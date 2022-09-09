Press Release: Novartis Kisqali(R) adds one more -2

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com

References

1. Yardley DA, Yap YS, et al. Pooled exploratory analysis of survival in

patients (pts) with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) and visceral

metastases (mets) treated with ribociclib (RIB) + endocrine therapy (ET)

in the MONALEESA (ML) trials. Presented at the Europeian Society of

Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. September 9-13, 2022. Abstract #205P.

2. Neven P, Fasching PA, et al. Updated overall survival (OS) results from

the first-line (1L) population in the Phase III MONALEESA-3 trial of

postmenopausal patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC)

treated with ribociclib (RIB) + fulvestrant (FUL). Presented at the

European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Congress. May

4, 2022. Abstract #LBA4, May 4, 2022.

3. Hortobagyi, et al. Overall Survival With Ribociclib Plus Letrozole in

Advanced Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med 2022; 386:942-50.

4. Hortobagyi, et al. Overall survival (OS) results from the phase III

MONALEESA (ML)-2 trial of postmenopausal patients with hormone receptor

positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HR+/HER2-)

advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with endocrine therapy (ET) +/-

ribociclib. Presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO)

Congress, September 16-21, 2021. Abstract #LBA17.

5. Im, S. A. et al. Overall Survival with Ribociclib plus Endocrine Therapy

in Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med 2019; 381:307-316.

6. Slamon DJ, Neven P, Chia S, Fasching PA, De Laurentiis M, Im S-A, et al.

Overall survival with ribociclib plus fulvestrant in advanced breast

cancer. N Engl J Med. 2020;382(6):514--24.

7. Slamon, DJ, et al. Overall survival (OS) results of the Phase III

MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts) with hormone

receptor--positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor 2--negative

(HER2-) advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant (FUL) +/-

ribociclib (RIB). Presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology

(ESMO) Congress, September 29, 2019, Barcelona, Spain. Abstract #LBA7.

8. Slamon D, Neven P, Chia S, et al. Updated overall survival (OS) results

from the Phase III MONALEESA-3 trial of postmenopausal patients (pts)

with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with fulvestrant

(FUL) +/- ribociclib (RIB. Presented at the American Society of Clinical

Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 5, 2021. Abstract #1001.

9. Tripathy D, Im S-A, Colleoni M, et al, Updated overall survival (OS)

results from the phase III MONALEESA-7 trial of pre- or perimenopausal

patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (ABC) treated with

endocrine therapy (ET) +/- ribociclib. Presented at the San Antonio

Breast Cancer Symposium, December 9, 2020. Abstract #PD2-04.

10. Yardley, Denise, A. et. al. Overall survival (OS) in patients (pts) with

advanced breast cancer (ABC) with visceral metastases (mets), including

those with liver mets, treated with ribociclib (RIB) plus endocrine

therapy (ET) in the MONALEESA (ML) -3 and -7 trials. Presented at the

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Abstract

#1054.

11. O'Shaughnessy J et al. Overall survival subgroup analysis by metastatic

site from the Phase III MONALEESA-2 study of first-line ribociclib +

letrozole in postmenopausal patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast

cancer. Presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, December

7-10, 2021. Abstract #GS2-01.

12. Novartis Data on File. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp: 2021.

13. Pascual T, Stover D, et al. HARMONIA SOLTI-2101/AFT-58: A head-to-head

phase III study comparing ribociclib (RIB) and Palbociclib (PAL) in

patients with hormone receptor-positive/HER2-negative/HER-Enriched

(HR+/HER2-/HER2-E) advanced breast cancer (ABC). Presented at the

European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. September 9-13,

2022. Abstract #272TiP.

14. National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines

in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines(R)) -- Breast Cancer. Version 1.2022.

15. European Society for Medical Oncology -- Magnitude of Clinical Benefit

Scale Scorecard.

https://www.esmo.org/guidelines/esmo-mcbs/esmo-mcbs-scorecards/scorecard-158-1.

Published April 20, 2020. Updated August 21, 2020. Accessed September 9,

2020.

16. European Society for Medical Oncology -- Magnitude of Clinical Benefit

Scale Scorecard.

https://www.esmo.org/guidelines/esmo-mcbs/esmo-mcbs-scorecards/scorecard-9-1.

Published March 29, 2022. Accessed April 1, 2022.

17. Kisqali (ribociclib) Prescribing Information. East Hanover, New Jersey,

USA: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

18. Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Translational Research in Oncology (2018,

December 7 -- 2026, May 29). A Trial to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of

Ribociclib With Endocrine Therapy as Adjuvant Treatment in Patients With

HR+/HER2- Early Breast Cancer (NATALEE). Identifier NCT03701334.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03701334.

19. Novartis and Vestre Viken Hospital Trust (2022, April 1 -- 2024, December

1). Neoadjuvant Treatment of Locally-advanced Breast Cancer Patients With

Ribociclib and Letrozole (NEOLETRIB). Identifier NCT05163106.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05163106.

*Ibrance(R) is a registered trademark of Pfizer Inc.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Anja von Treskow Floriana Riccio Furnari

Novartis External Communications Novartis Oncology Communications

+41 79 392 8697 (mobile) +1 862 210 5317

anja.von_treskow@novartis.com floriana.riccio_furnari@novartis.com

Julie Masow

Novartis US External Communications

+1 862 579 8456

Julie.masow@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Alina Levchuk +1 862 778 3372

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2022 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)