Novartis Aktie
WKN: 907122 / ISIN: US66987V1098
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07.10.2026 17:44:45
Press Release: Novartis Rhapsido(R) -2-
References
1. Rhapsido. Prescribing information. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
2. Pozderac I, et al. Chronic inducible urticaria: classification and
prominent features of physical and non-physical types. Acta
Dermatovenerol Alp Pannonica Adriat. 2020;29(3):141--8
3. Bernstein JA, Winders TA, McCarthy J, et al. The Urticaria Voices study:
Experiences and unmet needs of patients with chronic inducible urticaria
(CIndU). Presented at: European Academy of Allergy and Clinical
Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2025; 2025. Abstract 000934. Oral
presentation.
4. Data on file. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. August 2026.
5. Data on file. Novartis to present late-breaking data at MSToronto2026.
Novartis remibrutinib, a high-efficacy oral BTK inhibitor, significantly
reduces relapse rates and shows favorable safety profile in Phase III RMS
trials.
https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-remibrutinib-high-efficacy-oral-btk-inhibitor-significantly-reduces-relapse-rates-and-shows-favorable-safety-profile-phase-iii-rms-trials.
Accessed October 7, 2026.
# # #
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
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relations line: +41 61 324 7944 E-mail:
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(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 07, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)
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