Novartis Aktie
WKN: 904278 / ISIN: CH0012005267
|
27.02.2026 12:28:43
Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP -2-
References
1. Metz M, Giménez-Arnau A, Hide M, et al. Long-term efficacy and
safety of remibrutinib in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria in
the Phase 3 REMIX-1 and REMIX-2 studies. Presented as a late oral
abstract session on clinical trials at EAACI 2024; May 31-June 3, 2024;
Valencia, Spain
2. Fricke J, Ávila G, Keller T, Weller K, Lau S, Maurer M, Zuberbier T,
Keil T. Prevalence of chronic urticaria in children and adults across the
globe: Systematic review with meta-analysis. Allergy.
2020;75(2):423--432. doi:10.1111/all.14037
3. Worldometer. Europe Population (2025). Available at:
https://www.worldometers.info/population/europe/ [Last accessed February
2026]
4. Maurer M, Weller K, Bindslev-Jensen C, et al. Unmet clinical needs in
chronic spontaneous urticaria. A GA(2)LEN task force report. Allergy
2011; 66: 317-330.
5. Maurer M, Berger W, Giménez-Arnau A, et al. Remibrutinib, a novel
BTK inhibitor, demonstrates promising efficacy and safety in chronic
spontaneous urticaria. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2022; 150: 1498-1506.
6. Angst D, Gessier F, Janser P, et al. Discovery of LOU064 (remibrutinib),
a potent and highly selective covalent inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine
Kinase. J Med Chem 2020; 63: 5102-5118.
7. Powell RJ, Leech SC, Till S, et al. BSACI guideline for the management of
chronic urticaria and angioedema. Clin Exp Allergy 2015; 45: 547-565.
8. Jain V, Giménez-Arnau A, Hayama K, et al. Remibrutinib demonstrates
favorable safety profile and sustained efficacy in chronic spontaneous
urticaria over 52 weeks. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2024; 153: 479-486.
9. Patient. Antihistamines. Last updated 12 October 2022. Available from:
https://patient.info/allergies-blood-immune/allergies/antihistamines [Last
accessed: February 2026].
10. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT03827798. Study of efficacy and safety of
investigational treatments in patients with moderate to severe
hidradenitis suppurativa. Available
from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03827798. [Last accessed:
February 2026]
11. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05432388. Study of efficacy, safety and
tolerability of remibrutinib in adult participants with an allergy to
peanuts. Available
from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05432388 [Last accessed:
February 2026].
12. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05147220. Efficacy and safety of remibrutinib
compared to teriflunomide in participants with relapsing multiple
sclerosis (RMS) (REMODEL-1). Available
from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05147220 [Last accessed:
February 2026].
13. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05156281. Efficacy and safety of remibrutinib
compared to teriflunomide in participants with relapsing multiple
sclerosis (RMS) (REMODEL-2). Available from:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05156281 [Last accessed: February
2026].
14. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05030311. A Phase 3 study of efficacy and safety
of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled
by H1 antihistamines (REMIX-1). Available from:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05030311 [Last accessed February,
2026].
15. ClinicalTrials.gov. NCT05032157. A Phase 3 study of efficacy and safety
of remibrutinib in the treatment of CSU in adults inadequately controlled
by H1- antihistamines (REMIX-2). Available from:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05032157 [Last accessed February,
2026].
16. Zuberbier T, Abdul Latiff AH, Abuzakouk M, et al. The international
EAACI/GA(2)LEN/EuroGuiDerm/APAAACI guideline for the definition,
classification, diagnosis, and management of urticaria. Allergy 2022; 77:
734-766.
17. The World Bank. Population, total. Available from:
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.POP.TOTL [Last accessed: February
2026].
18. AAAAI (American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology). Hives
(urticaria) and angioedema overview. Available from:
https://www.aaaai.org/tools-for-the-public/conditions-library/allergies/hives-(urticaria)-and-angioedema-overview
[Last accessed: February 2026].
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 27, 2026 06:28 ET (11:28 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG
|
27.02.26
|Freitagshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SLI zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|SMI-Handel aktuell: SMI klettert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 legt am Freitagnachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Börse Zürich in Grün: SMI am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in Zürich: So performt der SLI am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.02.26
|Press Release: Novartis successfully completes acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, strengthening late-stage neuroscience pipeline and advancing xRNA strategy (Dow Jones)
|
27.02.26
|Press Release: Novartis receives positive CHMP -2- (Dow Jones)