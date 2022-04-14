14.04.2022 07:14:46

Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz launches generic -2-

https://www.aao.org/eye-health/diseases/ocular-hypertension-treatment.

Published March 9, 2021. Accessed January 21, 2022.

6. Generic Prescription Ophthalmology Market in Sales and Volume Measures.

IQVIA MAT. Ending November 2021. Accessed on January 19, 2022.

# # #

Sandoz Global Communications

Chris Lewis

Sandoz Global Communications

+49 174 244 9501 (mobile)

chris.lewis@sandoz.com

Michelle Bauman

Sandoz Global Communications

+1 973 714 8043 (mobile)

michelle.bauman@sandoz.com

Novartis Media Relations

E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com

Novartis Investor Relations

Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944

E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com

Central North America

Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052

Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 79 325 2084

Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 14, 2022 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novartis AGmehr Nachrichten