|
17.02.2020 12:10:43
Press Release: Novartis receives EC Approval for Beovu(R), a next-generation anti-VEGF treatment for wet AMD, a leading cause of blindness worldwide
-- Beovu (brolucizumab) is the only anti-VEGF treatment approved in Europe
for wet AMD that offers the option to start eligible patients on
three-month dosing intervals immediately after the loading phase1
-- For the more than 20 million people worldwide who are living with wet AMD,
frequent injections are a common reason patients drop off existing
treatments2-4
-- Approval is based on two head-to-head clinical trials, HAWK and HARRIER,
in which Beovu achieved robust vision gains that were non-inferior to
aflibercept at year one (primary endpoint)1,5
-- Beovu also demonstrated superior fluid resolution versus aflibercept at
week 16 and year one (secondary endpoints)1,5
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
https://novartis.gcs-web.com/Novartis-receives-EC-Approval-for-Beovu-a-next-generation-anti-VEGF-treatment-for-wet-AMD-a-leading-cause-of-blindness-worldwide
Basel, February 17, 2020 -- Novartis today announced the European
Commission (EC) has approved Beovu(R) (brolucizumab) injection for the
treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Beovu is the
first EC-approved anti-VEGF treatment to demonstrate superior resolution
of retinal fluid (IRF/SRF), a key marker of disease activity, versus
aflibercept (secondary endpoints)(1,5). Beovu also offers the ability
to start eligible wet AMD patients on a three-month dosing interval
immediately after the loading phase(1,5). The EC decision is applicable
to all 27 European Union member states as well as the UK, Iceland,
Norway and Liechtenstein.
"Currently, wet AMD patients, who are often older, can face significant
challenges in managing their disease. We believe that Beovu, and its
ability to resolve fluid, brings great therapeutic value that will help
physicians optimize treatments for patients based on disease activity,"
said Marie-France Tschudin, President Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "With
the approval of this innovative biologic, Novartis is continuing to
reimagine medicine for people living with wet AMD."
"Drying the retina is one of the main goals in the treatment of wet AMD
with anti-VEGF therapy," said Frank Holz, MD, FEBO, FARVO, Professor and
Chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Bonn, Germany.
"Beovu, with its superior fluid resolution as demonstrated in the HAWK
and HARRIER trials, will provide physicians with a new option to treat
wet AMD."
Wet AMD is a chronic, degenerative eye disease caused by an excess of
VEGF, a protein that promotes the growth of abnormal blood vessels
underneath the macula, the area of the retina responsible for sharp,
central vision(6,7). The disease is a leading cause of severe vision
loss and blindness in people over age 65, affecting more than 20 million
people worldwide(3,4,8). In the EU, an estimated 1.7 million people are
affected by wet AMD(9). Early symptoms of wet AMD include blurry or
wavy vision(7). As the disease progresses, patients lose central vision,
making it difficult to see objects directly in front of them(7).
The EC approval was based on findings from the Phase III HAWK and
HARRIER clinical trials, in which Beovu met the primary endpoint,
demonstrating gains in best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) that were
non-inferior to aflibercept at year one (week 48)(1,5). Vision gains at
year one were maintained at year two(1,5).
In fluid-related secondary endpoints, Beovu outperformed
aflibercept(1,5). Significantly fewer patients had intra-retinal and/or
sub-retinal fluid (IRF/SRF), two fluids which may disrupt the normal
retinal structure and cause damage to the macula (31% for brolucizumab 6
mg vs. 45% for aflibercept in HAWK; 26% vs. 44%, respectively, in
HARRIER at year one)(1,5,10). Additionally, Beovu showed superior
reductions in central subfield thickness, another indicator of retinal
fluid, at week 16 and at year one(1,5). Differences seen at year one
were maintained at year two(1,5). In both trials, 30% fewer patients
had signs of disease activity with Beovu versus aflibercept as early as
week 16(11).
In HAWK and HARRIER, over half of patients were maintained on the
three-month dosing interval (56% in HAWK and 51% in HARRIER) at year
one(1,5). The remaining patients in the study were treated on a
two-month dosing interval(1,5).
"Today's approval is a step forward for patients in Europe who have been
looking for a new treatment option which may help them maintain their
sight -- and their independence -- for longer," said Christina Fasser,
President, Retina International. "This can really help to alleviate a
burden, not only on the patient themselves, but also on those who care
for them."
