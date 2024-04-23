Press Release: Novartis delivers double-digit sales growth and core margin expansion in Q1; FY 2024 guidance raised

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

-- Q1 net sales grew +11% (cc1, +10% USD) with core operating income up +22%

(cc, +16% USD)

-- Key growth drivers continued strong sales momentum including

Entresto (+36% cc), Cosentyx (+25% cc), Kesimpta (+66% cc),

Kisqali (+54% cc), Pluvicto (+47% cc) and Leqvio (+139% cc)

-- Core operating income margin 38.4%, +340 basis points (cc), mainly

driven by higher net sales

-- Operating income grew +39% (cc, +29% USD) and net income grew +37% (cc,

+25% USD), mainly driven by higher net sales

-- Core EPS grew +23% (cc, +17% USD) to USD 1.80

-- Free cash flow1 USD 2.0 billion (-24% USD) declined due to a prior-year

one-timer and timing of payments

-- Q1 selected innovation milestones:

-- Fabhalta (iptacopan) FDA filing accepted for IgAN and positive

CHMP opinion for PNH

-- Scemblix Phase III ASC4FIRST study met both primary endpoints in

1L Ph+ CML-CP patients

-- Pluvicto Phase III PSMAfore updated OS results demonstrated HR<1.0

in pre-taxane mCRPC

-- Remibrutinib Phase III 52-week data showed sustained efficacy in

CSU

-- Full-year 2024 guidance raised2 -- net sales expected to grow high-single

to low double-digit; core operating income expected to grow low

double-digit to mid-teens

-- Novartis proposes Dr. Giovanni Caforio as Chair of the Board of Directors

at AGM 2025

Basel, April 23, 2024 -- commenting on Q1 2024 results, Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said:

"Novartis continued our strong momentum with both sales growth and core margin expansion in Q1. Our performance was broad-based, across all key growth brands and geographies, allowing us to raise guidance for the full year 2024. We continued to advance our pipeline in Q1, with submission-enabling data for Scemblix first-line, Pluvicto pre-taxane and remibrutinib in CSU. The momentum in our business and pipeline gives us continued confidence in our mid- and long-term growth outlook."

Key figures Continuing operations(3)

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % change

USD m USD m USD cc

Net sales 11 829 10 798 10 11

Operating income 3 373 2 618 29 39

Net income 2 688 2 150 25 37

EPS (USD) 1.31 1.02 28 41

Free cash flow 2 038 2 684 -24

Core operating income 4 537 3 906 16 22

Core net income 3 681 3 233 14 19

Core EPS (USD) 1.80 1.54 17 23

1. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 34 of the Interim Financial Report. Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in this Release refer to same period in prior year.

2. Please see detailed guidance assumptions on page 6.

3. As defined on page 26 of the Interim Financial Report, Continuing operations include the retained business activities of Novartis, comprising the innovative medicines business and the continuing corporate activities and Discontinued operations include operational results from the Sandoz business.

Strategy update

Our focus

In 2023, Novartis completed its transformation into a "pure-play" innovative medicines business. We have a clear focus on four core therapeutic areas (cardiovascular-renal-metabolic, immunology, neuroscience and oncology), with multiple significant in-market and pipeline assets in each of these areas, that address high disease burden and have substantial growth potential. In addition to two established technology platforms (chemistry and biotherapeutics), three emerging platforms (gene & cell therapy, radioligand therapy and xRNA) are being prioritized for continued investment into new R&D capabilities and manufacturing scale. Geographically, we are focused on growing in our priority geographies -- the US, China, Germany and Japan.

Our priorities

1. Accelerate growth: Renewed attention to deliver high-value medicines

(NMEs) and focus on launch excellence, with a rich pipeline across our

core therapeutic areas.

2. Deliver returns: Continuing to embed operational excellence and deliver

improved financials. Novartis remains disciplined and shareholder-focused

in our approach to capital allocation, with substantial cash generation

and a strong capital structure supporting continued flexibility.

3. Strengthening foundations: Unleashing the power of our people, scaling

data science and technology and continuing to build trust with society.

Financials

Following the September 15, 2023, shareholder approval of the spin-off of Sandoz, Novartis reported its consolidated financial statements as "continuing operations" and "discontinued operations."

Continuing operations include the retained business activities of Novartis, comprising the innovative medicines business and the continuing corporate activities. Discontinued operations include the Sandoz Division and selected portions of corporate activities attributable to Sandoz's business, as well as certain expenses related to the spin-off.

While the commentary below focuses on continuing operations, we also provide information on discontinued operations.

Continuing operations

Net sales were USD 11.8 billion (+10%, +11% cc), with volume contributing 14 percentage points to growth. Generic competition had a negative impact of 2 percentage points and pricing had negative impact of 1 percentage point.

Operating income was USD 3.4 billion (+29%, +39% cc), mainly driven by higher net sales.

Net income was USD 2.7 billion (+25%, +37% cc), mainly driven by higher operating income. EPS was USD 1.31 (+28%, +41% cc), benefiting from the lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Core operating income was USD 4.5 billion (+16%, +22% cc), mainly driven by higher net sales. Core operating income margin was 38.4% of net sales, increasing 2.2 percentage points (+3.4 percentage points cc).

Core net income was USD 3.7 billion (+14%, +19% cc), mainly due to higher core operating income. Core EPS was USD 1.80 (+17%, +23% cc), benefiting from the lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Free cash flow from continuing operations amounted to USD 2.0 billion (-24% USD), compared with USD 2.7 billion in the prior-year quarter, due to a prior-year one-timer and timing of payments.

Discontinued operations

Discontinued operations in first quarter 2023 include the Sandoz generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars division, certain corporate activities attributable to Sandoz and certain other expenses related to the spin-off of the Sandoz business.

As the Sandoz spin-off was completed on October 3, 2023, there were no operating results in the first quarter 2024 related to discontinued operations. In the first quarter 2023, discontinued operations net sales were USD 2.5 billion, operating income amounted to USD 238 million and net income from discontinued operations was USD 144 million. For further details see Note 3 "Significant transactions 2023 -- Completion of the spin-off of the Sandoz business through a dividend in kind distribution to Novartis AG shareholders" and Note 12 "Discontinued operations" to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Total Company

Total Company net income was USD 2.7 billion in 2024, compared to USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and basic EPS was USD 1.31 compared to USD 1.09 in prior year. Net cash flows from operating activities for total Company amounted to USD 2.3 billion and free cash flow amounted to USD 2.0 billion.

Q1 key growth drivers

Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus on key growth drivers (ranked in order of contribution to Q1 growth) including:

Entresto (USD 1 879 million, +36% cc) sustained robust demand-led

growth, with increased penetration in the US and Europe

following continued adoption of guideline-directed

medical therapy in heart failure, as well as in China

with increased penetration in hypertension

Cosentyx (USD 1 326 million, +25% cc) sales grew mainly in

the US, emerging growth markets and Europe, driven

by recent launches (including HS and the IV formulation

in the US) in addition to volume growth in core indications

Kesimpta (USD 637 million, +66% cc) sales grew across all regions

reflecting increased demand for a high efficacy product

with convenient self-administered dosing

Kisqali (USD 627 million, +54% cc) sales grew strongly across

all regions, based on increasing recognition of consistently

reported overall survival in HR+/HER2- advanced breast

cancer

Pluvicto (USD 310 million, +47% cc) delivered sales growth

