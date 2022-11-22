Press Release: Novartis highlights scientific -2

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Kymriah(R) Real-world outcomes for patients with relapsed or Abstract #656

(tisagenlecleucel) refractory (r/r) aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Oral Presentation

(aBNHL) treated with commercial tisagenlecleucel: Sunday, December 11

subgroup analyses from the Center for International 4:45 PM ET

Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Registry

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

YTB323 YTB323 (rapcabtagene autoleucel) demonstrates durable Abstract #439

(rapcabtagene autoleucel) efficacy and a manageable safety profile in patients Oral Presentation

with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Sunday, December 11

(r/r DLBCL): Phase I study update 9:30 AM ET

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Jakavi(R) (ruxolitinib) Ruxolitinib in pediatric patients with treatment-naive Abstract #572

or steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease: Oral Presentation

Primary findings from the Phase I/II REACH4 study Sunday, December 11

12:15 PM ET

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Sabatolimab Primary results of STIMULUS-MDS1: A randomized, double-blind, Abstract #853

(MBG453) placebo-controlled Phase II study of TIM-3 inhibition Oral Presentation

with sabatolimab added to hypomethylating agents (hmas) Monday, December 12

in adult patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic 2:45 PM ET

syndromes (MDS)

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Sabatolimab Disease characteristics and International Prognostic Abstract #559

(MBG453) Scoring Systems (IPSS, IPSS-R, IPSS-M) in adult patients Oral Presentation

with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) participating Sunday, December 11

in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 12:00 PM ET

studies with intravenous sabatolimab

added to hypomethylating agents (HMA) (STIMULUS-MDS1

and MDS2)

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

