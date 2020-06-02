|
02.06.2020 22:04:46
Press Release: Novartis provides update on FDA review of ofatumumab, a self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
Basel, June 2, 2020 -- Novartis today announced that it has received
notice from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the agency
has extended its review of the Supplemental Biologics License
Application (sBLA) for ofatumumab (OMB 157), a self-administered,
targeted B-cell therapy for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.
Regulatory action is now expected in September 2020.
"Novartis will continue to work with the FDA to complete the review as
soon as possible," said Marie-France Tschudin, President, Novartis
Pharmaceuticals. "We are well prepared and ready to launch ofatumumab
upon approval. We are committed to the MS community and look forward to
bringing this important advancement to patients with MS."
Additional regulatory filings are currently underway and regulatory
approval for ofatumumab in Europe is expected by Q2 2021.
About ofatumumab
Ofatumumab (OMB 157) is a fully human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody
(mAb) in development for RMS that is self-adminstered by a once-monthly
injection, delivered subcutaneously(1,2,7). As shown in preclinical
studies, ofatumumab is thought to work by binding to a distinct epitope
on the CD20 molecule inducing potent B-cell lysis and depletion(3). The
selective mechanism of action and subcutaneous administration of
ofatumumab allows precise delivery to the lymph nodes, where B-cell
depletion in MS is needed, and may preserve the B-cells in the spleen,
as shown in preclinical studies(4). Once-monthly dosing of ofatumumab
also allows fast repletion of B-cells and offers more flexibility(5).
Ofatumumab was originated by Genmab and licensed to GlaxoSmithKline;
Novartis obtained rights for ofatumumab from GlaxoSmithKline in all
indications, including RMS, in December 2015(6).
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical
trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;
regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global
trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor
and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements
for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain
proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and
business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate
pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or
manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy
breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and
other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F
on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is
providing the information in this press release as of this date and does
not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this press release as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.
About Novartis
Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.
As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and
digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of
great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently
rank among the world's top companies investing in research and
development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally
and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest
treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at
Novartis around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com.
Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at
https://twitter.com/novartisnews
For Novartis multimedia content, please visit
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library
For questions about the site or required registration, please contact
media.relations@novartis.com
June 02, 2020 16:05 ET (20:05 GMT)