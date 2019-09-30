|
30.09.2019 07:19:55
Press Release: Novartis announces positive -2-
medical experts, Novartis is committed to solving the unmet needs in
asthma management, improving treatment outcomes for chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory diseases.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "aiming," "investigational," "look forward," "promising,"
"believe," "potential," "can," "will," "upcoming," "in development,"
"ambition," "committed," "expectations," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political and economic
conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential or actual
data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our
information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people
globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our
latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities
work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
http://twitter.com/novartis or follow @NovartisNews for the latest News
& Media Updates at https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
References
[1] Data on file
[2] Clinicaltrials.gov
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02554786?term=NCT02554786&rank=1.
Accessed September 2019
[3] Chung KF et al. International ERS/ATS guidelines on definition,
evaluation and treatment of severe asthma. Eur Respir J.
2014;43(2):343-73.
[4] Global Initiative for Asthma. Difficult-to-treat and severe
asthma in adult and adolescent patients. A GINA pocket guide. 2019.
Available from www.ginasthma.org/
[5] Fang J et al. Demographic, clinical characteristics and control
status of pediatric, adolescent, and adult asthma patients by GINA Step
in a US longitudinal cohort. Am J Resp Crit Care Med 2018: 197:A1903
[6] Peters SP et al. Uncontrolled asthma: a review of the prevalence,
disease burden and options for treatment. Respir Med 2006: 100(7):
1139-1151
[7] Katsaounou P et al. Still Fighting for Breath: a patient survey
of the challenges and impact of severe asthma. ERJ Open Res 2018: 4(4)
[8] Price D et al. Asthma control and management in 8,000 European
patients: the REcognise Asthma and LInk to Symptoms and Experience
(REALISE) survey. NPJ Prim Care Respir Med 2014: 24: 14009.
[9] Price D, et al. Adverse outcomes from initiation of systemic
corticosteroids for asthma: long-term observational study. J Asthma
Allergy. 2018: 11: 193-204
[10] Albers FC et al. Biologic treatment eligibility for real-world
patients with severe asthma: The IDEAL study. J Asthma 2018: 55(2):
152-160.
# # #
Novartis Global External Communications
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Peter Zuest Phil McNamara
Novartis Global External Communications Global Head, Respiratory Communications
+41 79 899 9812 (mobile) +1 862 778 0218 (direct)
peter.zuest@novartis.com +1 862 274 5255 (mobile)
Eric Althoff philip.mcnamara@novartis.com
Novartis US External Communications
+1 646 438 4335
eric.althoff@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 862 778 3258
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 30, 2019 01:20 ET (05:20 GMT)