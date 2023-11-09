Press Release: Novartis data show potential of -2

|
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is a focused innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Richard Jarvis +41 79 584 2326 Julie Masow +1 862 579 8456
Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414
Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267 Marlena Abdinoor +1 617 335 9525
Switzerland
Satoshi Sugimoto +41 79 619 2035
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440
Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Jonathan Graham +1 201 602 9921
Imke Kappes +41 61 324 82 69
Zain Iqbal +41 61 324 03 90
|26.10.23
|Novartis Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.10.23
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.10.23
|Novartis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.10.23
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.10.23
|Novartis Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
