Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
|
28.04.2026 06:59:50
Press Release: Novartis delivered strong growth -3-
(4 weeks after the end of study treatment, p = 0.057)
and at Week 132 (at the end of treatment, nominal
p = 0.039). Safety was consistent with previous findings.
Novartis plans to submit these data for traditional
approval in H1 2026.
--------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
Pluvicto Real--world analyses from the Novartis PRECISION platform
(lutetium Lu177 vipivotide tetraxetan) showed that Pluvicto achieved a median progression--free
survival (PFS) of 13.5 months in men with PSMA+ mCRPC
who were taxane--naïve and had received at least
one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI). Longer
median PFS was observed when Pluvicto was initiated
after one prior ARPI compared with use after multiple
ARPIs. Data were presented at the ASCO-GU Symposium.
--------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
Cosentyx In a matched adjusted indirect comparison analysis
(secukinumab) of efficacy and safety from Phase III trials in HS,
including SUNSHINE and SUNRISE, Cosentyx showed greater
flare prevention and a lower risk of Candida infections
compared with bimekizumab through Week 48, while maintaining
similar HiSCR50 responses. Data were presented at
AAD.
--------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
Del-zota One--year data from the Phase I/II EXPLORE44 and EXPLORE44--OLE
studies evaluating del-zota in individuals with Duchenne
muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44)
showed sustained reductions in serum creatine kinase
levels, significant increases in dystrophin, and improvements
in multiple functional measures. Safety profile observed
to date is consistent with earlier findings. Data
were presented at MDA.
--------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
Del-desiran Final results from the Phase I/II MARINA study of
del-desiran in adults with myotonic dystrophy type
1 (DM1), published in The New England Journal of Medicine,
showed effective delivery to muscle and a reduction
in DMPK mRNA, and improvements across multiple functional
measures. Safety profile observed to date is consistent
with earlier findings. Del--desiran is currently being
evaluated in the Phase III HARBOR study in DM1, with
readout anticipated in H2 2026.
--------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
Selected transactions Novartis successfully completed the acquisition of
Avidity Biosciences, strengthening its late-stage
neuroscience pipeline and advancing its xRNA strategy.
Novartis entered into an agreement with Synnovation
Therapeutics to acquire SNV4818, a pan--mutant selective
PI3K patients with HR+/HER2-- breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors. The program aligns with Novartis' strategy in breast cancer, and fits naturally alongside CDK inhibitors as well as endocrine (hormonal) therapies as part of a potential combination regimen. The transaction is expected to close in H1 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Novartis entered into an agreement to acquire Excellergy, including Exl-111, a half-life extended, high-affinity anti-IgE antibody in Phase I, with a differentiated mechanism designed to dissociate receptor-bound IgE and drive faster and deeper Fc RI This acquisition builds on deep Novartis expertise in IgE biology and allergic disease, with the potential to offer earlier symptom relief, stronger disease control and more convenient dosing. The transaction is expected to close in H2 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. --------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Capital structure and net debt Retaining a good balance between investment in the business, a strong capital structure, and attractive shareholder returns remains a priority. In Q1 2026, Novartis repurchased a total of 10.4 million shares for USD 1.6 billion on the SIX Swiss Exchange second trading line under the up-to USD 10 billion share buyback announced in July 2025 (with up to USD 6.1 billion still to be executed). In addition, 2.0 million shares (equity value of USD 0.3 billion) were repurchased from employees. In the same period, 12.3 million shares (equity value of USD 0.3 billion) were delivered to employees related to equity-based compensation plans. Novartis aims to offset the 2026 dilution related to equity-based compensation plans of employees over the remainder of the year, in addition to the share repurchases under the up-to USD 10 billion share buyback. Consequently, the total number of shares outstanding decreased by 0.1 million versus December 31, 2025. These treasury share transactions resulted in an equity decrease of USD 1.6 billion and a cash outflow of USD 1.9 billion. Net debt increased to USD 38.1 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to USD 21.9 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was mainly due to the free cash flow of USD 3.3 billion being more than offset by the net cash outflow for M&A and intangible asset transactions of USD 12.5 billion, the USD 6.2 billion annual net dividend payment in March (which is the gross dividend of USD 9.1 billion reduced by the USD 2.9 billion Swiss withholding tax paid in April 2026, according to its due date), and cash outflows for treasury share transactions of USD 1.9 billion. As of Q1 2026, the long-term credit rating for the company is Aa3 with Moody's Ratings and AA- with S&P Global Ratings. 