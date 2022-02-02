Press Release: Novartis delivers mid single digit sales growth, margin expansion and advancement of robust pipeline in 2021

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

-- Q4 sales grew +6% (cc1, +4% USD) and core operating income grew +12% (cc,

+9% USD)

-- IM sales grew +7% (cc, +5% USD) and core operating income +15% (cc,

+12% USD)

-- Sandoz sales grew +2% (cc, 0% USD) and core operating income in

line with prior year (0% cc, 0% USD)

-- Full year net sales grew +4% (cc, +6% USD) driven by strong Innovative

Medicines performance

-- Innovative Medicines (IM) grew +6% (cc, +8% USD), Sandoz declined

-2% (cc, 0% USD)

-- Strong performance of key growth drivers: Entresto (+40% cc),

Cosentyx (+17% cc), Zolgensma (+46% cc), Kesimpta (USD 372

million), Promacta/Revolade (+15% cc) and Kisqali (+36% cc)

-- Operating income grew +13% (cc, +15% USD), mainly due to higher sales,

productivity, and benefiting from lower legal expenses

-- Core operating income grew +6% (cc, +8% USD) with IM margin increasing to

36.2% (+130 bps cc)

-- Net income was USD 24.0 billion, benefiting from the gain on the Roche

share divestment (USD 14.6 billion)

-- Core EPS was USD 6.29 (+7% cc +9% USD), mainly driven by core operating

income, slightly impacted by lower core income from Roche following the

share divestment

-- Free cash flow of USD 13.3 billion (+14% USD)

-- Sold Roche bearer shares for USD 20.7bn. Initiated up to USD 15 billion

share buyback consistent with capital allocation priorities. Strategic

review of Sandoz progressing

-- Q4 key innovation milestones:

-- Leqvio approved in the US as the first and only siRNA therapy to

lower LDL-C

-- Cosentyx Ph3 studies met primary endpoint in hidradenitis

suppurativa (HS)

-- Exercised option to in-license ensovibep following positive Ph2

data in COVID-19 (Jan 2022)

-- Positive data for Ianalumab in Sjögren's (Ph2). Next

generation T-Charge(TM) platform in DLBCL and MM

-- License agreement with BeiGene for ociperlimab (late-stage TIGIT

inhibitor), co-development and co-commercialization agreement with

UCB for disease-modifying therapies in Parkinson's Disease

-- Acquisition of Gyroscope Therapeutics (gene therapy for geographic

atrophy)

-- Dividend of CHF 3.10 per share, an increase of 3.3%, proposed for 2021

-- 2022 guidance2 -- Group sales and core operating income expected to grow

mid single digit. IM sales expected to grow mid single digit; core

operating income expected to grow mid to high single digit, ahead of

sales

Basel, February 2, 2022 - commenting on 2021 results, Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: "Novartis delivered another year of solid operational performance with mid-single digit top-line growth, margin expansion, and strong free cash flow. Our in-market growth drivers continue to perform well across geographies, supporting our confidence in our mid and long-term growth outlook. Despite some pipeline setbacks, we delivered important innovation milestones including for: Entresto, (177) Lu-PSMA-617, iptacopan, Kisqali, and Leqvio. Looking ahead, we are focused on delivering on our pipeline and key technology platforms, which includes 20+ potential assets with significant sales, to be approved by 2026. We remain balanced in our capital allocation priorities as we continue to invest in innovation alongside returning capital to our shareholders".

Key figures(1)

Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % change FY 2021 FY 2020 % change

USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ---- ----

Net sales 13 229 12 770 4 6 51 626 48 659 6 4

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ---- ----

Operating income 2 562 2 644 -3 -1 11 689 10 152 15 13

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ---- ----

Net income 16 306 2 099 nm nm 24 018 8 071 198 195

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ---- ----

EPS (USD) 7.29 0.92 nm nm 10.71 3.55 202 200

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ---- ----

Free cash flow 3 027 3 342 -9 13 282 11 691 14

------- ------- ----- ------- ------- ----

Core operating

income 3 819 3 501 9 12 16 588 15 416 8 6

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core net income 3 135 3 034 3 6 14 094 13 158 7 5

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ---- ----

Core EPS (USD) 1.40 1.34 4 7 6.29 5.78 9 7

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ---- ----

nm = not meaningful

Strategy Update

Novartis is a focused medicines company. During 2021 we continued to build depth in five core therapeutic areas (Cardio-Renal, Immunology, Neuroscience, Oncology and Hematology), strength in technology platforms (Targeted Protein Degradation, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Radioligand Therapy, and xRNA), and have a balanced geographic footprint. Our confidence to grow sales in the near-term is driven by multi-billion-dollar sales from: Cosentyx, Entresto, Kesimpta, Zolgensma, Kisqali and Leqvio. To fuel further growth through 2030 and beyond, we have 20+ new assets with at least USD 1 billion sales potential, that could be approved by 2026. Novartis is also pioneering the shift to advanced technology platforms.

