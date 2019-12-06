Press Release: Novartis Phase III data on new inhaled dual combination QMF149 show significant improvement across key asthma outcomes versus monotherapy

-- Once-daily QMF149 met primary endpoint of lung function improvement and

key secondary endpoint of asthma control improvement versus mometasone

furoate1

-- QMF149 showed improvement in peak expiratory flow, exacerbation rates,

rescue medication use versus mometasone furoate among other secondary

endpoints1

-- Improvement in lung function was observed in high dose QMF149 versus a

high dose LABA/ICS standard-of-care in certain additional secondary

endpoints1

Basel, December 6, 2019 -- Novartis today announced data from the

52-week pivotal Phase III PALLADIUM clinical trial which demonstrated

that QMF149, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of indacaterol acetate

and mometasone furoate (IND/MF) in development, was superior to

mometasone furoate (MF) at medium and high doses in improving lung

function, meeting the primary endpoint(1). Statistically significant

superiority compared to MF alone was also demonstrated in the key

secondary endpoint of improvement in asthma control. Other secondary

analyses of efficacy endpoints showed improvements in lung function when

comparing IND/MF to a LABA/ICS standard-of-care (salmeterol

xinafoate/fluticasone propionate -- SFC). Safety findings were generally

comparable among treatment groups and consistent with the known safety

profile of the monocomponents(1). PALLADIUM is part of PLATINUM, the

Novartis Phase III clinical development program supporting the

development of QVM149 and QMF149. These key results were presented at

the British Thoracic Society Winter Meeting, in London, UK, and will be

submitted for publication in a scientific journal.