Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
|
13.03.2026 18:34:43
Press Release: Novartis Cosentyx(R) receives FDA -2-
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-shows-clinically-meaningful-symptom-improvements-patients-hidradenitis-suppurativa-pivotal-phase-iii-trials
[Last accessed: February 2026].
11. Novartis Cosentyx receives FDA approval for the treatment of children and
adolescents with enthesitis-related arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.
[Press release]. Available
at: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-receiv
es-fda-approval-treatment-children-and-adolescents-enthesitis-related-art
hritis-and-psoriatic-arthritis [Last accessed: February 2026].
12. Novartis Cosentyx receives positive CHMP opinion for expanded use in
childhood arthritic conditions. [Press release]. Available
at: https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-cosentyx-secuki
numab-receives-positive-chmp-opinion-expanded-use-childhood-arthritic-con
ditions [Last accessed: February 2026].
13. Data on file. Cosentyx WW LTD patients Q1'25.
14. Uta Kiltz et al. Secukinumab Retention and Effectiveness in Patients with
PsA and Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis: 5-year Final Results of a
Prospective Real-world Study. Abstract no:2344. ACR 2024 [Link
https://acrabstracts.org/abstract/secukinumab-retention-and-effectiveness-in-patients-with-psoriatic-arthritis-and-radiographic-axial-spondyloarthritis-5-year-final-results-of-a-prospective-real-world-study/
]
15. Ippoliti et al. Long-Term Real-World Safety Profile
of Secukinumab Assessed Through a 9-Year Experience in Patients Affected
by Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis:
Results From a Multicentric Retrospective Study. Dermatologic Therapy.
2025. Article Number: 9618241 [Link
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1155/dth/9618241 ]
16. Mease PJ, Kavanaugh A, Reimold A, Tahir H, Rech J, Hall S, Geusens P,
Pascale P, Delicha EM, Pricop L, Mpofu S. "Secukinumab Provides Sustained
Improvements in the Signs and Symptoms in Psoriatic Arthritis: Final
5Year Efficacy and Safety Results from a Phase 3 Trial". ACR/ARHP 2020
Annual Meeting Abstract. Presented in ACR Open Rheumatology (2020);
CONCL00511 (Secukinumab Provides Sustained Improvements in the Signs and
Symptoms of Psoriatic Arthritis: Final 5-year Results from the Phase 3
FUTURE 1 Study - PubMed)
17. McInnes IB, Mease PJ, Kivitz AJ, Nash P, Rahman P, Rech J, Conaghan PG,
Kirkham B, Navarra S, Belsare AD, Delicha EM, Pricop L, Mpofu S; FUTURE 2
Study Group. "Longterm efficacy and safety of secukinumab in patients
with psoriatic arthritis: 5year (endofstudy) results from the phase III
FUTURE 2 study." Lancet Rheumatology. 2020; 2(4): e227--e235. (Long-term
efficacy and safety of secukinumab in patients with psoriatic arthritis:
5-year (end-of-study) results from the phase 3 FUTURE 2 study)
18. Bissonnette R, Luger T, Thaçi D, Toth D, Lacombe A, Xia S, Mazur R,
Patekar M, Charef P, Milutinovic M, Leonardi C,
Mrowietz U.Secukinumab demonstrates high sustained efficacy and
a favourable safety profile in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis
through 5 years of treatment (SCULPTURE Extension
Study). J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2018 Sep;32(9):1507--1514.
(Secukinumab demonstrates high sustained efficacy and a favourable safety
profile in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis through 5 years of
treatment (SCULPTURE Extension Study) - PubMed)
19. Garg A, Naik HB, Alavi A, et al. Real-World Findings on
the Characteristics and Treatment Exposures of Patients with Hidradenitis
Suppurativa from US Claims Data. Dermatol Ther (Heidelb). 2023
Feb;13(2):581-594. doi: 10.1007/s13555-022-00872-1.
20. Sabat R, Jemec GBE, Matusiak L, et al. Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Nat
Rev Dis Primers. 2020;6 18. doi: 10.1038/s41572-020-0149-1.
21. Kokolakis G, Wolk K, Schneider-Burrus S, et al. Delayed Diagnosis of
Hidradenitis Suppurativa and Its Effect on Patients and Healthcare
System. Dermatology. 2020;236(5):421-430. doi: 10.1159/000508787
22. Mac Mahon J, Kirthi S, Byrne N, et al. An Update on Health-Related
Quality of Life and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Hidradenitis
Suppurativa. Patient Relat Outcome Meas. 2020;11:21-26. doi:
10.2147/PROM.S174299.
23. Montero-Vílchez T, Sánchez-Díaz M,
Martínez-López A, et al. Quality of Life in Patients with Skin
Disease and Their Cohabitants. In: Jasneth M, Sage A, Medhane C, Eds.
Health-Related Quality of Life. Rijeka: IntechOpen; 2021: Ch. 5.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41
61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 13, 2026 13:35 ET (17:35 GMT)
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13.03.26
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