2026 outlook Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. prior year in cc ----------------------------------------------------------- Net sales Expected to grow low single-digit --------------------- ------------------------------------ Core operating income Expected to decline low single-digit --------------------- ------------------------------------ Foreign exchange impact If late-April exchange rates prevail for the remainder of 2026, the foreign exchange impact for the year would be positive 2 percentage points on net sales and positive 1 percentage point on core operating income. The estimated impact of exchange rates on our results is provided monthly on our website. Key figures(1) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 % change USD m(2) USD m(2) USD cc -------- -------- ---- ---- Net sales 13 113 13 233 -1 -5 -------- -------- ---- ---- Operating income 4 235 4 663 -9 -11 -------- -------- ---- ---- As a % of sales 32.3 35.2 ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- Net income 3 156 3 609 -13 -13 -------- -------- ---- ---- EPS (USD) 1.65 1.83 -10 -11 -------- -------- ---- ---- Net cash flows from operating activities 3 676 3 645 1 -------- -------- ---- Non-IFRS measures Free cash flow 3 330 3 391 -2 -------- -------- ---- (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires April 28, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
patients with HR+/HER2-- breast cancer and other advanced
solid tumors. The program aligns with Novartis' strategy
in breast cancer, and fits naturally alongside CDK
inhibitors as well as endocrine (hormonal) therapies
as part of a potential combination regimen. The transaction
is expected to close in H1 2026, subject to customary
closing conditions.
Novartis entered into an agreement to acquire Excellergy,
including Exl-111, a half-life extended, high-affinity
anti-IgE antibody in Phase I, with a differentiated
mechanism designed to dissociate receptor-bound IgE
and drive faster and deeper Fc RI This acquisition builds on deep Novartis expertise in IgE biology and allergic disease, with the potential to offer earlier symptom relief, stronger disease control and more convenient dosing. The transaction is expected to close in H2 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. --------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Capital structure and net debt Retaining a good balance between investment in the business, a strong capital structure, and attractive shareholder returns remains a priority. In Q1 2026, Novartis repurchased a total of 10.4 million shares for USD 1.6 billion on the SIX Swiss Exchange second trading line under the up-to USD 10 billion share buyback announced in July 2025 (with up to USD 6.1 billion still to be executed). In addition, 2.0 million shares (equity value of USD 0.3 billion) were repurchased from employees. In the same period, 12.3 million shares (equity value of USD 0.3 billion) were delivered to employees related to equity-based compensation plans. Novartis aims to offset the 2026 dilution related to equity-based compensation plans of employees over the remainder of the year, in addition to the share repurchases under the up-to USD 10 billion share buyback. Consequently, the total number of shares outstanding decreased by 0.1 million versus December 31, 2025. These treasury share transactions resulted in an equity decrease of USD 1.6 billion and a cash outflow of USD 1.9 billion. Net debt increased to USD 38.1 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to USD 21.9 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was mainly due to the free cash flow of USD 3.3 billion being more than offset by the net cash outflow for M&A and intangible asset transactions of USD 12.5 billion, the USD 6.2 billion annual net dividend payment in March (which is the gross dividend of USD 9.1 billion reduced by the USD 2.9 billion Swiss withholding tax paid in April 2026, according to its due date), and cash outflows for treasury share transactions of USD 1.9 billion. As of Q1 2026, the long-term credit rating for the company is Aa3 with Moody's Ratings and AA- with S&P Global Ratings. 2026 outlook Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. prior year in cc ----------------------------------------------------------- Net sales Expected to grow low single-digit --------------------- ------------------------------------ Core operating income Expected to decline low single-digit --------------------- ------------------------------------ Foreign exchange impact If late-April exchange rates prevail for the remainder of 2026, the foreign exchange impact for the year would be positive 2 percentage points on net sales and positive 1 percentage point on core operating income. The estimated impact of exchange rates on our results is provided monthly on our website. Key figures(1) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 % change USD m(2) USD m(2) USD cc -------- -------- ---- ---- Net sales 13 113 13 233 -1 -5 -------- -------- ---- ---- Operating income 4 235 4 663 -9 -11 -------- -------- ---- ---- As a % of sales 32.3 35.2 ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- Net income 3 156 3 609 -13 -13 -------- -------- ---- ---- EPS (USD) 1.65 1.83 -10 -11 -------- -------- ---- ---- Net cash flows from operating activities 3 676 3 645 1 -------- -------- ---- Non-IFRS measures Free cash flow 3 330 3 391 -2 -------- -------- ---- (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires April 28, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
This acquisition builds on deep Novartis expertise
in IgE biology and allergic disease, with the potential
to offer earlier symptom relief, stronger disease
control and more convenient dosing. The transaction
is expected to close in H2 2026, subject to customary
closing conditions.
