|
22.07.2019 07:15:43
Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz announces first patient enrolled in clinical study for proposed biosimilar denosumab in osteoporosis
Novartis International AG / Sandoz announces first patient enrolled in
clinical study for proposed biosimilar denosumab in osteoporosis.
Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely
responsible for the content of this announcement.
-- Integrated Phase I/lll study for proposed biosimilar denosumab to confirm
matching efficacy, safety and immunogenicity with reference medicine[1]
-- Osteoporosis accounts for 8.9m bone fractures annually, including
debilitating hip fractures -- number set to increase substantially over
next two decades[2]
-- Sandoz has eight marketed biosimilar medicines globally and 10+ molecules
in the pipeline including proposed biosimilar denosumab
Holzkirchen, July 22, 2019 - Sandoz, a Novartis division and a global
leader in biosimilars, today announced the first patient enrolled in
ROSALIA, an integrated Phase I/III clinical study for its proposed
biosimilar denosumab.
The study aims to confirm that the biosimilar matches the reference
medicine in terms of pharmacokinetics, efficacy, safety, and
immunogenicity in patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis[1].
Denosumab is indicated for treating a variety of conditions, such as
osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, increased risk of fractures in men,
treatment-induced bone loss, to prevent bone complications in cancer
that has spread to the bone, and giant cell tumor of the bone[3],[4],[5],
[6]. The study will be conducted in osteoporosis as this is an
adequately sensitive indication and representative of many patients who
are treated with the medicine.
Approximately 200 million people worldwide suffer from osteoporosis,
which results in 8.9 million fractures annually[2],[7]. By 2050, hip
fractures are projected to increase by 240% in women and 310% in men
compared to 1990[2].
"People with the bone disease osteoporosis are more likely to fracture
or break a bone, causing pain and restriction of mobility, which can be
extremely debilitating[8]," said Florian Bieber, Global Head of
Development, Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals. "As we progress our development
program for proposed biosimilar denosumab, we believe it gives patients
hope for early and expanded access to advanced biologic medicines, which
may change the course of their disease."
In ROSALIA, approximately 520 postmenopausal patients with osteoporosis
will be randomized to receive either biosimilar denosumab or the
reference medicine for 52 weeks. Following this period, patients
receiving the reference medicine will be re-randomized to either
continue with a third dose or transition to biosimilar denosumab, until
78 weeks of treatment. The primary endpoints include percentage change
in lumbar spine bone mineral density[1]. The global clinical program for
biosimilar denosumab was developed in consultation with major regulatory
agencies and the results from this clinical study are expected to
support regulatory submissions.
Sandoz biosimilars are helping patients, particularly in immunology,
oncology and endocrinology, access medicines sustainably and affordably.
The division has a leading global portfolio with eight marketed
biosimilars and a further 10-plus in various stages of development. The
Sandoz biosimilar pipeline is a blend of in-house development and
collaborations, both for co-development and commercialization, targeting
key biologics in oncology, immunology, endocrinology and underserved
complex disease areas.
About denosumab
Denosumab is a monoclonal antibody designed to recognize and attach to
the RANKL protein, an activator of osteoclasts (cells involved in
breaking down bone tissue)[3]. By attaching to and inhibiting RANKL,
denosumab decreases the production and activity of osteoclasts,
resulting in a reduction of bone loss, and subsequently the likelihood
of fractures and other serious bone complications[3].
