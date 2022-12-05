|
05.12.2022 07:14:47
Press Release: Novartis PluvictoTM shows -2-
data integrity or manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. We deliver high-value medicines that alleviate society's greatest disease burdens through technology leadership in R&D and novel access approaches. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work together to bring Novartis products to nearly 800 million people around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at https://twitter.com/novartisnews https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact media.relations@novartis.com
References
1. Novartis Data on File.
2. Nuhn P, De Bono JS, Fizazi K et al. Update on systemic prostate cancer
therapies: management of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
in the era of precision oncology. Eur Urol. 2019;75(1):88--99.
3. Sartor O, J. de Bono KN, Chi K, et al. Lutetium-177--PSMA-617 for
Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer. NEJM 2021; doi:
10.1056/NEJMoa2107322.
4. Kirby M, Hirst C, Crawford ED. Characterising the castration-resistant
prostate cancer population: a systematic review. Int J Clin Pract
2011;65(11):1180--92.
5. American Cancer Society. Survival Rates for Prostate Cancer. ACS website.
Available online:
https://www.cancer.org/cancer/prostate-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/survival-rates.html.
Last accessed October 2022.
6. de Bono J et al. Olaparib for Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate
Cancer. NEJM 2020; doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1911440.
7. de Wit R, de Bono J et al. Cabazitaxel versus Abiraterone or Enzalutamide
in Metastatic Prostate Cancer. NEJM 2019; doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa1911206.
8. Komura K et al. Comparison of Radiographic Progression-Free Survival and
PSA Response on Sequential Treatment Using Abiraterone and Enzalutamide
for Newly Diagnosed Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer: A Propensity
Score Matched Analysis from Multicenter Cohort. Journal of clinical
medicine 2019; doi:10.3390/jcm8081251.
9. Tannock, I et al. Docetaxel plus prednisone or mitoxantrone plus
prednisone for advanced prostate cancer. NEJM 2004;
doi:10.1056/NEJMoa040720.
10. Pluvicto [prescribing information]. Millburn, NJ: Advanced Accelerator
Applications USA, Inc.; 2022.
11. Advanced Accelerator Applications USA, Inc. PLUVICTO(TM) Canadian Product
Monograph. August 25, 2022.
12. Pluvicto [Summary of Product Characteristics]. Great Britain. 2022.
13. Novartis Pharmaceuticals. 177Lu-PSMA-617 vs. Androgen Receptor-directed
Therapy in the Treatment of Progressive Metastatic Castrate Resistant
Prostate Cancer (PSMAfore). U.S. National Library of Medicine: Clinical
Trials. 2020; NCT04689828.
14. Novartis. Press Release.
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-receives-positive-chmp-opinion-pluvicto-patients-progressive-psma-positive-metastatic-castration-resistant-prostate-cancer.
Last accessed October 2022.
15. Novartis Pharmaceuticals. An International Prospective Open-label,
Randomized, Phase III Study Comparing 177Lu-PSMA-617 in Combination With
Soc, Versus SoC Alone, in Adult Male Patients With mHSPC (PSMAddition).
U.S. National Library of Medicine: Clinical Trials. 2021; NCT04720157.
16. Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel RL, Sung H, et al. Global cancer statistics
2020: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36
cancers in 185 countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021;71(3):209-249.
doi:10.3322/caac.21660.
17. Jadvar H. Targeted radionuclide therapy: an evolution toward precision
cancer treatment. AJR Am J Roentagenol. 2017;209(2);277-288.
18. Jurcic JG, Wong JYC, Knoc SJ, et al. Targeted radionuclide therapy. In:
Tepper JE, Foote RE, Michalski JM, eds. Gunderson & Tepper's Clinical
Radiation Oncology. 5th ed. Elsevier, Inc. 2021;71(3):209-249.
19. Hope TA, Aggarwal R, Chee B, et al. Impact of 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET on
management in patients with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer. J
Nucl Med 2017;58(12):1956--61.
20. Hupe MC, Philippi C, Roth D, et al. Expression of prostate-specific
membrane antigen (PSMA) on biopsies is an independent risk stratifier of
prostate cancer patients at time of initial diagnosis. Front Oncol
2018;8:623.
21. Bostwick DG, Pacelli A, Blute M, et al. Prostate specific membrane
antigen expression in prostatic intraepithelial neoplasia and
adenocarcinoma: a study of 184 cases. Cancer 1998;82(11):2256--61.
22. Pomykala KL, Czernin J, Grogan TR, et al. Total-body 68Ga-PSMA-11 PET/CT
for bone metastasis detection in prostate cancer patients: potential
impact on bone scan guidelines. J Nucl Med 2020;61(3):405--11.
23. Minner S, Wittmer C, Graefen M, et al. High level PSMA expression is
associated with early PSA recurrence in surgically treated prostate
cancer. Prostate 2011;71(3):281--8.
24. Hofman MS, Violet J, Hicks RJ et al. [177Lu]-PSMA-617 radionuclide
treatment in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate
cancer (LuPSMA trial): a single-centre, single-arm, phase 2.
25. Sant GR, Knopf KB, Albala DM. Live-single-cell phenotypic cancer
biomarkers-future role in precision oncology? NPJ Precision Oncology
2017;1(1):21.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Richard Jarvis +41 79 584 2326 Julie Masow +1 862 579 8456
Anja von Treskow +41 79 392 9697 Michael Meo +1 862 274 5414
Anna Schäfers +41 79 801 7267 Mary Carmichael +1 862 200 8344
Switzerland
Satoshi Sugimoto +41 79 619 2035
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 345 4440
Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 61 324 3809 Parag Mahanti +1 973 876 4912
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 05, 2022 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.22
|Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
15.09.22
|Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Schweizer Wettbewerbshüter durchsuchen Räumlichkeiten von Novartis am Hauptsitz in Basel (Dow Jones)
|
19.07.22
|Novartis-Aktie dennoch stärker: Novartis im zweiten Quartal mit Gewinnrückgang - nahezu stabile Umsätze (Dow Jones)
|
18.07.22
|Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
30.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Novartis bekommt dritte FDA-Zulassung für Krebsmedikament Kymriah (Dow Jones)
|
06.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Produktionstopp für Krebsmittel in Italien und USA (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novartis AG
|80,10
|-0,27%
|Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|84,80
|-0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird zum Wochenstart ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert vorbörslich um die Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchen zum Wochenstart Gewinne.