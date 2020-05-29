|
Press Release: Novartis Piqray(R) receives positive CHMP opinion to treat HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation
-- Piqray (alpelisib) in combination with fulvestrant will become first and
only targeted treatment for advanced breast cancer patients whose tumors
harbor a PIK3CA mutation in Europe
-- Phase III trial showed Piqray plus fulvestrant nearly doubled median PFS
(11.0 vs. 5.7 months) in this patient population, compared to fulvestrant
alone
-- PIK3CA mutations affect approximately 40% of HR+/HER2- advanced breast
cancer patients and are linked to cancer growth and a poorer disease
prognosis in the metastatic setting
Basel, May 29, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency
has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Piqray(R)
(alpelisib) in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of
postmenopausal women, and men, with hormone receptor positive, human
epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) locally advanced
or metastatic breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation after disease
progression following endocrine therapy as monotherapy.
"PIK3CA is the most commonly mutated gene in HR+/HER2- advanced breast
cancer, affecting approximately 40% of patients. If approved, alpelisib
has the potential to transform the way we treat this cancer in Europe,
offering physicians a clear treatment for patients with a PIK3CA
mutation that nearly doubles the time to disease progression," said
Fabrice André, MD, PhD, research director and head of INSERM Unit
U981, professor in the Department of Medical Oncology at Institut
Gustave Roussy in Villejuif, France, and global SOLAR-1 principal
investigator.
The CHMP opinion is based on results of the Phase III SOLAR-1 trial that
showed Piqray plus fulvestrant nearly doubled median progression-free
survival (PFS) compared to fulvestrant alone in HR+/HER2- advanced
breast cancer patients with tumors harboring a PIK3CA mutation (median
PFS 11.0 months vs. 5.7 months; HR=0.65, 95% CI: 0.50-0.85; p<0.001),
the study's primary endpoint. PFS subgroup analyses demonstrated
consistent efficacy in favor of Piqray, irrespective of presence or
absence of lung/liver metastases.
"We are excited about today's CHMP opinion, recommending the first and
only treatment option for European patients specifically developed to
target the PIK3CA mutation in their cancer," said Susanne Schaffert, PhD,
President, Novartis Oncology. "Piqray is another example of how we are
reimagining cancer care to bring new targeted therapies to patients with
high unmet needs that help them live longer without disease
progression."
In SOLAR-1, most adverse events were mild to moderate in severity and
generally manageable through dose modifications and medical management.
Of these, the most common grade 3/4 events (>=7%) were plasma glucose
increased (39.1%), rash (19.4%), gamma-glutamyltransferase increased
(12.0%), lymphocyte count decreased (9.2%), diarrhea (7.0%) and lipase
increased (7.0%). No patients developed diabetes as a result of
transient hyperglycemia.
The European Commission will review the CHMP recommendation and usually
delivers a final decision within approximately two months. The decision
will be applicable to all 27 European Union member states plus the
United Kingdom, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Additional regulatory
filings are underway with other health authorities worldwide.
Patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer should be selected for
treatment with Piqray based on the presence of a PIK3CA mutation in
tumor or plasma specimens, using a validated test. If a mutation is not
detected in a plasma specimen, tumor tissue should be tested if
available.
About Piqray(R) (alpelisib)
Piqray is a kinase inhibitor developed for use in combination with
fulvestrant for the treatment of postmenopausal women, and men, with
HR+/HER2-, PIK3CA-mutated, advanced or metastatic breast cancer, as
detected by a validated test following progression on or after
endocrine-based regimen. Piqray is approved in the U.S., and 12 other
countries around the world.
About SOLAR-1
SOLAR-1 is a global, Phase III randomized, double-blind,
placebo-controlled trial studying Piqray in combination with fulvestrant
for postmenopausal women, and men, with PIK3CA-mutated HR+/HER2-
advanced or metastatic breast cancer that progressed on or following
aromatase inhibitor treatment with or without a CDK4/6 inhibitor(1,2,3)
.
