Press Release: Novartis Phase III data on new -2

Patients with uncontrolled asthma may downplay or underestimate the

severity of their disease, and are at a higher risk of exacerbation,

hospitalization or death(6,7,8). Unresolved barriers such as treatment

mismatch, safety issues with oral corticosteroid, and ineligibility for

biologics have created an unmet medical need in asthma(9,10).

About Novartis in Respiratory

Over the last 60 years, there have been two breakthroughs in asthma care,

inhalers in the 1960s and more recently biologics. They have helped

patients with asthma cope with their condition, but a majority are still

suffering from exacerbations and symptoms, severely affecting their

quality of life. The Novartis ambition is to reimagine asthma care.

Novartis is a leading respiratory company that drives novel advances to

improve the lives of those living with lung conditions around the world.

Through courageous innovation and close partnership with patients and

medical experts, Novartis is committed to solving the unmet needs in

asthma management, improving treatment outcomes for chronic obstructive

pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory diseases.

