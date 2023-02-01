Press Release: Novartis continues to grow with -3

|
Press Release: Novartis continues to grow with
Xolair 323 -13 -3 1 365 -4 6
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Sandostatin 305 -12 -8 1 238 -12 -10
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Kisqali 357 25 33 1 231 31 38
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Ilaris 301 6 14 1 133 7 15
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Kesimpta 369 151 157 1 092 194 200
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Galvus Group 209 -25 -16 859 -21 -12
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Gleevec/Glivec 175 -25 -18 745 -27 -22
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Exforge Group 159 -19 -12 743 -18 -12
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Diovan Group 142 -25 -16 652 -16 -9
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Kymriah 139 -3 5 536 -9 -2
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Afinitor/Votubia 106 -39 -32 512 -45 -41
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
Top 20 products total 7 877 -4 2 32 137 -1 5
--------------------------- ------- --------- -------- ------- ---- ----
* Sales growth with/without true-up: US Cosentyx sales growth was impacted by a revenue deduction true-up (mainly due to higher than expected Medicaid patient mix), which was related to prior quarters in 2022
R&D update - key developments from the fourth quarter
New approvals
Pluvicto EC approval for treatment of patients with progressive
PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate
cancer (mCRPC) who have been treated with androgen-receptor
pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy
-------- ------------------------------------------------------------
Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
Pluvicto Ph3 PSMAfore trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating
statistically significant and clinically meaningful
improvement in radiographic PFS in patients with PSMA-positive
mCRPC who have been treated with androgen-receptor
pathway inhibition. No unexpected safety findings
were observed. Detailed data to be presented at an
upcoming medical meeting with submission to regulatory
authorities for approval planned for 2023
---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Iptacopan Ph3 APPLY-PNH study met both primary and most secondary
endpoints demonstrating iptacopan's superiority over
anti-C5 treatment in adult PNH patients with residual
anemia despite prior anti-C5 treatment. Iptacopan
demonstrated an 80% difference to anti-C5 in the estimated
proportion of patients achieving >=2 g/dL Hb-level
increases from baseline and a 67% difference to anti-C5
in the estimated proportion of patients achieving
>=12 g/dL Hb levels without the need for red blood
cell transfusions. Iptacopan also provided blood-transfusion
independence for almost all patients with no serious
cases of breakthrough hemolysis and clinically meaningful
patient-reported fatigue improvements. Data presented
at ASH 2022
Ph3 APPOINT-PNH study (evaluating iptacopan in complement-inhibitor-naïve
PNH patients) met its primary endpoint. With iptacopan,
a significant proportion of patients achieved clinically
meaningful Hb-level increases of >=2 g/dL from baseline
without the need for blood transfusions at 24 weeks.
Detailed data to be presented at an upcoming medical
meeting and included in iptacopan PNH global regulatory
submissions planned in 2023
---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Kisqali Ph2 RIGHT Choice trial demonstrated approximately
one year PFS benefit of Kisqali plus ET over combination
chemotherapy (24 months compared to 12.3 months; HR=0.54;
p=.0007) in the 1L setting for pre- and perimenopausal
patients with aggressive forms of HR+/HER2- mBC, including
patients with visceral crisis. RIGHT Choice is the
first randomized study comparing a CDK4/6i plus ET
vs. combination CT in aggressive HR+/HER2- mBC. Data
presented at SABCS 2022
---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leqvio New long-term data from the ORION-3 open-label study
demonstrated effective and sustained reductions in
LDL cholesterol over four years of treatment. At any
time throughout the trial, approximately 80% of patients
reached an LDL-C level of <70mg/dL. Data presented
at AHA 2022
---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ganaplacide/ Novartis and Medicines for Malaria Venture announced
lumefantrine-SDF that ganaplacide/ lumefantrine would advance to a
combination Ph3 study in patients with acute uncomplicated malaria
due to Plasmodium falciparum
---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Branaplam Novartis ended the development of branaplam in Huntington's
Disease based on an overall assessment of potential
benefit-risk from the Ph2b VIBRANT-HD study
---------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Capital structure and net debt
Retaining a good balance between investment in the business, a strong capital structure and attractive shareholder returns remains a priority.
In 2022, Novartis repurchased a total of 126.2 million shares for USD 10.8 billion on the SIX Swiss Exchange second trading line, including 115.3 million shares (USD 9.9 billion) under the up-to USD 15 billion share buyback announced in December 2021 and 10.9 million shares (USD 0.9 billion) to mitigate dilution related to participation plans of associates. In addition, 1.4 million shares (USD 0.1 billion) were repurchased from associates. In the same period, 12.3 million shares (for an equity value of USD 0.9 billion) were delivered as a result of option exercises and share deliveries related to participation plans of associates. Consequently, the total number of shares outstanding decreased by 115.3 million versus December 31, 2021. These treasury share transactions resulted in a decrease in equity of USD 10.0 billion and a net cash outflow of USD 10.6 billion.
As of December 31, 2022, the net debt increased to USD 7.2 billion compared to USD 0.9 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase was mainly due to the USD 7.5 billion annual dividend payment and the net cash outflow for treasury share transactions of USD 10.6 billion, partially offset by USD 11.9 billion free cash flow during 2022.
As of Q4 2022, the long-term credit rating for the company is A1 with Moody's Investors Service and AA- with S&P Global Ratings.
2023 outlook
Barring unforeseen events; growth vs prior year in cc
Innovative Medicines Sales expected to grow low-to-mid single digit
Core OpInc expected to grow mid-to-high single digit
--------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------
Novartis ex. Sandoz Sales expected to grow low-to-mid single digit
(IM + Corporate) Core OpInc expected to grow mid-to-high single digit
Novartis incl. Sandoz Sales expected to grow low-to-mid single digit
(IM + Sandoz + Corporate)* Core OpInc expected to grow mid single digit
--------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------
* Novartis Group guidance, assuming Sandoz would remain within the Group for the entire FY 2023
Barring unforeseen events; growth vs prior year in cc
Sandoz Sales expected to grow low-to-mid single digit
Core OpInc expected to decline low double digit, reflecting
required stand-up investments to transition Sandoz
to a separate company and continued inflationary pressures
------ ------------------------------------------------------------
Our guidance assumes that we see a continuing return to normal global healthcare systems, including prescription dynamics, and that no Sandostatin LAR generics enter in the US in 2023. We continue to expect that the planned Sandoz spin-off is completed in H2 2023.
Foreign exchange impact
