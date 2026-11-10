Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
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10.11.2026 18:29:43
Press Release: Novartis ianalumab two-year data -2-
the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 300 million people worldwide.
Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com www.novartis.com and connect with us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/novartis/ LinkedIn, https://www.facebook.com/novartis/ Facebook, https://twitter.com/Novartis X/Twitter and https://instagram.com/novartis?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==__;!!N3hqHg43uw!pjp8z253J5NjaOYrW65UbAAlHeHRdQ-w0m4ezZxEQEl0ptafXN2M99VRIk39pf49PAc8NbK93Pxp3uaSBQkAf8oEnzWXG8Sk$ Instagram.
References
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disease: Long-term results from the NEPTUNUS extension study." Presented
at: American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2026; Late-Breaking
Abstract 2535661; Poster Session (LB01-LB18); November 10, 2026.
2. Lee AY, Qi Z, Jackson KJ, et al. Self-reactive B cells are increased in
all major stages of peripheral development in Sjögren's disease.
Immunol Cell Biol. 2025;103(4):401-410. doi:10.1111/imcb.70005
3. Both T, Dalm VA, van Hagen PM, et al. Reviewing primary Sjögren's
syndrome: beyond the dryness - From pathophysiology to diagnosis and
treatment. Int J Med Sci. 2017;14(3):191-200. doi:10.7150/ijms.17718
4. Cornec D, Devauchelle-Pensec V, Tobón GJ, et al. B cells in
Sjögren's syndrome: from pathophysiology to diagnosis and treatment.
J Autoimmun. 2012;39:161-167. doi:10.1016/j.jaut.2012.05.014
5. Negrini S, Emmi G, Greco M, et al. Sjögren's syndrome: a systemic
autoimmune disease. Clin Exp Med. 2022; 22(1):9-25.
doi:10.1007/s10238-021-00728-6
6. Maleki-Fischbach M, Kastsianok L, Koslow M, et al. Manifestations and
management of Sjögren's disease. Arthritis Res Ther. 2024; 26(1):43.
doi:10.1186/s13075-024-03262-4
7. Novartis. Ianalumab | Sjögren's disease | Global & US Story House,
Version 1.1. September 30, 2026.
8. Grader-Beck T, et al. Ianalumab demonstrates significant reduction in
disease activity in patients with Sjögren's Disease: Efficacy and
safety results from two global Phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled
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American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Congress; October 24-29, 2025;
Chicago, Illinois.
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12. Dörner T, Bowman SJ, Fox R, et al. Safety and efficacy of ianalumab
in patients with Sjögren's disease: 52-week results from a
randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b dose-ranging study. Arthritis
Rheumatol. 2025; 77(5):560-570. doi:10.1002/art.43059
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17. Mariette X, Criswell LA. Primary Sjögren's Syndrome. N Engl J Med.
2018;378(10):931-939. doi:10.1056/NEJMcp1702514
18. Gairy K, Knight C, Anthony P, et al. Burden of illness among subgroups of
patients with primary Sjögren's syndrome and systemic
involvement. Rheumatology (Oxford). 2021;60(4):1871-1881.
doi:10.1093/rheumatology/keaa508
19. Conrad N, Misra S, Verbakel JY, et al. Incidence, prevalence, and
co-occurrence of autoimmune disorders over time and by age, sex, and
socioeconomic status: a population-based cohort study of 22 million
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# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
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