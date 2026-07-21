Press Release: Novartis delivered sales growth in -2

Fabhalta (USD 225 million, +88% cc) sales grew, reflecting

continued expansion in PNH and renal indications.

------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------

Zolgensma (USD 365 million, +20% cc) sales grew driven by continued

Group launch momentum from Itvisma in the US and UAE.

------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------

Rhapsido (USD 64 million) continued to show strong early uptake

in the US, supported by increasing coverage and a

free drug program facilitating patient access. Ex-US

sales were driven by early launch uptake in China.

------------ ----------------------------------------------------------------

Net sales of the top 20 brands in the second quarter and first half

Q2 2026 % change H1 2026 % change

USD m USD cc USD m USD cc

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Cosentyx 1 824 12 10 3 390 7 5

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Kisqali 1 695 44 43 3 211 51 48

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Kesimpta 1 424 32 32 2 588 31 29

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Entresto 1 181 -50 -51 2 486 -46 -48

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Pluvicto 651 43 43 1 293 57 55

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Jakavi 576 10 8 1 133 12 6

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Tafinlar +

Mekinist 581 1 0 1 074 -5 -7

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Ilaris 550 15 15 1 025 14 13

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Scemblix 562 89 89 995 86 85

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Leqvio 480 61 59 932 68 64

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Xolair 342 -23 -25 730 -19 -22

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Zolgensma Group 365 23 20 667 7 3

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Sandostatin Group 302 0 -1 589 -5 -7

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Lutathera 225 9 8 436 9 8

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Exforge Group 191 0 -3 394 6 2

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Fabhalta 225 88 88 394 96 94

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Promacta/Revolade 179 -64 -65 363 -65 -66

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Diovan Group 160 4 2 310 2 -2

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Tasigna 142 -57 -58 297 -58 -59

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Lucentis 126 -27 -30 230 -36 -40

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

Top 20 brands

total 11 781 2 1 22 537 1 -2

------------------ ------- --------- -------------- ------- --------- --------------

R&D update -- key developments from the second quarter

New approvals

Rhapsido EC and Japan's MHLW approved Rhapsido as an oral treatment

(remibrutinib) for adult patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria

(CSU) with inadequate response to H1-antihistamine

treatment. It is the first approved Bruton's tyrosine

kinase inhibitor (BTKi) for CSU.

--------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------

Itvisma EC approved Itvisma for the treatment of children

(onasemnogene abeparvovec) two years and older, teens and adults living with

5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) with a bi-allelic

mutation in the survival motor neuron 1 (SMN1) gene.

It is the first and only gene replacement therapy

available for this broad population.

--------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------

Fabhalta In July, FDA granted traditional approval of Fabhalta

(iptacopan) as the first and only complement inhibitor to significantly

slow kidney function decline in adults with primary

immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of disease

progression.

--------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory updates

Kisqali FDA granted Kisqali pediatric exclusivity, adding

(ribociclib) a 6-month period of exclusivity to all existing patents

listed in the Orange Book.

------------------------------ --------------------------------------------------------

KPE179 A Biologics License Application (BLA) was submitted

(del-zota) to the FDA for accelerated approval of del-zota in

people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

who have a genetic variant that may be amenable to

exon 44 skipping (DMD44). Del-zota previously received

FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation.

------------------------------ --------------------------------------------------------

Vanrafia Regulatory submissions for traditional approval of

(atrasentan) Vanrafia in adults with IgAN were completed in the

US and EU.

------------------------------ --------------------------------------------------------

Coartem The World Health Organization prequalified Coartem

(artemether and lumefantrine) Baby, the first antimalarial developed specifically

for newborns and young infants between 2-5 kg, a key

step towards enabling widespread access through public

sector procurement.

------------------------------ --------------------------------------------------------

Results from ongoing trials and other highlights

Rhapsido In the Phase III RemIND study, Rhapsido met its primary

(remibrutinib) endpoint across the three most common chronic inducible

urticaria (CIndU) subtypes, with higher rates of complete

responses at Week 12, and responses seen as early

as Week 2 in two subtypes. Twice as many patients

achieved symptom control compared with placebo. The

safety profile was favorable with no liver safety

concerns. Data supports its potential as a first targeted

therapy for CIndU. Data were presented at EAACI.

The Phase IIIb REMIXED extension study in CSU demonstrated

that patients continuing remibrutinib treatment had

a 72% lower risk of relapse and maintained higher

rates of disease control compared with those switched

to placebo for up to 18 months. The safety profile

remained favorable. Data were presented at EAACI.

The extension study will continue with follow-up for

3 years.

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(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)