Novartis sold its investment in Roche Holding AG (Roche), in a single bilateral transaction for USD 20.7 billion, consistent with our strategy as a focused medicines company.

The strategic review of Sandoz is progressing, we expect to provide an update, at the latest, by the end of 2022. The review will explore all options, ranging from retaining the business to separation, in order to determine how to best maximize value for our shareholders.

We remain disciplined and shareholder focused in our capital allocation as we balance investing in our business, through organic investments and value-creating bolt-ons, with returning capital to shareholders via our growing annual dividend and share buybacks.

Novartis continued to make significant strides in building trust with society. We committed to carbon neutral emissions: Scope 1 and 2 by 2025, Scope 1, 2 and 3 by 2030, and net zero emissions across our value chain by 2040. Novartis ESG efforts have been recognized by upgrades from several third party ESG rating agencies. Our culture journey towards an inspired, curious and unbossed organization continues, in order to drive performance and competitiveness in the long-term.

Financials

Fourth quarter

Net sales were USD 13.2 billion (+4%, +6% cc) in the fourth quarter driven by volume growth of 11 percentage points, including 1 percentage point relating to a reclassification of contract manufacturing from other revenues to sales. Volume growth was partly offset by price erosion of 3 percentage points and the negative impact from generic competition of 2 percentage points.

Operating income was USD 2.6 billion (-3%, -1% cc) as higher sales were more than offset by higher M&S and R&D investments and lower gains from divestments, financial assets, and contingent considerations.

Net income was USD 16.3 billion, benefiting from the Roche divestment gain of USD 14.6 billion. EPS was USD 7.29.

Core operating income was USD 3.8 billion (+9%, +12% cc) driven by higher sales, partly offset by higher investments in M&S and R&D. Core operating income margin was 28.9% of net sales, increasing by 1.5 percentage points (+1.6 percentage points cc).

Core net income was USD 3.1 billion (+3%, +6% cc), mainly driven by growth in core operating income, partly offset by lower income from associated companies due to the divestment of our investment in Roche and a higher tax rate. Core EPS was USD 1.40 (+4%, +7% cc), growing ahead of core net income.

Free cash flow amounted to USD 3.0 billion (-9% USD), compared to USD 3.3 billion in the prior year quarter. Higher operating income adjusted for non-cash items was more than offset by higher income taxes paid and lower divestment proceeds.

Innovative Medicines net sales were USD 10.7 billion (+5%, +7% cc) with volume contributing 11 percentage points to growth, including 1 percentage point relating to contract manufacturing revenue reclassification. Generic competition had a negative impact of 3 percentage points, mainly due to Afinitor, Gleevec/Glivec and Travatan. Pricing had a negative impact of 1 percentage point. Pharmaceuticals BU sales grew +9% (cc), driven by strong growth from Entresto, Cosentyx, Kesimpta and Zolgensma. The USD 108 million reclassification of contract manufacturing revenue recognized in Established Medicines contributed 2 percentage points to Pharmaceuticals BU sales growth. Oncology BU sales grew 3% (cc) with strong performance from Kisqali, Tafinlar + Mekinist, Promacta/Revolade and Jakavi.

Sandoz net sales were USD 2.5 billion (0%, +2% cc) with volume contributing 11 percentage points to growth, including 1 percentage point relating to contract manufacturing revenue reclassification. Pricing had a negative impact of 9 percentage points. Sales in Europe grew +4% (cc), while sales in the US declined -8% (cc). Global sales of Biopharmaceuticals grew to USD 555 million (+8%, +11% cc) across all regions.

Full year

Net sales were USD 51.6 billion (+6%, +4% cc) in the full year. Volume contributed 8 percentage points to sales growth, partly offset by price erosion of 2 percentage points and the negative impact from generic competition of 2 percentage points.

