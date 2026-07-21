Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
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21.07.2026 06:59:51
Press Release: Novartis delivered sales growth in -3-
Pluvicto Subgroup analyses from the Phase III PSMAddition study
(lutetium Lu177 vipivotide tetraxetan) of Pluvicto plus standard of care (SoC) (ARPI + ADT)
in patients with PSMA+ metastatic hormone-sensitive
prostate cancer (mHSPC)(1) demonstrated consistent
improvement in radiographic progression-free survival
(rPFS) versus SoC alone, regardless of disease volume
or presentation (de novo or recurrent). The benefit
was comparable with the previously reported primary
endpoint showing a 28% reduction in the risk of progression
or death, with a consistent safety profile. Data were
presented at ASCO.
Further PSMAddition data showed Pluvicto plus SoC
achieved a higher frequency and depth of PSA response
versus SoC alone in PSMA+ mHSPC, with a 58% reduction
in the risk of PSA progression. Data were presented
at AUA.
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Cosentyx In the Phase III REPLENISH study, Cosentyx demonstrated
(secukinumab) statistically significant sustained remission versus
placebo at Week 52 in patients with polymyalgia rheumatica
(PMR), doubling remission rates, while also reducing
cumulative glucocorticoid exposure, with a safety
profile consistent with Cosentyx. Data were published
at the New England Journal of Medicine and presented
at EULAR. Data have been submitted for health authority
review in the US, EU and Japan.
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VAY736 In the Phase III NEPTUNUS-1 and -2 studies in adult
(ianalumab) patients with Sjögren's Disease, ianalumab demonstrated
consistent improvement across most ESSDAI domains,
including key lymphadenopathy, PNS, muscular and pulmonary
domains. In the NEPTUNUS extension study, deepening
control of disease activity was observed, with continued
reductions in ESSDAI at Week 108 and a favorable safety
profile. Data were presented at EULAR. Data have been
submitted for health authority review in the US, EU
and Japan.
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Vanrafia Final 30-month results from the Phase III ALIGN study
(atrasentan) showed Vanrafia achieved a clinically meaningful slowing
of kidney function decline in adults with IgAN together
with sustained proteinuria reductions. The benefits
were consistent across kidney function measures and
in patient groups receiving SGLT2 inhibitors. The
safety profile was consistent with prior studies.
Results were published in The Lancet and presented
at ERA.
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DWH213 The biomarker cohort of the FORTITUDE Phase I/II study
(del-brax) of del-brax in patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular
dystrophy (FSHD) met its primary and key secondary
endpoints, with reductions in KHDC1L (cDUX) and creatine
kinase biomarker levels, indicating both strong target
engagement and reduction in muscle damage. The safety
profile was consistent with previous findings.
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Scemblix Week 144 data from the pivotal Phase III ASC4FIRST
(asciminib) study of Scemblix in adults with newly diagnosed Ph+
CML-CP demonstrated superior major molecular response
(MMR) compared with all SoC tyrosine kinase inhibitors
(TKIs), including a 15.2% higher MMR rate versus 2G
TKIs. Scemblix showed fewer grade >=3 AEs and less
than half the discontinuation rate due to AEs. Data
were presented at ASCO.
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Kisqali The NATALEE six-year follow up study showed clinically
(ribociclib) meaningful overall survival (OS) in the broadest at
risk early breast cancer (eBC) population. Data will
be presented at an upcoming medical congress.
In the largest CDK4/6i biomarker analysis in HR+/HER2-
eBC, NATALEE showed Kisqali plus non-steroidal aromatase
inhibitor (NSAI) demonstrated consistent invasive
disease-free survival (iDFS) benefit versus NSAI alone
across all PAM50 intrinsic subtypes, with greater
benefit trends in patients with higher genomic risk
or proliferation signature scores, including high-risk
node-negative (N0) disease. Data were presented at
ASCO.
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HTT227 In the 24-month interim analysis of the Phase II PIVOT-HD
(Votoplam) long-term extension study, votoplam 10 mg dose demonstrated
sustained mHTT lowering in early stage Huntington's
disease (HD) patients with a favorable safety profile.
The Phase III INVEST-HD study is actively enrolling.
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FUB523 Long-term data from the Phase I/II study of zigakibart
(zigakibart) showed durable reductions in disease-relevant biomarkers,
including Gd-IgA1 and IgA through Week 124, alongside
clinically meaningful reductions in proteinuria and
stabilization of eGFR, with no new safety signals.
Data were presented at ERA.
Zigakibart is currently being evaluated in the Phase
III BEYOND study in adults with IgAN, with readout
anticipated in H1 2027.
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YTB323 Preliminary data from the Phase II AUTOGRAPH studies
(rap-cel) of rap-cel showed early, clinically meaningful improvements
in patients with severe, refractory idiopathic inflammatory
myopathies (IIM) and diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis
(dcSSc), alongside rapid and deep B-cell depletion,
with a manageable safety profile.
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(225) Ac-PSMA-617 Phase I data from the AcTION study of the actinium-based
RLT Ac225--PSMA--617 showed antitumor activity, with
PSA declines and radiographic responses in patients
with PSMA+ metastatic castration--resistant prostate
cancer(2). The safety profile was manageable. Data
were presented at ASCO.
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