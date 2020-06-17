Press Release: Novartis Cosentyx(R) receives FDA approval for new indication to treat active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis

-- FDA approval for Cosentyx(R) is based on the Phase III PREVENT trial,

demonstrating efficacy in active non-radiographic axial

spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA), which is part of the axial

spondyloarthritis (axSpA) disease spectrum

-- There are an estimated 2.7M people living with axial spondyloarthritis

(axSpA) in the US; however, it remains significantly underdiagnosed1,2

-- nr-axSpA approval is the fourth indication for Cosentyx, which is backed

by five years of clinical data supporting long-term safety and efficacy

across moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis

(PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS)3-8

Basel, June 17, 2020 -- Novartis, a leader in rheumatology and

immuno-dermatology, today announced that the US Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) has approved Cosentyx(R) (secukinumab) for the

treatment of active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA),

confirming Cosentyx efficacy in addressing the axial spondyloarthritis

(axSpA) disease spectrum(9).

"The results from the PREVENT trial show that there was a significant

reduction in disease activity for patients treated with Cosentyx versus

placebo," said Atul Deodhar, MD, professor of medicine and medical

director of Rheumatology Clinics at Oregon Health & Science University,

and an investigator in the PREVENT clinical trial. "This approval brings

a new therapeutic option to people living with non-radiographic axial

spondyloarthritis."

The approval of Cosentyx for nr-axSpA is based on efficacy and safety

outcomes from the PREVENT Phase III study, which included 555 adults

with active nr-axSpA that were biologic treatment naïve or had an

inadequate response / were intolerant to an anti-tumor necrosis