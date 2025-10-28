Press Release: Novartis delivers solid sales and core operating income growth with strong pipeline progress in Q3; reaffirms FY 2025 guidance

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

-- Q3 net sales grew +7% (cc1, +8% USD) and core operating income1 grew +7%

(cc, +6% USD)

-- Sales growth was driven by continued strong execution on priority

brands including Kisqali (+68% cc), Kesimpta (+44% cc), Pluvicto

(+45% cc) and Scemblix (+95% cc)

-- Core operating income margin1 was stable (cc) at 39.3% despite

increasing generic impact

-- Q3 operating income grew +27% (cc, +24% USD); net income rose +25% (cc,

+23% USD)

-- Q3 core EPS1 grew +10% (cc, +9% USD) to USD 2.25

-- Q3 free cash flow1 was USD 6.2 billion (+4% USD) driven by higher net

cash flows from operating activities

-- Strong nine months performance with net sales up +11% (cc, +11% USD) and

core operating income up +18% (cc, +16% USD)

-- Q3 selected innovation milestones:

-- Rhapsido FDA approval as the only oral, targeted BTK inhibitor for

CSU

-- Ianalumab positive replicate Phase III readouts in Sjogren's

disease

-- Pluvicto positive Phase III PSMAddition data at ESMO

-- Scemblix positive CHMP opinion for all lines of CML treatment

-- Cosentyx positive Phase III readout in PMR

-- Fabhalta positive Phase III eGFR readout in IgA nephropathy

-- Full-year 2025 guidance2 reaffirmed

-- Sales expected to grow high single-digit

-- Core operating income expected to grow low-teens

1. Constant currencies (cc), core results and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures. An explanation of non-IFRS measures can be found on page 42 of the Condensed Interim Financial Report. Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates in this Release refer to same period in prior year. 2. Please see detailed guidance assumptions on page 7.

Basel, October 28, 2025 -- Commenting on Q3 2025 results, Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said:

"Novartis delivered solid financial performance in Q3, more than offsetting the impact of increasing generic erosion in the US. Our key growth drivers performed well, including Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto and Scemblix. Importantly, we achieved FDA approval for Rhapsido in CSU and positive Phase III readouts for ianalumab in Sjogren's disease -- two assets with pipeline-in-a-pill potential that could underpin our growth through 2030 and beyond. In addition, we completed several deals in the quarter to further strengthen our pipeline in core therapeutic areas. We remain well on track to achieve our guidance for 2025 and over the mid-term."

Key figures

----------------------------------------------------------

Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % change 9M 2025 9M 2024 % change

USD m USD m USD cc USD m USD m USD cc

------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Net sales 13 909 12 823 8 7 41 196 37 164 11 11

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Operating income 4 501 3 627 24 27 14 028 11 014 27 31

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Net income 3 930 3 185 23 25 11 563 9 119 27 29

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

EPS (USD) 2.04 1.58 29 31 5.94 4.50 32 35

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Free cash flow 6 217 5 965 4 15 941 12 618 26

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Core operating

income 5 460 5 145 6 7 16 960 14 635 16 18

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Core net income 4 330 4 133 5 6 13 522 11 822 14 17

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Core EPS (USD) 2.25 2.06 9 10 6.94 5.83 19 21

---------------- ------- ------- ----- --- ------- ------- ----- ---

Strategy

Our focus

Novartis is a "pure-play" innovative medicines company. We have a clear focus on four core therapeutic areas (cardiovascular-renal-metabolic, immunology, neuroscience and oncology), with multiple significant in-market and pipeline assets in each of these areas, that address high disease burden and have substantial growth potential. In addition to two established technology platforms (chemistry and biotherapeutics), three emerging platforms (gene & cell therapy, radioligand therapy and xRNA) are being prioritized for continued investment into new R&D capabilities and manufacturing scale. Geographically, we are focused on growing in our priority geographies -- the US, China, Germany and Japan.

Our priorities

1. Accelerate growth: Renewed attention to deliver high-value medicines

(NMEs) and focus on launch excellence, with a rich pipeline across our

core therapeutic areas.

