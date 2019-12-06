☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 7,25 % Österreich Plus Protect Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Erste Group 📈 OMV 📈 voestalpine - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆-w-
06.12.2019 07:14:46

Press Release: Novartis Phase III data on new inhaled dual combination QMF149 show significant improvement across key asthma outcomes versus monotherapy

-- Once-daily QMF149 met primary endpoint of lung function improvement and

key secondary endpoint of asthma control improvement versus mometasone

furoate1

-- QMF149 showed improvement in peak expiratory flow, exacerbation rates,

rescue medication use versus mometasone furoate among other secondary

endpoints1

-- Improvement in lung function was observed in high dose QMF149 versus a

high dose LABA/ICS standard-of-care in certain additional secondary

endpoints1

https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-Phase-III-data-on-new-inhaled-dual-combination-QMF149-show-significant-improvement-across-key-asthma-outcomes-versus-monotherapy

Basel, December 6, 2019 -- Novartis today announced data from the

52-week pivotal Phase III PALLADIUM clinical trial which demonstrated

that QMF149, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of indacaterol acetate

and mometasone furoate (IND/MF) in development, was superior to

mometasone furoate (MF) at medium and high doses in improving lung

function, meeting the primary endpoint(1). Statistically significant

superiority compared to MF alone was also demonstrated in the key

secondary endpoint of improvement in asthma control. Other secondary

analyses of efficacy endpoints showed improvements in lung function when

comparing IND/MF to a LABA/ICS standard-of-care (salmeterol

xinafoate/fluticasone propionate -- SFC). Safety findings were generally

comparable among treatment groups and consistent with the known safety

profile of the monocomponents(1). PALLADIUM is part of PLATINUM, the

Novartis Phase III clinical development program supporting the

development of QVM149 and QMF149. These key results were presented at

the British Thoracic Society Winter Meeting, in London, UK, and will be

submitted for publication in a scientific journal.

In the primary endpoint, medium and high doses of IND/MF (150/160 g;

150/320 g) demonstrated significant improvements compared to MF (400

g once-daily, 400 g twice-daily respectively) in trough Forced

Expiratory Volume in one second (FEV(1) ) at Week 26 [Medium: 0.211 L;

p<0.001][High: 0.132 L; p<0.001]. The key secondary endpoint of

improvement in Asthma Control Questionnaire (ACQ-7) at Week 26 was also

met for combined doses of IND/MF compared to combined doses of MF

[-0.209; p<0.001]. These positive results were also observed at Week 52.

"Results from the PALLADIUM trial show that indacaterol and mometasone

furoate combined is superior to mometasone furoate alone in improving

lung function and asthma control; as well as showing reduction in

exacerbation rates in a population of patients whose asthma is

uncontrolled on a medium to high dose ICS or a low dose combination of

LABA/ICS. Despite current treatments, we know that around 40-45% of

patients with asthma remain uncontrolled at GINA Step 3 to 5,

highlighting the need for new treatment options to achieve optimal

disease control in these patients," said Dr. Richard van Zyl-Smit,

Associate Professor, Head of the Lung Clinical Research Unit, University

of Cape Town Lung Institute, and Consultant Pulmonologist, Groote Schuur

Hospital, Cape Town, South Africa.

Analyses of other lung function endpoints showed greater improvements

for IND/MF compared to MF in both morning and evening Peak Expiratory

Flow (PEF). Reductions in daily rescue medication use and exacerbation

rates were also observed.

In the secondary analyses (no adjustments for multiplicity) of

comparison to SFC, high dose IND/MF showed improvements in trough FEV(1)

[0.048 L; p=0.040] at 52 weeks. In asthma control, high dose IND/MF and

SFC were comparable with a difference in ACQ-7 score of 0.010 [p=0.824].

Improvements were observed in both morning and evening PEF [Morning:

13.8 L/min; p<0.001][Evening: 9.1 L/min; p=0.002], and percentage of

rescue medication free days over 52 weeks [4.3; p=0.034] in patients

treated with high dose IND/MF versus SFC. High dose IND/MF also showed

faster onset of action over SFC as demonstrated by FEV(1) measurement at

5 minutes on Day 1 [0.055 L; p<0.001].

"At Novartis, we are continually striving to help patients with asthma,

and we are delighted to present these positive new data showing

important benefits for patients, as a part of that journey," said Linda

Armstrong, MD, Respiratory Development Unit Head, Novartis

Pharmaceuticals. "If approved, QMF149, when delivered via our

dose-confirming Breezhaler(R) device, has the potential to become an

important once-daily treatment option for patients with uncontrolled

asthma. With the availability of PALLADIUM outcomes, we now have even

more evidence of the potential benefits of this combination treatment,

which could benefit millions of people with uncontrolled asthma."

