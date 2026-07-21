Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
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21.07.2026 06:59:50
Press Release: Novartis delivered sales growth in -2-
Fabhalta (USD 225 million, +88% cc) sales grew, reflecting
continued expansion in PNH and renal indications.
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Zolgensma (USD 365 million, +20% cc) sales grew driven by continued
Group launch momentum from Itvisma in the US and UAE.
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Rhapsido (USD 64 million) continued to show strong early uptake
in the US, supported by increasing coverage and a
free drug program facilitating patient access. Ex-US
sales were driven by early launch uptake in China.
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Net sales of the top 20 brands in the second quarter and first half
Q2 2026 % change H1 2026 % change
USD m USD cc USD m USD cc
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Cosentyx 1 824 12 10 3 390 7 5
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Kisqali 1 695 44 43 3 211 51 48
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Kesimpta 1 424 32 32 2 588 31 29
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Entresto 1 181 -50 -51 2 486 -46 -48
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Pluvicto 651 43 43 1 293 57 55
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Jakavi 576 10 8 1 133 12 6
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Tafinlar +
Mekinist 581 1 0 1 074 -5 -7
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Ilaris 550 15 15 1 025 14 13
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Scemblix 562 89 89 995 86 85
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Leqvio 480 61 59 932 68 64
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Xolair 342 -23 -25 730 -19 -22
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Zolgensma Group 365 23 20 667 7 3
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Sandostatin Group 302 0 -1 589 -5 -7
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Lutathera 225 9 8 436 9 8
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Exforge Group 191 0 -3 394 6 2
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Fabhalta 225 88 88 394 96 94
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Promacta/Revolade 179 -64 -65 363 -65 -66
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Diovan Group 160 4 2 310 2 -2
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Tasigna 142 -57 -58 297 -58 -59
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Lucentis 126 -27 -30 230 -36 -40
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Top 20 brands
total 11 781 2 1 22 537 1 -2
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R&D update -- key developments from the second quarter
New approvals
Rhapsido EC and Japan's MHLW approved Rhapsido as an oral treatment
(remibrutinib) for adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria
(CSU) with inadequate response to H1-antihistamine
treatment. It is the first approved Bruton's tyrosine
kinase inhibitor (BTKi) for CSU.
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Itvisma EC approved Itvisma for the treatment of children
(onasemnogene abeparvovec) two years and older, teens and adults living with
5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with a bi-allelic
mutation in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene.
It is the first and only gene replacement therapy
available for this broad population.
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Fabhalta In July, FDA granted traditional approval of Fabhalta
(iptacopan) as the first and only complement inhibitor to significantly
slow kidney function decline in adults with primary
immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of disease
progression.
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Regulatory updates
Kisqali FDA granted Kisqali pediatric exclusivity, adding
(ribociclib) a 6-month period of exclusivity to all existing patents
listed in the Orange Book.
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KPE179 A Biologics License Application (BLA) was submitted
(del-zota) to the FDA for accelerated approval of del-zota in
people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)
who have a genetic variant that may be amenable to
exon 44 skipping (DMD44). Del-zota previously received
FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation.
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Vanrafia Regulatory submissions for traditional approval of
(atrasentan) Vanrafia in adults with IgAN were completed in the
US and EU.
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Coartem The World Health Organization prequalified Coartem
(artemether and lumefantrine) Baby, the first antimalarial developed specifically
for newborns and young infants between 2-5 kg, a key
step towards enabling widespread access through public
sector procurement.
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Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
Rhapsido In the Phase III RemIND study, Rhapsido met its primary
(remibrutinib) endpoint across the three most common chronic inducible
urticaria (CIndU) subtypes, with higher rates of complete
responses at Week 12, and responses seen as early
as Week 2 in two subtypes. Twice as many patients
achieved symptom control compared with placebo. The
safety profile was favorable with no liver safety
concerns. Data supports its potential as a first targeted
therapy for CIndU. Data were presented at EAACI.
The Phase IIIb REMIXED extension study in CSU demonstrated
that patients continuing remibrutinib treatment had
a 72% lower risk of relapse and maintained higher
rates of disease control compared with those switched
to placebo for up to 18 months. The safety profile
remained favorable. Data were presented at EAACI.
The extension study will continue with follow-up for
3 years.
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