2. Deliver returns: Continuing to embed operational excellence and deliver

improved financials. Novartis remains disciplined and shareholder-focused

in our approach to capital allocation, with substantial cash generation

and a strong capital structure supporting continued flexibility.

3. Strengthen foundations: Unleashing the power of our people, scaling data

science and technology and continuing to build trust with society.

Financials

Third quarter

Net sales were USD 13.9 billion (+8%, +7% cc), with volume contributing 16 percentage points to growth. Generic competition had a negative impact of 7 percentage points, driven by Promacta, Tasigna and Entresto generics in the US. Pricing had a negative impact of 2 percentage points, driven by revenue deduction adjustments mainly in the US. Currency had a positive impact of 1 percentage point.

Operating income was USD 4.5 billion (+24%, +27% cc), mainly driven by higher net sales and lower impairments, partly offset by higher R&D investments.

Net income was USD 3.9 billion (+23%, +25% cc), mainly driven by higher operating income. EPS was USD 2.04 (+29%, +31% cc), benefiting from the lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Core operating income was USD 5.5 billion (+6%, +7% cc), mainly driven by higher net sales, partly offset by higher R&D investments. Core operating income margin was 39.3% of net sales (-0.8 percentage points, stable in cc).

Core net income was USD 4.3 billion (+5%, +6% cc), mainly due to higher core operating income, partly offset by other core financial income and expense. Core EPS was USD 2.25 (+9%, +10% cc), benefiting from the lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Free cash flow amounted to USD 6.2 billion (+4% USD), compared with USD 6.0 billion in the prior-year quarter, driven by higher net cash flows from operating activities.

Nine months

Net sales were USD 41.2 billion (+11%, +11% cc), with volume contributing 14 percentage points to growth. Generic competition had a negative impact of 3 percentage points, while pricing and currency had no impact.

Operating income was USD 14.0 billion (+27%, +31% cc), mainly driven by higher net sales and lower impairments, partly offset by higher investments behind priority brands and launches.

Net income was USD 11.6 billion (+27%, +29% cc), mainly driven by higher operating income. EPS was USD 5.94 (+32%, +35% cc), benefiting from the lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Core operating income was USD 17.0 billion (+16%, +18% cc), mainly driven by higher net sales, partly offset by higher investments behind priority brands and launches. Core operating income margin was 41.2% of net sales, increasing 1.8 percentage points (2.5 percentage points cc).

Core net income was USD 13.5 billion (+14%, +17% cc), mainly due to higher core operating income. Core EPS was USD 6.94 (+19%, +21% cc), benefiting from the lower weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Free cash flow amounted to USD 15.9 billion (+26% USD), compared with USD 12.6 billion in the prior-year period, driven by higher net cash flows from operating activities.

Q3 priority brands

Underpinning our financial results in the quarter is a continued focus on key growth drivers (ranked in order of contribution to Q3 growth) including:

Kisqali (USD 1 329 million, +68% cc) sales grew strongly across

all regions, including +91% growth in the US with

strong momentum from the recently launched early breast

cancer indication as well as continued share gains

in metastatic breast cancer.

--------- --------------------------------------------------------------

Kesimpta (USD 1 222 million, +44% cc) sales grew across all

regions driven by increased demand and strong access.

--------- --------------------------------------------------------------

Pluvicto (USD 564 million, +45% cc) showed sustained demand

growth in the US following the pre-taxane metastatic

castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) approval,

as well as continued access expansion ex-US in the

post-taxane mCRPC setting, with 25 countries now approved

including Japan.

--------- --------------------------------------------------------------

Scemblix (USD 358 million, +95% cc) sales grew across all regions,

demonstrating the continued high unmet need in CML,

with strong momentum from the early-line indication

in the US and Japan.

--------- --------------------------------------------------------------

Leqvio (USD 308 million, +54% cc) continued steady growth

across all regions, with a focus on increasing account

and patient adoption, and continuing medical education.

--------- --------------------------------------------------------------

