Press Release: Novartis highlights scientific advances with Kisqali, iptacopan, Scemblix and YTB323 data at SABCS and ASH

-- First data to be presented as a late-breaker abstract from global pivotal

APPLY-PNH trial of investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan in

paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinaria (PNH), a rare and serious

complement-mediated blood disorder

-- New data evaluating the superiority of first-line (1L) Kisqali(R) plus

endocrine therapy vs. combination chemotherapy in pre-menopausal patients

with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer with aggressive disease,

including patients with visceral disease

-- New analysis from Scemblix(R) ASCEMBL trial on factors of response in

pre-treated patients with Ph+ CML-CP and trial-in-progress update from

ASC4FIRST, investigating Scemblix in newly diagnosed patients

-- New follow-up data from the ongoing Phase I trial with our next

generation CAR-T cell therapy rapcabtagene autoleucel (YTB323) in r/r

DLBCL using the Novartis-developed T-ChargeTM platform

Basel, November 22, 2022 -- Novartis will present data on the latest advancements in breast cancer and hematology at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), December 6-10, and the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, December 10-13. More than 130 abstracts, from both Novartis-sponsored trials and investigator-initiated trials using Novartis compounds, were accepted at the meetings, reinforcing Novartis leadership and innovation in priority oncology therapeutic areas.

"Novartis continues to pioneer critical medicines that redefine treatment goals in cancer and non-malignant hematology," said Jeff Legos, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Oncology & Hematology Development, Novartis. "At SABCS and ASH this year, we'll share new clinically-relevant and patient-focused data for Kisqali in aggressive metastatic breast cancer, and for Scemblix and YTB323 in life-threatening blood cancers, and potentially practice-changing data for iptacopan in PNH, underscoring the strength of our promising pipeline."

Key highlights of data accepted by SABCS:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/

Presentation Details

------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------

Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)* Primary results from the randomized Phase II RIGHT Abstract #GS1-10

Choice trial of premenopausal patients with aggressive Oral Presentation

HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer treated with ribociclib Tuesday, December 6

+ endocrine therapy vs physician's choice combination 5:15 PM ET

chemotherapy

------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------

Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)* Pooled analysis of post-progression treatments after Abstract #P4-01-42

first-line ribociclib + endocrine therapy in patients Poster Presentation

with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer in the MONALEESA-2, Thursday, December 8

-3, and -7 studies 8:00 AM ET

------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------

Kisqali(R) (ribociclib)* Pooled gene expression analysis and association with Abstract #PD17-08

treatment response in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced Poster Discussion

breast cancer in the MONALEESA-2, -3, and -7 trials Friday, December 9

8:00 AM ET

------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------

Piqray(R) (alpelisib) Long-term and very-long-term disease control in patients Abstract #PD13-06

from BYLieve study cohort A with PIK3CA-Mutant, hormone Poster Discussion

receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor Thursday, December 8

2-negative, advanced breast cancer 6:00 PM ET

------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------

Piqray(R) (alpelisib) Metformin (MET) for the prevention of alpelisib (ALP)-related Abstract #PD8-02

hyperglycemia (HG) in PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor-positive Poster Discussion

(HR[+]) HER2-negative (HER2[-]) advanced breast cancer Wednesday, December 7

(ABC): The METALLICA study 6:00 PM ET

------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------

Key highlights of data accepted by ASH:

Medicine Abstract Title Abstract Number/

Presentation Details

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Iptacopan (LNP023) Oral monotherapy with iptacopan, a proximal complement Abstract #LBA-2

inhibitor of factor B, has superior efficacy to intravenous Oral Presentation

terminal complement inhibition with standard of care Tuesday, December 13

Eculizumab or Ravulizumab and favorable safety in 9:15 AM ET

patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria

and residual anemia: Results from the randomized,

active-comparator-controlled, open-label, multicenter,

Phase III APPLY-PNH study

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Iptacopan (LNP023) Dose--exposure--response relationships of biomarkers Abstract #2571

and efficacy measures with iptacopan, a complement Poster Presentation

factor B inhibitor, in patients (pts) with paroxysmal Sunday, December 11

nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) with or without concomitant 6:00 -- 8:00 PM ET

anti-C5 therapy

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Scemblix(R) (asciminib) Efficacy and safety results from ASC4MORE, a randomized Abstract #80

study of asciminib (ASC) add-on to imatinib (IMA), Oral Presentation

continued IMA, or switch to nilotinib (NIL) in patients Saturday, December 10

(pts) with chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia 9:45 AM ET

(CML-CP) not achieving deep molecular responses (DMRs)

with >=1 year of IMA

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Scemblix(R) (asciminib) Dynamics of response and response factors in patients Abstract #3008

(pts) with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase Poster Presentation

(CML-CP) after >=2 prior tyrosine kinase inhibitors Sunday, December 11

(TKIs) in the phase 3 ascembl study 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Scemblix(R) (asciminib) ASC4FIRST: A Phase III study of asciminib vs investigator-selected Abstract #3012

tyrosine kinase inhibitor in patients with newly diagnosed Poster Presentation

chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase (CML-CP) Sunday, December 11

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Scemblix(R) (asciminib) ASC4START: A Phase IIIb, open-label, randomized study Abstract #3021

of tolerability and efficacy of asciminib versus nilotinib Poster Presentation

in patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive Sunday, December 11

chronic myelogenous leukemia in chronic phase 6:00 PM -- 8:00 PM ET

-------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------

Kymriah(R) Long-term clinical outcomes and correlative efficacy Abstract #608

(tisagenlecleucel) analyses in patients (pts) with relapsed/refractory Oral Presentation

follicular lymphoma (r/r FL) treated with tisagenlecleucel Sunday, December 11

in the ELARA trial 4:45 PM ET

