fc RI ) downregulation. Preclinical studies and early human pharmacokinetic data from ongoing Phase 1 evaluation support a differentiated profile, with evidence of sustained exposure consistent with its half--life--extended design. If confirmed clinically, this mechanism could support earlier symptom relief, stronger disease control, more convenient dosing and broader use across food allergy, chronic spontaneous urticaria, chronic inducible urticaria, allergic asthma and other IgE-mediated diseases, including potentially in pediatric populations.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay up to USD 2 billion in upfront and milestone payments to acquire Excellergy. The transaction is expected to close in H2 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Novartis Immunology

At Novartis, we're advancing bold science with the goal of bringing relief and a renewed sense of hope to people living with autoimmune diseases. Building on our legacy of first-in-class innovation across rheumatology, dermatology and allergy, and a diverse industry-leading pipeline, we're committed to shaping what's next in Immunology.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com/ https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "look forward," or similar expressions, or by express or implied discussions regarding: potential new products or programs, including Exl-111, potential new indications for existing products; potential product launches or potential future revenues from any such products; results of ongoing clinical trials; or potential future, pending or announced transactions, including the acquisition of Excellergy, Inc.; or potential future sales or earnings. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that Exl-111 will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that the expected benefits or synergies from this transaction will be achieved in the expected timeframe, or at all, nor can there be any guarantee that Exl-111 will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding Exl-111 or the transaction described in this press release could be affected by, among other things, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals, as well as uncertainties concerning: global healthcare cost containment, including ongoing government, payer and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; research and development of new products, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection, including the ultimate extent of the impact on Novartis of the loss of patent protection and exclusivity on key products; our ability to realize the strategic benefits, operational efficiencies or opportunities expected from our external business opportunities; the development or adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, and new business models; actual or potential legal proceedings, including regulatory actions or delays or government regulation related to the products and pipeline products described in this press release; safety, quality, data integrity, or manufacturing issues; major macroeconomic and geo- and socio-political developments, including the impact of any potential tariffs on our products or the impact of war in certain parts of the world; future demand for our products; and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's most recently filed Form 20-F and in subsequent reports filed with, or furnished to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)