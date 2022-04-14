|
14.04.2022 07:14:46
Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz launches generic -2-
https://www.aao.org/eye-health/diseases/ocular-hypertension-treatment.
Published March 9, 2021. Accessed January 21, 2022.
6. Generic Prescription Ophthalmology Market in Sales and Volume Measures.
IQVIA MAT. Ending November 2021. Accessed on January 19, 2022.
# # #
Sandoz Global Communications
Chris Lewis
Sandoz Global Communications
+49 174 244 9501 (mobile)
chris.lewis@sandoz.com
Michelle Bauman
Sandoz Global Communications
+1 973 714 8043 (mobile)
michelle.bauman@sandoz.com
Novartis Media Relations
E-mail: media.relations@novartis.com
Novartis Investor Relations
Central investor relations line: +41 61 324 7944
E-mail: investor.relations@novartis.com
Central North America
Samir Shah +41 61 324 7944 Sloan Simpson +1 862 778 5052
Nicole Zinsli-Somm +41 79 325 2084
Isabella Zinck +41 61 324 7188
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 14, 2022 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!