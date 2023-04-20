Press Release: Novartis presents new five-year data on disability outcomes and safety of Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab) in people living with relapsing multiple sc...

-- The ALITHIOS open-label extension study showed continuous treatment with

Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab) for up to five years in relapsing multiple

sclerosis (RMS) patients was associated with reduced risk of disability

progression versus those who switched later from teriflunomide to

Kesimpta1

-- Outcomes related to both disability progression and brain volume change

up to five years favored earlier initiation of Kesimpta in people living

with RMS1

-- A separate ALITHIOS analysis showed consistent safety profile of Kesimpta

treatment for up to five years in people with RMS and in those switched

from teriflunomide2

-- Treatment with Kesimpta continued to be well tolerated with no new safety

signals identified over the treatment period2

Basel, April 20, 2023 -- Novartis today announced new long-term data from the ALITHIOS open-label extension study showing that up to five years, patients treated earlier and continuously with Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab) had fewer disability worsening events and low brain volume change versus those who started on teriflunomide and were later switched to Kesimpta(1). A separate analysis showed that treatment with Kesimpta for up to five years was well-tolerated, with no new or increased safety risks identified(2). These data will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting held in Boston and virtually on April 22-27, 2023.

"With continuous Kesimpta treatment, key indicators of disability progression and brain volume change showed that most patients remained free from disease progression up to five years," said principal investigator Jeffrey A. Cohen, MD, of the Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic. "Outcomes favored earlier, compared with later, initiation of treatment with Kesimpta. Along with the five-year safety analysis, these data support this treatment as a well-tolerated, efficacious treatment option for people living with relapsing multiple sclerosis."

In people with RMS who continued in the ALITHIOS study for up to five years, earlier treatment with Kesimpta was associated with fewer confirmed disability worsening (CDW) events, including progression independent of relapse activity and relapse associated worsening, versus those who switched later from teriflunomide(1). More than 80% of patients remained free of six-month CDW over the same five period(1).

Additionally, brain volume change remained low (less than 1.5% loss) with Kesimpta treatment over five years, and overall, patients initially randomized to Kesimpta had lower levels of brain volume loss at year five than those initially randomized to teriflunomide(1). Annual rate of brain volume change (ABVC) in the core Phase III trials for continuous Kesimpta was -0.34%/year and in the switch group, -0.42%/year (P=0.115). In the extension, ABVC in the Kesimpta group was -0.27%/year and in the switch group, -0.28%/year (P=0.666)(1).

"These longer-term data continue to reinforce the favorable safety profile of Kesimpta, as well as its ability to slow disease progression, supporting its earlier use in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis," said Victor Bultó, President, Innovative Medicines US, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. "Novartis remains committed to the multiple sclerosis community in our continued study of Kesimpta and to supporting those living with MS and their families throughout their journey."

The separate analysis of the ALITHIOS extension data showed consistent safety results of Kesimpta for people with RMS following up to five years of treatment(2). The overall rates of adverse events (AEs) and serious AEs were consistent with the core Phase III trials(2) (,) (3). The most common AEs were infections (COVID-19 [30.3%], nasopharyngitis [19%], upper respiratory tract infection [12.8%] and urinary tract infection [12.7%])(2). Most COVID-19 cases were mild to moderate in severity (93.9%) and non-serious (92.3%), and 98.6% of patients treated with Kesimpta recovered, recovered with sequalae, or were recovering from COVID-19(2). Most (90.3%) infections resolved without discontinuing Kesimpta treatment(2).

The overall rate of serious infections also remained stable with no increased risk over five years (106 patients, or 5.38%, experienced serious infection in the core Phase III plus extension trials)(2). Mean serum immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels remained stable up to five years of treatment and the majority of patients (98%) had lgG levels above the lower limit of normal (LLN)(2). Mean serum immunoglobulin M (IgM) levels decreased over time but remained above the LLN for the majority of patients (69.4%)(2). There was no association between reduction in Ig levels and risk of serious infections(2). Treatment interruption/discontinuation was reported in three (0.2%)/four (0.2%) patients due to low lgG; and 202 (10.3%)/71 (3.6%) patients due to low lgM(2). There were six fatal cases due to serious infections (five were COVID-19-related and one was due to pneumonia and septic shock)(2).

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system characterized by myelin destruction and axonal damage in the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord(4) MS, which affects around 2 million people worldwide(5), can be characterized into four main types: clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), relapsing-remitting (RRMS), secondary progressive (SPMS) and primary progressive (PPMS)(6). The various forms of MS can be distinguished based on whether a patient experiences relapses (clearly defined acute inflammatory attacks of worsening neurological function), and/or whether they experience progression of neurologic damage and disability from the onset of the disease(4).

About Kesimpta(R) (ofatumumab)

Kesimpta is a targeted, precisely dosed and delivered B-cell therapy that provides the flexibility of self-administration for adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). It is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody (mAb) self-administered by a once-monthly injection, delivered subcutaneously(7) (,8). Initial doses of Kesimpta are at Weeks 0, 1 and 2, with the first injection performed under the guidance of a healthcare professional. As shown in preclinical studies, Kesimpta is thought to work by binding to a distinct epitope on the CD20 molecule inducing potent B-cell lysis and depletion(9). The selective mechanism of action and subcutaneous administration of Kesimpta allows precise delivery to the lymph nodes, where B-cell depletion in MS is needed, and preclinical studies have shown that it may preserve the B-cells in the spleen(10). Data from the ALITHIOS open-label extension study for up to 5 years and the ASCLEPIOS I/II core studies show Kesimpta's efficacy and favorable safety and tolerability profile in RMS participants(1,) (2) Ofatumumab was originally developed by Genmab and licensed to GlaxoSmithKline. Novartis obtained rights for ofatumumab from GlaxoSmithKline in all indications, including RMS, in December 2015(1) (1). Ofatumumab has been approved for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in over 80 countries worldwide with more than 40,000 patients treated.

Novartis in Neuroscience

At Novartis Neuroscience, we have been tackling neurological conditions for >80 years, launching transformative treatments which have made meaningful differences to millions of people worldwide now and in the future. We continue to collaborate on industry-leading treatments in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, neurodegeneration, psychiatry and neuromuscular/rare diseases. We know that through innovation, partnerships and community engagement early on, we can understand and treat some of the most burdensome neurological conditions to help patients maintain their quality of life longer and make a positive impact on society.

To ensure patients everywhere can benefit from these life-changing therapies, we work closely with key stakeholders across the world to ensure rapid access and sustainable accessibility to our medicines, with the aim of providing the best treatment choices for each person's unique journey.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements for increased

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2023 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)