Press Release: Novartis provides update on FDA review of ofatumumab, a self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis

Basel, June 2, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that it has received

notice from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the agency

has extended its review of the Supplemental Biologics License

Application (sBLA) for ofatumumab (OMB 157), a self-administered,

targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Regulatory action is now expected in September 2020.

"Novartis will continue to work with the FDA to complete the review as

soon as possible," said Marie-France Tschudin, President, Novartis

Pharmaceuticals. "We are well prepared and ready to launch ofatumumab

upon approval. We are committed to the MS community and look forward to

bringing this important advancement to patients with MS."

Additional regulatory filings are currently underway and regulatory

approval for ofatumumab in Europe is expected by Q2 2021.

About ofatumumab

Ofatumumab (OMB 157) is a fully human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody

(mAb) in development for RMS that is self-adminstered by a once-monthly

injection, delivered subcutaneously(1,2,7). As shown in preclinical

studies, ofatumumab is thought to work by binding to a distinct epitope

on the CD20 molecule inducing potent B-cell lysis and depletion(3). The

selective mechanism of action and subcutaneous administration of

ofatumumab allows precise delivery to the lymph nodes, where B-cell

depletion in MS is needed, and may preserve the B-cells in the spleen,

as shown in preclinical studies(4). Once-monthly dosing of ofatumumab

also allows fast repletion of B-cells and offers more flexibility(5).

Ofatumumab was originated by Genmab and licensed to GlaxoSmithKline;

Novartis obtained rights for ofatumumab from GlaxoSmithKline in all

indications, including RMS, in December 2015(6).

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

# # #