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "proposed," "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect,"
"anticipate," "look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational,"
"pipeline," "launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied
discussions regarding potential regulatory submissions, marketing
approvals, launches, new indications or labeling for biosimilar
denosumab and the other biosimilar products described in this press
release, or regarding potential future revenues from biosimilar
denosumab and such other biosimilar products. You should not place undue
reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based
on our current beliefs and expectations regarding future events, and are
subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Should
one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should
underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. There
can be no guarantee that biosimilar denosumab or other Sandoz
biosimilars will be submitted or approved for sale in any market, or at
any particular time. Neither can there be any guarantee that, if
approved, biosimilar denosumab or any other Sandoz biosimilar will be
approved for all indications in the originator product label. Nor can
there be any guarantee that such products will be commercially
successful in the future. In particular, our expectations regarding such
products could be affected by, among other things, the uncertainties
inherent in research and development, including clinical trial results
and additional analysis of existing clinical data; regulatory actions or
delays or government regulation generally; the particular prescribing
preferences of physicians and patients; competition in general,
including potential approval of additional biosimilar versions of
denosumab; global trends toward health care cost containment, including
government, payor and general public pricing and reimbursement pressures
and requirements for increased pricing transparency; litigation outcomes,
including intellectual property disputes or other legal efforts to
prevent or limit Sandoz from selling its products; general political and
economic conditions; safety, quality or manufacturing issues; potential
or actual data security and data privacy breaches, or disruptions of our
information technology systems, and other risks and factors referred to
in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities and
Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press
release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update
any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Sandoz
Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic
pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and a pioneer in the emerging field of
prescription digital therapeutics. Our purpose is to pioneer access to
healthcare by developing and commercializing novel, affordable
approaches that address unmet medical need. Our broad portfolio of
high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas and
increasingly focused on value-adding differentiated medicines, accounted
for 2018 sales of USD 9.9 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in
Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.
Sandoz is on Twitter. Sign up to follow @Sandoz global at
http://twitter.com/Sandoz_Global.
References
[1] www.clinicaltrials.gov. Study Investigating PK, PD, Efficacy,
Safety, and Immunogenicity of Biosimilar Denosumab (GP2411) in Patients
With Postmenopausal Osteoporosis. NCT03974100. Available from:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03974100?term=GP2411&rank=1 [Last
accessed: June 2019].
[2] International Osteoporosis Foundation. Facts and Statistics.
Available from: https://www.iofbonehealth.org/facts-statistics [Last
accessed: June 2019].
[3] Amgen Europe B.V. Xgeva(R) (Denosumab): Summary of Product
Characteristics. Available from:
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/xgeva-epar-product-information_en.pdf
[Last accessed: June 2019].
[4] Amgen Europe B.V. Prolia(R) (Denosumab): Summary of Product
Characteristics. Available from:
https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/prolia [Last accessed:
June 2019].
[5] Amgen Inc. Prolia(R) (Denosumab): Prescribing Information.
Available from:
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2018/125320s186lbl.pdf
[Last accessed: June 2019].
[6] Amgen Inc. Xgeva(R) (Denosumab): Prescribing Information.
Available from:
https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2013/125320s094lbl.pdf
[Last accessed: June 2019].
[7] Sözen T, Özisik L, Basaran NÇ. An overview and
management of osteoporosis. Eur J Rheumatol. 2017;4(1):46-56.
[8] NHS. Osteoporosis. Available from:
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/osteoporosis/ [Last accessed: July 2019].
# # #
Novartis Global External Communications
Email: media.relations@novartis.com
Antonio Ligi Michelle Bauman
Novartis Global External Communications Sandoz Global Communications
+ 41 61 324 1374 (direct) +1 973 714 8043 (mobile)
Email: antonio.ligi@novartis.com Email: michelle.bauman@sandoz.com
Chris Lewis
Sandoz Global Communications
+49 174 244 9501 (mobile)
Email: chris.lewis@sandoz.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Richard Pulik +1 212 830 2448
Pierre-Michel Bringer +41 61 324 1065 Cory Twining +1 212 830 2417
Thomas Hungerbuehler +41 61 324 8425
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 22, 2019 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18.07.19
|Novartis AG (NVS) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
18.07.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Novartis auf 'Conviction Buy List' (dpa-AFX)
|
18.07.19
|Novartis raises full-year targets, aims to settle U.S. lawsuit (Reuters)
|
18.07.19