--------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------
Capital structure and net debt
Retaining a good balance between investment in the business, a strong capital structure, and attractive shareholder returns remains a priority.
In Q1 2026, Novartis repurchased a total of 10.4 million shares for USD 1.6 billion on the SIX Swiss Exchange second trading line under the up-to USD 10 billion share buyback announced in July 2025 (with up to USD 6.1 billion still to be executed). In addition, 2.0 million shares (equity value of USD 0.3 billion) were repurchased from employees. In the same period, 12.3 million shares (equity value of USD 0.3 billion) were delivered to employees related to equity-based compensation plans. Novartis aims to offset the 2026 dilution related to equity-based compensation plans of employees over the remainder of the year, in addition to the share repurchases under the up-to USD 10 billion share buyback. Consequently, the total number of shares outstanding decreased by 0.1 million versus December 31, 2025. These treasury share transactions resulted in an equity decrease of USD 1.6 billion and a cash outflow of USD 1.9 billion.
Net debt increased to USD 38.1 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to USD 21.9 billion at December 31, 2025. The increase was mainly due to the free cash flow of USD 3.3 billion being more than offset by the net cash outflow for M&A and intangible asset transactions of USD 12.5 billion, the USD 6.2 billion annual net dividend payment in March (which is the gross dividend of USD 9.1 billion reduced by the USD 2.9 billion Swiss withholding tax paid in April 2026, according to its due date), and cash outflows for treasury share transactions of USD 1.9 billion.
As of Q1 2026, the long-term credit rating for the company is Aa3 with Moody's Ratings and AA- with S&P Global Ratings.
2026 outlook
Barring unforeseen events; growth vs. prior year in
cc
-----------------------------------------------------------
Net sales Expected to grow low single-digit
--------------------- ------------------------------------
Core operating income Expected to decline low single-digit
--------------------- ------------------------------------
Foreign exchange impact
If late-April exchange rates prevail for the remainder of 2026, the foreign exchange impact for the year would be positive 2 percentage points on net sales and positive 1 percentage point on core operating income. The estimated impact of exchange rates on our results is provided monthly on our website.
Key figures(1)
Q1 2026 Q1 2025 % change
USD m(2) USD m(2) USD cc
-------- -------- ---- ----
Net sales 13 113 13 233 -1 -5
-------- -------- ---- ----
Operating income 4 235 4 663 -9 -11
-------- -------- ---- ----
As a % of sales 32.3 35.2
----------------------------------------- -------- --------
Net income 3 156 3 609 -13 -13
-------- -------- ---- ----
EPS (USD) 1.65 1.83 -10 -11
-------- -------- ---- ----
Net cash flows from operating activities 3 676 3 645 1
-------- -------- ----
Non-IFRS measures
Free cash flow 3 330 3 391 -2
-------- -------- ----
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 28, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG
|
17:58
|SLI aktuell: SLI fällt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
17:58
|Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SMI zum Ende des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17:44
|ROUNDUP 2: Nachahmer-Präparate drücken zum Jahresstart auf Geschäft bei Novartis (dpa-AFX)
|
15:58
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SMI gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
15:58
|Dienstagshandel in Zürich: SLI in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|SLI aktuell: So performt der SLI aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: So bewegt sich der SMI am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Fehlende Impulse in Europa: So performt der STOXX 50 aktuell (finanzen.at)