Press Release: Novartis investigational iptacopan -2

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

References

1.Novartis data on file.

2.Schubart A, Anderson K, Mainolfi N, et al. Small-molecule factor B inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. Proc Natl Acad Sci. 2019;116(16):7926-7931. doi:10.1073/pnas.1820892116

3.Barratt J, Rovin B, Zhang H, et al. POS-546 EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF IPTACOPAN IN IgA NEPHROPATHY: RESULTS OF A RANDOMIZED DOUBLE-BLIND PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE 2 STUDY AT 6 MONTHS. Kidney Int Rep. 2022;7(2):S236. doi:10.1016/j.ekir.2022.01.577

4.Rizk DV, Rovin BH, Zhang H, et al. Targeting the Alternative Complement Pathway With Iptacopan to Treat IgA Nephropathy: Design and Rationale of the APPLAUSE-IgAN Study. Kidney Int Rep. 2023;8(5):968-979. doi:10.1016/j.ekir.2023.01.041

5.Lafayette RA, Kelepouris E. Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy: Advances in Understanding of Pathogenesis and Treatment. Am J Nephrol. 2018;47(Suppl. 1):43-52. doi:10.1159/000481636

6.Rizk DV, Maillard N, Julian BA, et al. The Emerging Role of Complement Proteins as a Target for Therapy of IgA Nephropathy. Front Immunol. 2019;10:504. doi:10.3389/fimmu.2019.00504

7.Lai KN, Tang SCW, Schena FP, et al. IgA nephropathy. Nat Rev Dis Primer. 2016;2(1):16001. doi:10.1038/nrdp.2016.1

8.McGrogan A, Franssen CFM, de Vries CS. The incidence of primary glomerulonephritis worldwide: a systematic review of the literature. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2011;26(2):414-430. doi:10.1093/ndt/gfq665

9.Penfold RS, Prendecki M, McAdoo S, Tam FW. Primary IgA nephropathy: current challenges and future prospects. Int J Nephrol Renov Dis. 2018;Volume 11:137-148. doi:10.2147/IJNRD.S129227

10.Novartis Phase III APPOINT-PNH trial shows investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan improves hemoglobin to near-normal levels, leading to transfusion independence in all treatment-naïve PNH patients. Novartis. Accessed September 27, 2023. https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-phase-iii-appoint-pnh-trial-shows-investigational-oral-monotherapy-iptacopan-improves-hemoglobin-near-normal-levels-leading-transfusion-independence-all-treatment-naive-pnh-patients

11.Novartis presents pivotal Phase III APPLY-PNH data at ASH demonstrating investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan superiority over anti-C5. Novartis. Accessed September 27, 2023. https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-presents-pivotal-phase-iii-apply-pnh-data-ash-demonstrating-investigational-oral-monotherapy-iptacopan-superiority-over-anti-c5

12.Reich HN, Troyanov SAA, Scholey JW, Cattran DC. Remission of Proteinuria Improves Prognosis in IgA Nephropathy. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2007;18(12):3177-3183. doi:10.1681/ASN.2007050526

13.Rovin BH, Adler SG, Barratt J, et al. KDIGO 2021 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Glomerular Diseases. Kidney Int. 2021;100(4):S1-S276. doi:10.1016/j.kint.2021.05.021

14.Ricklin D, Lambris JD. New milestones ahead in complement-targeted therapy. Semin Immunol. 2016;28(3):208-222. doi:10.1016/j.smim.2016.06.001

15.Boyd JK, Cheung CK, Molyneux K, Feehally J, Barratt J. An update on the pathogenesis and treatment of IgA nephropathy. Kidney Int. 2012;81(9):833-843. doi:10.1038/ki.2011.501

16.Cheung CK, Rajasekaran A, Barratt J, Rizk DV. An Update on the Current State of Management and Clinical Trials for IgA Nephropathy. J Clin Med. 2021;10(11):2493. doi:10.3390/jcm10112493

17.Novartis completes acquisition of Chinook Therapeutics. Novartis. Accessed September 27, 2023. https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-completes-acquisition-chinook-therapeutics

18.Novartis Pharmaceuticals. A Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel Group, Phase III Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of LNP023 in Primary IgA Nephropathy Patients. clinicaltrials.gov; 2022. Accessed September 21, 2022. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04578834

19.Rodrigues JC, Haas M, Reich HN. IgA Nephropathy. Clin J Am Soc Nephrol. 2017;12(4):677-686. doi:10.2215/CJN.07420716

20.Medjeral-Thomas NR, O'Shaughnessy MM. Complement in IgA Nephropathy: The Role of Complement in the Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Future Management of IgA Nephropathy. Adv Chronic Kidney Dis. 2020;27(2):111-119. doi:10.1053/j.ackd.2019.12.004

21.Maillard N, Wyatt RJ, Julian BA, et al. Current Understanding of the Role of Complement in IgA Nephropathy. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2015;26(7):1503-1512. doi:10.1681/ASN.2014101000

22.Suzuki H, Kiryluk K, Novak J, et al. The Pathophysiology of IgA Nephropathy. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2011;22(10):1795-1803. doi:10.1681/ASN.2011050464

23.Novartis investigational oral therapy iptacopan (LNP023) receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PNH and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for C3G. Novartis. Accessed September 22, 2022. https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-investigational-oral-therapy-iptacopan-lnp023-receives-fda-breakthrough-therapy-designation-pnh-and-rare-pediatric-disease-designation-c3g

24.Novartis data on file.

25.Novartis announces European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan drug designation for iptacopan (LNP023) in IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Novartis. Accessed September 22, 2022. https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-announces-european-medicines-agency-ema-has-granted-orphan-drug-designation-iptacopan-lnp023-iga-nephropathy-igan

26.Novartis received European Medicines Agency (EMA) PRIME designation for iptacopan (LNP) in C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Novartis. Accessed September 22, 2022. https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-received-european-medicines-agency-ema-prime-designation-iptacopan-lnp-c3-glomerulopathy-c3g

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Richard Jarvis +41 79 584 2326 Julie Masow +1 862 579 8456

Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414

Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267 Marlena Abdinoor +1 617 335 9525

Switzerland +41 79 619 2035

Satoshi Sugimoto

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line:

+41 61 3247944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2023 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)