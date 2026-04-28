Press Release: Novartis delivered strong growth -3

(4 weeks after the end of study treatment, p = 0.057)

and at Week 132 (at the end of treatment, nominal

p = 0.039). Safety was consistent with previous findings.

Novartis plans to submit these data for traditional

approval in H1 2026.

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Pluvicto Real--world analyses from the Novartis PRECISION platform

(lutetium Lu177 vipivotide tetraxetan) showed that Pluvicto achieved a median progression--free

survival (PFS) of 13.5 months in men with PSMA+ mCRPC

who were taxane--naïve and had received at least

one androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI). Longer

median PFS was observed when Pluvicto was initiated

after one prior ARPI compared with use after multiple

ARPIs. Data were presented at the ASCO-GU Symposium.

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Cosentyx In a matched adjusted indirect comparison analysis

(secukinumab) of efficacy and safety from Phase III trials in HS,

including SUNSHINE and SUNRISE, Cosentyx showed greater

flare prevention and a lower risk of Candida infections

compared with bimekizumab through Week 48, while maintaining

similar HiSCR50 responses. Data were presented at

AAD.

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Del-zota One--year data from the Phase I/II EXPLORE44 and EXPLORE44--OLE

studies evaluating del-zota in individuals with Duchenne

muscular dystrophy amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44)

showed sustained reductions in serum creatine kinase

levels, significant increases in dystrophin, and improvements

in multiple functional measures. Safety profile observed

to date is consistent with earlier findings. Data

were presented at MDA.

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Del-desiran Final results from the Phase I/II MARINA study of

del-desiran in adults with myotonic dystrophy type

1 (DM1), published in The New England Journal of Medicine,

showed effective delivery to muscle and a reduction

in DMPK mRNA, and improvements across multiple functional

measures. Safety profile observed to date is consistent

with earlier findings. Del--desiran is currently being

evaluated in the Phase III HARBOR study in DM1, with

readout anticipated in H2 2026.

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Selected transactions Novartis successfully completed the acquisition of

Avidity Biosciences, strengthening its late-stage

neuroscience pipeline and advancing its xRNA strategy.

Novartis entered into an agreement with Synnovation

Therapeutics to acquire SNV4818, a pan--mutant selective