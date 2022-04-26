|
26.04.2022 06:59:52
Press Release: Novartis delivers solid sales and -2-
Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus on key growth drivers (ranked in order of cc contribution to Q1 growth) including:
Entresto (USD 1,093 million, +42% cc) sustained strong growth
with increased patient share across most markets,
driven by demand in heart failure
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Kesimpta (USD 195 million) strong sales growth driven mainly
by the US launch due to strong access and increased
demand based on a favorable risk-benefit profile
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Cosentyx (USD 1,159 million, +12% cc) driven by demand led
volume growth in the US and Europe, with accelerating
growth in other international markets
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Xolair (USD 368 million, +17% cc) continued growth, driven
by increasing demand in severe allergic asthma and
chronic spontaneous urticaria
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Zolgensma (USD 363 million, +18% cc) growth was driven by expanding
access in Europe and Emerging Growth Markets
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Kisqali (USD 239 million, +28% cc) grew across all geographies
due to demand based on the longest overall survival
benefit reported in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Jakavi (USD 389 million, +14% cc) growth was driven by strong
demand in the myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera
indications
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Ilaris (USD 285 million, +18% cc) strong sales were driven
by growth across all regions
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Promacta/Revolade (USD 491 million, +9% cc) showed growth across most
regions, driven by increased use in chronic ITP and
as first-line treatment for severe aplastic anemia
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Tafinlar + Mekinist (USD 403 million, +7% cc) grew due to demand in adjuvant
melanoma and NSCLC
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Mayzent (USD 79 million, +47% cc) grew in MS patients showing
signs of progression
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Scemblix (USD 25 million) launched in Q4 2021. Strong uptake
demonstrating the high unmet need in CML
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Sandoz (USD 515 million, +7% cc) continued to grow in Europe
Biopharmaceuticals and international markets
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Emerging Growth Overall, grew +12% (cc), with strong growth in China
Markets* (+16% cc, USD 880 million).
*All markets except the US, Canada, Western Europe,
Japan, Australia, and New Zealand
------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2022
Q1 2022 % change
USD m USD cc
------- ---- ----
Cosentyx 1 159 10 12
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Entresto 1 093 39 42
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Gilenya 605 -14 -11
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Lucentis 520 -5 0
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Promacta/Revolade 491 6 9
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Tasigna 461 -10 -7
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Tafinlar + Mekinist 403 3 7
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Jakavi 389 7 14
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Xolair 368 10 17
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Zolgensma 363 14 18
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Sandostatin 320 -11 -9
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Ilaris 285 11 18
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Kisqali 239 23 28
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Galvus Group 216 -18 -10
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Exforge Group 200 -21 -19
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Gleevec/Glivec 198 -27 -25
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Kesimpta 195 nm nm
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Diovan Group 191 -11 -8
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Afinitor/Votubia 138 -46 -43
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Ultibro Group 132 -11 -6
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
Top 20 products total 7 966 3 7
---------------------- ------- ---- ----
nm= not meaningful
R&D update - key developments from the first quarter
New approvals
Pluvicto Approved in the US as the first targeted radioligand
(lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) therapy for the treatment of progressive, PSMA positive
metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
FDA also approved the complementary diagnostic imaging
agent, Locametz(R) (kit for the preparation of gallium
Ga 68 gozetotide injection)
---------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------
Vijoice Granted accelerated approval by FDA for treatment
(alpelisib)* of adult and pediatric patients with severe manifestations
of PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS)
---------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------
Beovu Approved in the EU for treatment of visual impairment
due to diabetic macular edema
---------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------
Regulatory updates
Jakavi CHMP positive opinion for the treatment of patients
aged 12 years and older with acute graft versus host
disease or chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD)
who have inadequate response to corticosteroids or
other systemic therapies
------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Kymriah CHMP positive opinion for adult patients with relapsed
or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more
lines of systemic therapy
------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Tislelizumab* EMA validated filings for tislelizumab for advanced
or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after
prior chemotherapy, advanced or metastatic NSCLC after
prior chemotherapy, and in combination with chemotherapy
for previously untreated advanced or metastatic NSCLC
------------- ---------------------------------------------------------
Results from ongoing trials and other highlights
JDQ443 Demonstrated anti-tumor activity with acceptable safety
(KRAS G12C inhibitor)* in Ph1b/2 KontRASt-01 study in patients with advanced
non-small cell lung cancer. Confirmed ORR was 57%
(n= 4/7) at the recommended dose. Data was presented
at AACR
----------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
Kesimpta* Data from ASCLEPIOS and the ALITHIOS open-label extension
demonstrated long-term efficacy and safety with continued
reduced risk of disability worsening for up to 4 years
and stable IgG levels. KYRIOS study showed Kesimpta
treated patients can mount an immune response to the
COVID-19 mRNA vaccine
----------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
Kisqali Ph3 MONALEESA-2 data showed a statistically significant
overall survival increase of over 12 months for Kisqali-treated
postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic
breast cancer. Additional analyses showed patients
who received Kisqali plus letrozole as first-line
therapy saw a 24% reduction in risk of death compared
to those receiving letrozole alone, supporting first
line use
----------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
April 26, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!