The trial randomized 572 patients. Patients were allocated based on
central tumor tissue assessment to either a PIK3CA-mutated cohort
(n=341) or a PIK3CA non-mutated cohort (n=231). Within each cohort,
patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio to receive continuous oral
treatment with Piqray (300 mg once daily) plus fulvestrant (500 mg every
28 days + Cycle 1 Day 15) or placebo plus fulvestrant. Stratification
was based on visceral metastases and prior CDK4/6 inhibitor
treatment(1,2,3). Patients and investigators are blinded to PIK3CA
mutation status and treatment.
The primary endpoint is local investigator assessed PFS using RECIST 1.1
for patients with a PIK3CA mutation. The key secondary endpoint is
overall survival, and additional secondary endpoints include, but are
not limited to, overall response rate, clinical benefit rate,
health-related quality of life, efficacy in PIK3CA non-mutated cohort,
safety and tolerability(1,2,3). SOLAR-1 is ongoing to assess overall
survival and other secondary endpoints.
Piqray(R) (alpelisib) Important Safety Information from the U.S.
Prescribing Information
Patients should not take PIQRAY if they have had a severe allergic
reaction to PIQRAY or are allergic to any of the ingredients in PIQRAY.
PIQRAY may cause serious side effects. PIQRAY can cause severe allergic
reactions. Patients should tell their health care provider or get
medical help right away if they have trouble breathing, flushing, rash,
fever, or fast heart rate during treatment with PIQRAY. PIQRAY can cause
severe skin reactions. Patients should tell their health care provider
or get medical help right away if they get severe rash or rash that
keeps getting worse, reddened skin, flu-like symptoms, blistering of the
lips, eyes or mouth, blisters on the skin or skin peeling, with or
without fever. PIQRAY can cause high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia).
Hyperglycemia is common with PIQRAY and can be severe. Health care
providers will monitor patients' blood sugar levels before they start
and during treatment with PIQRAY. Health care providers may monitor
patients' blood sugar levels more often if they have a history of Type 2
diabetes. Patients should tell their health care provider right away if
they develop symptoms of hyperglycemia, including excessive thirst, dry
mouth, urinate more often than usual or have a higher amount of urine
than normal, or increased appetite with weight loss. PIQRAY can cause
lung problems (pneumonitis). Patients should tell their health care
provider right away if they develop new or worsening symptoms of lung
problems, including shortness of breath or trouble breathing, cough, or
chest pain. Diarrhea is common with PIQRAY and can be severe. Severe
diarrhea can lead to the loss of too much body water (dehydration) and
kidney problems. Patients who develop diarrhea during treatment with
PIQRAY should tell their health care provider right away.
Before taking PIQRAY, patients should tell their health care provider if
they have a history of diabetes, skin rash, redness of skin, blistering
of the lips, eyes or mouth, or skin peeling, are pregnant, or plan to
become pregnant as PIQRAY can harm their unborn baby. Females who are
able to become pregnant should use effective birth control during
treatment with PIQRAY and for 1 week after the last dose. Do not
breastfeed during treatment with PIQRAY and for 1 week after the last
dose. Males with female partners who are able to become pregnant should
use condoms and effective birth control during treatment with PIQRAY and
for 1 week after the last dose. Patients should also read the Full
Prescribing Information of fulvestrant for important pregnancy,
contraception, infertility, and lactation information.
Patients should tell their health care provider all of the medicines
they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines,
vitamins, and herbal supplements. PIQRAY and other medicines may affect
each other causing side effects. Know the medicines you take. Keep a
list of them to show your health care provider or pharmacist when you
get a new medicine.
The most common side effects of PIQRAY when used with fulvestrant are
rash, nausea, tiredness and weakness, decreased appetite, mouth sores,
vomiting, weight loss, hair loss, and changes in certain blood tests.
Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information for Piqray, available at
https://www.pharma.us.novartis.com/sites/www.pharma.us.novartis.com/files/piqray.pdf.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
