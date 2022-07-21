|
21.07.2022 07:14:43
Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz Supplemental Biologics License Application accepted by US FDA for biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab-adaz) high concentration ...
-- Submission supported by comprehensive analytical data package and
clinical Phase I pharmacokinetics bridging study
-- Proposed Hyrimoz(R) HCF would help expand access to medicine for patients
with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases
-- Sandoz is committed to supporting healthcare professionals to advance
patient care and improve access to medicines sustainably and affordably
Basel, July 21, 2022 -- Sandoz, a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for a high concentration formulation of 100 mg/mL (HCF) of its biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab-adaz). The application includes the indications of the reference medicine Humira(R) (adalimumab)* not protected by orphan exclusivity, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis.
"Biosimilars play a crucial role in generating billions of dollars of savings for patients and the US healthcare system every year, while improving healthcare sustainability," said Keren Haruvi, President, Sandoz Inc., Head of North America. "Should the Hyrimoz HCF be approved, we believe this important biosimilar medicine would help expand access to more patients with serious inflammatory diseases, including those who currently may not have access to it."
Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL was approved by the US FDA in 2018. In accordance with recommendations from the US FDA, Sandoz conducted a Phase I pharmacokinetics (PK) bridging study comparing Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL and citrate-free Hyrimoz HCF. This study met all of the primary objectives, demonstrating comparable pharmacokinetics and showing similar safety and immunogenicity of the Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL and Hyrimoz HCF.
Recently, the European Medicines Agency also accepted the application for Sandoz proposed Hyrimoz HCF.
The potential US FDA approval of the HCF for Hyrimoz builds on the already approved and well-established Sandoz global biosimilar portfolio in immunology. Sandoz has more than 65 million days of patient experience with Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL worldwide and if approved, Hyrimoz 100 mg/mL citrate-free HCF would represent the first launch of a Sandoz biosimilar in the US market in this specific disease space.
Sandoz is committed to helping millions of patients access biologic medicines sustainably in areas including oncology and immunology. With a strong global portfolio of eight marketed biosimilars and a further 15+ in various stages of development, Sandoz has an unparalleled heritage and extensive expertise in the development, manufacturing and delivery of biosimilar medicines to patients and the healthcare community worldwide.
About adalimumab
Adalimumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG(1)) monoclonal antibody targeting tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-a). The adalimumab reference medicine (Humira(R) ) was first approved with an adalimumab concentration of 50 mg/mL.(1,2) In 2015, the US FDA and European Medicines Agency approved Humira(R) HCF, which contains adalimumab at a concentration of 100 mg/mL.(3,4)
Important Safety Information
INDICATIONS:
HYRIMOZ is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-blocker indicated for:
-- Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): reducing signs and symptoms, inducing major
clinical response, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and
improving physical function in adult patients with moderately to severely
active RA.
-- Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA): reducing signs and symptoms of
moderately to severely active polyarticular JIA in patients 4 years of
age and older.
-- Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA): reducing signs and symptoms, inhibiting the
progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in
adult patients with active PsA.
-- Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS): reducing signs and symptoms in adult
patients with active AS.
-- Crohn's Disease (CD): treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's
Disease in adult patients.
-- Ulcerative Colitis (UC): treatment of moderately to severely active
ulcerative colitis in adult patients.Limitations of use: effectiveness
has not been established in patients who have lost response to or were
intolerant to TNF blockers.
-- Plaque Psoriasis (Ps): treatment of adult patients with moderate to
severe chronic plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy
or phototherapy, and when other systemic therapies are medically less
appropriate.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:
WARNING: SERIOUS INFECTIONS AND MALIGNANCY
SERIOUS INFECTIONS
Patients treated with adalimumab products, including HYRIMOZ,
are at increased risk for developing serious infections
that may lead to hospitalization or death. Most patients
who developed these infections were taking concomitant
immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids.
Discontinue HYRIMOZ if a patient develops a serious infection
or sepsis.
Reported infections include:
-- Active tuberculosis (TB), including reactivation of
latent TB. Patients with TB have frequently presented
with disseminated or extrapulmonary disease. Test
patients for latent TB before HYRIMOZ use and during
therapy. Initiate treatment for latent TB prior to
HYRIMOZ use.
-- Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis,
coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis,
blastomycosis, and pneumocystosis. Patients with
histoplasmosis or other invasive fungal infections
may present with disseminated, rather than localized,
disease. Antigen and antibody testing for
histoplasmosis may be negative in some patients with
active infection. Consider empiric anti-fungal
therapy in patients at risk for invasive fungal
infections who develop severe systemic illness.
-- Bacterial, viral, and other infections due to
opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella and
Listeria.
Carefully consider the risks and benefits of treatment
with HYRIMOZ prior to initiating therapy in patients with
chronic or recurrent infection.
Monitor patients closely for the development of signs and
symptoms of infection during and after treatment with HYRIMOZ,
including the possible development of TB in patients who
tested negative for latent TB infection prior to initiating
therapy.
MALIGNANCY
Lymphoma and other malignancies, some fatal, have been
reported in children and adolescent patients treated with
TNF-blockers including adalimumab products. Post-marketing
cases of hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma (HSTCL), a rare
type of T-cell lymphoma, have been reported in patients
treated with TNF-blockers including adalimumab products.
These cases have had a very aggressive disease course and
have been fatal. The majority of reported TNF-blocker cases
have occurred in patients with Crohn's disease or ulcerative
colitis and the majority were in adolescent and young adult
males. Almost all these patients had received treatment
with azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine (6--MP) concomitantly
with a TNF-blocker at or prior to diagnosis. It is uncertain
whether the occurrence of HSTCL is related to use of a
TNF-blocker or a TNF-blocker in combination with these
other immunosuppressants.
---------------------------------------------------------------
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Serious Infections
-- Do not start HYRIMOZ during an active infection, including localized
infections.
-- If an infection develops, monitor carefully, and stop HYRIMOZ if
infection becomes serious. Drug interactions with biologic products: A
higher rate of serious infections has been observed in RA patients
treated with rituximab who received subsequent treatment with a TNF
blocker. An increased risk of serious infections has been seen with the
combination of TNF blockers with anakinra or abatacept, with no
demonstrated added benefit in patients with RA. Concomitant
administration of HUMIRA with other biologic DMARDs (e.g., anakinra or
abatacept) or other TNF blockers is not recommended based on the possible
increased risk for infections and other potential pharmacological
interactions.
-- Patients greater than 65 years of age, patients with co-morbid conditions
and/or patients taking concomitant immunosuppressants, may be at greater
risk of infection.
-- Invasive fungal infections: For patients who develop a systemic illness
on HYRIMOZ, consider empiric antifungal therapy for those who reside or
travel to regions where mycoses are endemic.
Malignancies
-- In clinical trials, incidence of malignancies was greater in adalimumab
-treated patients than in controls.
-- Consider the risks and benefits of TNF-blocker-treatment, including
HYRIMOZ, prior to initiating therapy in patients with known malignancy.
-- Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer (NMSC) was reported during clinical trials for
adalimumab-treated patients. Examine all patients, particularly those
with a history of prolonged immunosuppressant or PUVA therapy for the
presence of NMSC prior to and during treatment with HYRIMOZ.
-- In the adalimumab clinical trials there was an approximate 3-fold higher
rate of lymphoma than expected in the general U.S. population. Patients
with chronic inflammatory diseases, particularly those with highly active
disease and/or chronic exposure to immunosuppressant therapies, may be at
a higher risk than the general population for the development of lymphoma,
even in the absence of TNF-blockers.
-- Post-marketing cases of acute and chronic leukemia have been reported in
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
July 21, 2022 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novartis AG (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.22
|Novartis-Aktie dennoch stärker: Novartis im zweiten Quartal mit Gewinnrückgang - nahezu stabile Umsätze (Dow Jones)
|
18.07.22
|Ausblick: Novartis verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Novartis gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
30.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Novartis bekommt dritte FDA-Zulassung für Krebsmedikament Kymriah (Dow Jones)
|
06.05.22
|Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Produktionstopp für Krebsmittel in Italien und USA (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.22
|Novartis-Aktie verteuert sich: Novartis bestätigt Prognose nach solidem 1. Quartal (Dow Jones)
|
25.04.22
|Ausblick: Novartis legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.22
|Im Zuge der Umstrukturierung: Novartis bestätigt Stellenabbau - Novartis-Aktie gibt nach (Dow Jones)