The overall incidence of adverse events (AEs) and serious AEs (SAEs) for

IND/MF in the PALLADIUM study was comparable among treatment groups and

consistent with the known safety profile of the monocomponents(1).

As previously announced, the regulatory submission for IND/MF was

accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency earlier this year.

About the PALLADIUM study(2)

PALLADIUM is a multicenter, randomized, 52-week treatment, double-blind,

triple-dummy,

parallel-group study, to assess the efficacy and safety of the

indacaterol acetate and mometasone furoate (IND/MF) combination compared

with mometasone furoate (MF) alone in patients with asthma.

PALLADIUM included 2,216 male and female patients (including 107

adolescents, aged >=12 to <18 years old) with medium or high dose ICS or

low dose ICS/LABA use 3 months prior to screening, a pre-bronchodilator

FEV(1) of >=50% and less than 80% of the predicted normal value for the

patient and an ACQ-7 score of greater than 1.5. Patients also

demonstrated a 12% increase in FEV(1) and 200 mL within 30 minutes after

administration of 400 ug salbutamol/360 ug albuterol (or equivalent

dose) at the first visit or from historical data.

Patients were randomized 1:1:1:1:1 to receive either IND/MF 150/160

g once-daily delivered via Breezhaler(R) (n=439); IND/MF 150/320

g once-daily delivered via Breezhaler(R) (n=445); MF 400 g

once-daily delivered via Twisthaler(R) (n=444); MF 800 g

administered as 400 g twice-daily delivered via Twisthaler(R)

(n=442); or salmeterol xinafoate/fluticasone propionate (SFC) 50/500

g twice-daily delivered via Accuhaler(R) (n=446).

About the PLATINUM clinical development program

The PLATINUM program is the Novartis Phase III clinical development

program supporting the development of QVM149 and QMF149. It includes

four studies: the QUARTZ study, which compares a low dose of indacaterol

acetate and mometasone furoate (IND/MF) with mometasone furoate (MF)

alone; the PALLADIUM study, which compares IND/MF with MF and

salmeterol/fluticasone; the IRIDIUM study which compares indacaterol

acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone furoate (IND/GLY/MF) with

IND/MF and salmeterol/fluticasone; and the ARGON study, which compares

IND/GLY/MF with a combination of salmeterol/fluticasone and tiotropium.

Positive, top-line results from the PALLADIUM, QUARTZ and IRIDIUM

studies have been previously announced.

About QMF149 (indacaterol acetate and mometasone furoate)

The combination of indacaterol acetate and mometasone furoate (IND/MF)

is currently in development for the treatment of patients with

uncontrolled asthma (whose lives remain impacted by asthma despite

current treatment) and the regulatory submission of this investigational

once-daily inhaled combination treatment has recently been accepted for

review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It combines the

bronchodilation of the ultra-LABA indacaterol acetate (a long-acting

beta agonist [LABA]) with the anti-inflammatory mometasone furoate (an

ICS) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered via the

dose-confirming Breezhaler(R) device. Mometasone furoate is exclusively

licensed to Novartis from a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth,

NJ, USA, for use in QMF149.

About QVM149 (indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and mometasone

furoate)

The combination of indacaterol acetate, glycopyrronium bromide and

mometasone furoate (IND/GLY/MF) is currently in development for the

treatment of patients with uncontrolled asthma (whose lives remain

impacted by asthma despite current treatment with LABA/ICS), and the

regulatory submission of this investigational once-daily inhaled

combination treatment has recently been accepted for review by the

European Medicines Agency (EMA). This formulation combines the

comprehensive bronchodilation, rendered by indacaterol acetate (a LABA

[long-acting beta agonist]) and glycopyrronium bromide (a LAMA

[long-acting muscarinic receptor antagonist]), with the

anti-inflammatory action of mometasone furoate (high- or medium-dose ICS

[inhaled corticosteroid]) in a precise once-daily formulation, delivered

via the dose-confirming Breezhaler(R) device. Glycopyrronium bromide and

certain use and formulation intellectual property were exclusively

licensed to Novartis in April 2005 by Sosei Heptares and Vectura.

Mometasone furoate is exclusively licensed to Novartis from a subsidiary

of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, for use in QVM149 (Worldwide

excluding US).

About uncontrolled asthma

Patients with asthma who have poor symptom control or frequent

exacerbations despite current therapy may be considered uncontrolled.

International guidelines such as the ERS/ATS criteria developed by The

European Respiratory Society/American Thoracic Society Task Force and

Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) provide exact definitions depending

on the frequency of symptoms, reliever use, activity limitation and

exacerbations(3,4).

Despite current therapy, over 40% of patients with asthma at GINA Step

3, and over 45% at GINA Steps 4 and 5 remain uncontrolled(3,5).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2019 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)

Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten