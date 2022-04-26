Press Release: Novartis delivers solid sales and -2

Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus on key growth drivers (ranked in order of cc contribution to Q1 growth) including:

Entresto (USD 1,093 million, +42% cc) sustained strong growth

with increased patient share across most markets,

driven by demand in heart failure

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Kesimpta (USD 195 million) strong sales growth driven mainly

by the US launch due to strong access and increased

demand based on a favorable risk-benefit profile

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Cosentyx (USD 1,159 million, +12% cc) driven by demand led

volume growth in the US and Europe, with accelerating

growth in other international markets

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Xolair (USD 368 million, +17% cc) continued growth, driven

by increasing demand in severe allergic asthma and

chronic spontaneous urticaria

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Zolgensma (USD 363 million, +18% cc) growth was driven by expanding

access in Europe and Emerging Growth Markets

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Kisqali (USD 239 million, +28% cc) grew across all geographies

due to demand based on the longest overall survival

benefit reported in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Jakavi (USD 389 million, +14% cc) growth was driven by strong

demand in the myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera

indications

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Ilaris (USD 285 million, +18% cc) strong sales were driven

by growth across all regions

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Promacta/Revolade (USD 491 million, +9% cc) showed growth across most

regions, driven by increased use in chronic ITP and

as first-line treatment for severe aplastic anemia

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Tafinlar + Mekinist (USD 403 million, +7% cc) grew due to demand in adjuvant

melanoma and NSCLC

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Mayzent (USD 79 million, +47% cc) grew in MS patients showing

signs of progression

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Scemblix (USD 25 million) launched in Q4 2021. Strong uptake

demonstrating the high unmet need in CML

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Sandoz (USD 515 million, +7% cc) continued to grow in Europe

Biopharmaceuticals and international markets

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Emerging Growth Overall, grew +12% (cc), with strong growth in China

Markets* (+16% cc, USD 880 million).

*All markets except the US, Canada, Western Europe,

Japan, Australia, and New Zealand

------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Net sales of the top 20 Innovative Medicines products in 2022

Q1 2022 % change

USD m USD cc

------- ---- ----

Cosentyx 1 159 10 12

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Entresto 1 093 39 42

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Gilenya 605 -14 -11

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Lucentis 520 -5 0

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Promacta/Revolade 491 6 9

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Tasigna 461 -10 -7

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Tafinlar + Mekinist 403 3 7

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Jakavi 389 7 14

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Xolair 368 10 17

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Zolgensma 363 14 18

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Sandostatin 320 -11 -9

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Ilaris 285 11 18

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Kisqali 239 23 28

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Galvus Group 216 -18 -10

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Exforge Group 200 -21 -19

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Gleevec/Glivec 198 -27 -25

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Kesimpta 195 nm nm

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Diovan Group 191 -11 -8

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Afinitor/Votubia 138 -46 -43

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Ultibro Group 132 -11 -6

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

Top 20 products total 7 966 3 7

---------------------- ------- ---- ----

nm= not meaningful

R&D update - key developments from the first quarter

New approvals

Pluvicto Approved in the US as the first targeted radioligand

(lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) therapy for the treatment of progressive, PSMA positive

metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

FDA also approved the complementary diagnostic imaging

agent, Locametz(R) (kit for the preparation of gallium

Ga 68 gozetotide injection)

---------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------

Vijoice Granted accelerated approval by FDA for treatment

(alpelisib)* of adult and pediatric patients with severe manifestations

of PIK3CA-Related Overgrowth Spectrum (PROS)

---------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------

Beovu Approved in the EU for treatment of visual impairment

due to diabetic macular edema

---------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory updates

Jakavi CHMP positive opinion for the treatment of patients

aged 12 years and older with acute graft versus host

disease or chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD)

who have inadequate response to corticosteroids or

other systemic therapies

------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Kymriah CHMP positive opinion for adult patients with relapsed

or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more

lines of systemic therapy

------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Tislelizumab* EMA validated filings for tislelizumab for advanced

or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after

prior chemotherapy, advanced or metastatic NSCLC after

prior chemotherapy, and in combination with chemotherapy

for previously untreated advanced or metastatic NSCLC

------------- ---------------------------------------------------------

Results from ongoing trials and other highlights

JDQ443 Demonstrated anti-tumor activity with acceptable safety

(KRAS G12C inhibitor)* in Ph1b/2 KontRASt-01 study in patients with advanced

non-small cell lung cancer. Confirmed ORR was 57%

(n= 4/7) at the recommended dose. Data was presented

at AACR

----------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------

Kesimpta* Data from ASCLEPIOS and the ALITHIOS open-label extension

demonstrated long-term efficacy and safety with continued

reduced risk of disability worsening for up to 4 years

and stable IgG levels. KYRIOS study showed Kesimpta

treated patients can mount an immune response to the

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

----------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------

Kisqali Ph3 MONALEESA-2 data showed a statistically significant

overall survival increase of over 12 months for Kisqali-treated

postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic

breast cancer. Additional analyses showed patients

who received Kisqali plus letrozole as first-line

therapy saw a 24% reduction in risk of death compared

to those receiving letrozole alone, supporting first

line use

----------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------

