Press Release: Novartis receives simultaneous approval for five new products from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, offering Japanese patients...

Basel, June 29, 2020 -- Novartis Pharma K.K. ("Novartis Pharma") today

announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare

(MHLW) simultaneously approved five new treatment options for Japanese

patients:

-- Tabrecta(TM) (capmatinib, formerly INC280), an oral MET inhibitor for MET

exon 14 skipping (METex14) mutation-positive advanced and/or recurrent

unresectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),

-- Entresto(R) (sacubitril valsartan sodium hydrate) in chronic heart

failure,

-- Mayzent(R) (siponimod fumaric acid) in secondary progressive MS,

-- Enerzair(TM) (glycopyrronium bromide, indacaterol acetate, mometasone

furoate) and

-- Atectura(R) (indacaterol acetate, mometasone furoate) in different forms

of asthma

"The simultaneous approval of five new products is remarkable for Japan

and our industry. We are pleased to see that our innovative products

gain the support from leading regulatory bodies", said Kazunari Tsunaba,

Representative Director and President of Novartis Pharma. "All five

medicines are truly novel and transformative treatments and therefore

mark an important milestone in our mission to reimagine medicine. I

would like to thank our Japanese and global colleagues for all their

dedication to make this unprecedented milestone happen."

To date, Novartis has received seven new product approvals in Japan this

year. In addition to today's five approvals, in March, Novartis was

granted marketing authorizations for spinal muscular atrophy treatment

Zolgensma and for Beovu, an anti-VEGF treatment for wet AMD. These

approvals and today's very unprecedented milestone stand testament to

the overall strength of Novartis innovative medicines pipeline and its

commitment to ensure patients in Japan have timely access to these

life-changing medicines.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the

meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words

such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "may," "could," "would,"

"expect," "anticipate," "seek," "look forward," "believe," "committed,"

"investigational," "pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express

or implied discussions regarding potential marketing approvals, new

indications or labeling for the investigational or approved products

described in this press release, or regarding potential future revenues

from such products. You should not place undue reliance on these

statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current

beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are subject to

significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or

more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying

assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There can be no

guarantee that the investigational or approved products described in

this press release will be submitted or approved for sale or for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular

time. Nor can there be any guarantee that such products will be

commercially successful in the future. In particular, our expectations

regarding such products could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including clinical

trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; global

trends toward health care cost containment, including government, payor

and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures and requirements

for increased pricing transparency; our ability to obtain or maintain

proprietary intellectual property protection; the particular prescribing

preferences of physicians and patients; general political, economic and

business conditions, including the effects of and efforts to mitigate

pandemic diseases such as COVID-19; safety, quality, data integrity or

manufacturing issues; potential or actual data security and data privacy

breaches, or disruptions of our information technology systems, and

other risks and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F

on file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is

providing the information in this press release as of this date and does

not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements

contained in this press release as a result of new information, future

events or otherwise.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and

digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of

great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently

rank among the world's top companies investing in research and

development. Novartis products reach nearly 800 million people globally

and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest

treatments. About 109,000 people of more than 145 nationalities work at

Novartis around the world. Find out more at

https://www.novartis.com.

Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Novartis at

https://twitter.com/novartisnews

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations@novartis.com

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Satoshi Jean-Paul Sugimoto Eric Althoff

Director External Communications -- Europe/Asia Novartis US External Communications

+41 79 619 20 35 (mobile) +1 646 438 4335

eric.althoff@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2020 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)