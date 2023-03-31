Press Release: Novartis Entresto receives -2

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. We deliver high-value medicines that alleviate society's greatest disease burdens through technology leadership in R&D and novel access approaches. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. About 106,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work together to bring Novartis products to nearly 800 million people around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit http://www.novartis.com/news/media-library https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Das, BB. Current State of Pediatric Heart Failure. Children. 2018 Jul;

5(7): 88.

2. Castro Díez C, Khalil F, Schwender H, et al. Pharmacotherapeutic

management of paediatric heart failure and ACE-I use patterns: a European

survey. BMJ Paediatrics Open. 2019;3:e000365.

3. Novartis Data on File

4. European Medicines Agency. Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan). Summary of

product characteristics.

http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/004062/WC500197536.pdf.

Accessed March 2023

5. ENTRESTO [prescribing information]. East Hanover, NJ: Novartis

Pharmaceuticals Corp; October 2019.

6. McDonagh T, Metra M, Adamo M, et. Al. 2021 ESC Guidelines for the

diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure. Eur Heart J.

2021;00:1-128. doi:10.1093/eurheartj/ehab368.

7. Maddox TM, Januzzi JL Jr, Allen LA, et al. 2021 update to the 2017 ACC

expert consensus decision pathway for optimization of heart failure

treatment: answers to 10 pivotal issues about heart failure with reduced

ejection fraction: a report of the American College of Cardiology

Solution. J Am Coll Cardiol. doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2020.11.022.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Richard Jarvis +41 79 584 2326 Julie Masow +1 862 579 8456

Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414

Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267 Mary Carmichael +1 862 200 8344

Marlena Abdinoor +1 617 335 9525

Switzerland

Satoshi Sugimoto +41 79 619 2035

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line:

+41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2023 07:53 ET (11:53 GMT)