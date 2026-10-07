Press Release: Novartis Rhapsido(R) -2

References

1. Rhapsido. Prescribing information. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

2. Pozderac I, et al. Chronic inducible urticaria: classification and

prominent features of physical and non-physical types. Acta

Dermatovenerol Alp Pannonica Adriat. 2020;29(3):141--8

3. Bernstein JA, Winders TA, McCarthy J, et al. The Urticaria Voices study:

Experiences and unmet needs of patients with chronic inducible urticaria

(CIndU). Presented at: European Academy of Allergy and Clinical

Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2025; 2025. Abstract 000934. Oral

presentation.

4. Data on file. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. August 2026.

5. Data on file. Novartis to present late-breaking data at MSToronto2026.

Novartis remibrutinib, a high-efficacy oral BTK inhibitor, significantly

reduces relapse rates and shows favorable safety profile in Phase III RMS

trials.

https://www.novartis.com/news/media-releases/novartis-remibrutinib-high-efficacy-oral-btk-inhibitor-significantly-reduces-relapse-rates-and-shows-favorable-safety-profile-phase-iii-rms-trials.

Accessed October 7, 2026.

# # #

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations Central investor

relations line: +41 61 324 7944 E-mail:

investor.relations@novartis.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)