In October 2019, Novartis received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for Beovu for the treatment of wet AMD(12). Beovu
received Swissmedic approval in Switzerland(13) and Australian TGA
approval(14) in January 2020, both for the treatment of wet AMD.
Novartis is committed to bringing Beovu to patients worldwide, and
additional regulatory filings are currently underway in Canada, Japan
and Brazil.
About Beovu (brolucizumab)
Beovu (brolucizumab, also known as RTH258) is the most clinically
advanced humanized single-chain antibody fragment (scFv)(5,15).
Single-chain antibody fragments are highly sought after in drug
development due to their small size, enhanced tissue penetration, rapid
clearance from systemic circulation and drug delivery
characteristics(15-17).
The proprietary innovative structure results in a small molecule (26
kDa) with potent inhibition of, and high affinity to, all VEGF-A
isoforms(16). Beovu is engineered to deliver the highest concentration
of drug, providing more active binding agents than other
anti-VEGFs(5,15). In preclinical studies, Beovu inhibited activation of
VEGF receptors through prevention of the ligand-receptor
interaction(16-18). Increased signaling through the VEGF pathway is
associated with pathologic ocular angiogenesis and retinal edema(19).
Inhibition of the VEGF pathway has been shown to inhibit the growth of
neovascular lesions and suppress endothelial cell proliferation and
vascular permeability(19).
About the HAWK and HARRIER studies
With more than 1,800 patients across nearly 400 centers worldwide, HAWK
(NCT02307682) and HARRIER (NCT02434328) are the first and only global
head-to-head trials in patients with wet AMD that prospectively
demonstrated efficacy at week 48 using an innovative q12w/q8w regimen,
with a majority of patients on q12w immediately following the loading
phase(5). Both studies are 96-week prospective, randomized,
double-masked multi-center studies and part of the Phase III clinical
development of Beovu(5). The studies were designed to compare the
efficacy and safety of intravitreal injections of brolucizumab 6 mg
(HAWK and HARRIER) and 3 mg (HAWK only) versus aflibercept 2 mg in
patients with wet AMD(5).
About wet age-related macular degeneration
Wet AMD is the leading cause of severe vision loss and legal blindness
in people over the age of 65 in North America, Europe, Australia and
Asia, impacting an estimated 20 million people worldwide(3,4,8). Wet
AMD occurs when abnormal blood vessels form underneath the macula, the
area of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision(7,20,21).
These blood vessels are fragile and leak fluid, disrupting the normal
retinal architecture and ultimately causing damage to the
macula(7,20,21).
Early symptoms of wet AMD include distorted vision (or metamorphopsia)
and difficulties seeing objects clearly(22). Prompt diagnosis and
intervention are essential(21). As the disease progresses, cell damage
increases, further reducing vision quality(7). This progression can
lead to a complete loss of central vision, leaving the patient unable to
read, drive or recognize familiar faces and potentially depriving them
of their independence(7,23). Without treatment, vision can rapidly
deteriorate(24).
About Novartis in ophthalmology
At Novartis, our mission is to discover new ways to improve and extend
people's lives. In ophthalmology, we develop and deliver life-changing
medicines and therapies for diseases and conditions from front to back
of the eye, enabled by data and transformative technologies. Our
ophthalmic solutions reach more than 150M people per year, from
premature infants to the elderly.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"
"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"
"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express
or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new
indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products
described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues
from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these
statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current
beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to
significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or
more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no
guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in
this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any
additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular
time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be
commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
February 17, 2020 06:11 ET (11:11 GMT)
Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novartis AGmehr Analysen
|31.01.20
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.20
|Novartis Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.01.20
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.20
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.20
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.01.20
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.20
|Novartis Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|30.01.20
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.20
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.20
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.01.20
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.20
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.20
|Novartis Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.12.19
|Novartis buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.12.19
|Novartis Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.01.20
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.20
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.20
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.20
|Novartis Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.20
|Novartis Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.01.20
|Novartis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.20
|Novartis Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.01.20
|Novartis Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.01.20
|Novartis Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.01.20
|Novartis Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novartis AG
|80,10
|-0,27%
|Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)
|89,50
|-0,56%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|flatex.at
|€ 9,90
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.