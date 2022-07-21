Press Release: Novartis: Sandoz Supplemental Biologics License Application accepted by US FDA for biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab-adaz) high concentration ...

-- Submission supported by comprehensive analytical data package and

clinical Phase I pharmacokinetics bridging study

-- Proposed Hyrimoz(R) HCF would help expand access to medicine for patients

with chronic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases

-- Sandoz is committed to supporting healthcare professionals to advance

patient care and improve access to medicines sustainably and affordably

Basel, July 21, 2022 -- Sandoz, a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review its Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for a high concentration formulation of 100 mg/mL (HCF) of its biosimilar Hyrimoz(R) (adalimumab-adaz). The application includes the indications of the reference medicine Humira(R) (adalimumab)* not protected by orphan exclusivity, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and plaque psoriasis.

"Biosimilars play a crucial role in generating billions of dollars of savings for patients and the US healthcare system every year, while improving healthcare sustainability," said Keren Haruvi, President, Sandoz Inc., Head of North America. "Should the Hyrimoz HCF be approved, we believe this important biosimilar medicine would help expand access to more patients with serious inflammatory diseases, including those who currently may not have access to it."

Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL was approved by the US FDA in 2018. In accordance with recommendations from the US FDA, Sandoz conducted a Phase I pharmacokinetics (PK) bridging study comparing Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL and citrate-free Hyrimoz HCF. This study met all of the primary objectives, demonstrating comparable pharmacokinetics and showing similar safety and immunogenicity of the Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL and Hyrimoz HCF.

Recently, the European Medicines Agency also accepted the application for Sandoz proposed Hyrimoz HCF.

The potential US FDA approval of the HCF for Hyrimoz builds on the already approved and well-established Sandoz global biosimilar portfolio in immunology. Sandoz has more than 65 million days of patient experience with Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL worldwide and if approved, Hyrimoz 100 mg/mL citrate-free HCF would represent the first launch of a Sandoz biosimilar in the US market in this specific disease space.

Sandoz is committed to helping millions of patients access biologic medicines sustainably in areas including oncology and immunology. With a strong global portfolio of eight marketed biosimilars and a further 15+ in various stages of development, Sandoz has an unparalleled heritage and extensive expertise in the development, manufacturing and delivery of biosimilar medicines to patients and the healthcare community worldwide.

About adalimumab

Adalimumab is a human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG(1)) monoclonal antibody targeting tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-a). The adalimumab reference medicine (Humira(R) ) was first approved with an adalimumab concentration of 50 mg/mL.(1,2) In 2015, the US FDA and European Medicines Agency approved Humira(R) HCF, which contains adalimumab at a concentration of 100 mg/mL.(3,4)

Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS:

HYRIMOZ is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-blocker indicated for:

-- Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): reducing signs and symptoms, inducing major

clinical response, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and

improving physical function in adult patients with moderately to severely

active RA.

-- Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA): reducing signs and symptoms of

moderately to severely active polyarticular JIA in patients 4 years of

age and older.

-- Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA): reducing signs and symptoms, inhibiting the

progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in

adult patients with active PsA.

-- Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS): reducing signs and symptoms in adult

patients with active AS.

-- Crohn's Disease (CD): treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's

Disease in adult patients.

-- Ulcerative Colitis (UC): treatment of moderately to severely active

ulcerative colitis in adult patients.Limitations of use: effectiveness

has not been established in patients who have lost response to or were

intolerant to TNF blockers.

-- Plaque Psoriasis (Ps): treatment of adult patients with moderate to

severe chronic plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy

or phototherapy, and when other systemic therapies are medically less

appropriate.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:

WARNING: SERIOUS INFECTIONS AND MALIGNANCY

SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Patients treated with adalimumab products, including HYRIMOZ,

are at increased risk for developing serious infections

that may lead to hospitalization or death. Most patients

who developed these infections were taking concomitant

immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids.

Discontinue HYRIMOZ if a patient develops a serious infection

or sepsis.

Reported infections include:

-- Active tuberculosis (TB), including reactivation of

latent TB. Patients with TB have frequently presented

with disseminated or extrapulmonary disease. Test

patients for latent TB before HYRIMOZ use and during

therapy. Initiate treatment for latent TB prior to

HYRIMOZ use.

-- Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis,

coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis,

blastomycosis, and pneumocystosis. Patients with

histoplasmosis or other invasive fungal infections

may present with disseminated, rather than localized,

disease. Antigen and antibody testing for

histoplasmosis may be negative in some patients with

active infection. Consider empiric anti-fungal

therapy in patients at risk for invasive fungal

infections who develop severe systemic illness.

-- Bacterial, viral, and other infections due to

opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella and

Listeria.

Carefully consider the risks and benefits of treatment

with HYRIMOZ prior to initiating therapy in patients with

chronic or recurrent infection.

Monitor patients closely for the development of signs and

symptoms of infection during and after treatment with HYRIMOZ,

including the possible development of TB in patients who

tested negative for latent TB infection prior to initiating

therapy.

MALIGNANCY

Lymphoma and other malignancies, some fatal, have been

reported in children and adolescent patients treated with

TNF-blockers including adalimumab products. Post-marketing

cases of hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma (HSTCL), a rare

type of T-cell lymphoma, have been reported in patients

treated with TNF-blockers including adalimumab products.

These cases have had a very aggressive disease course and

have been fatal. The majority of reported TNF-blocker cases

have occurred in patients with Crohn's disease or ulcerative

colitis and the majority were in adolescent and young adult

males. Almost all these patients had received treatment

with azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine (6--MP) concomitantly

with a TNF-blocker at or prior to diagnosis. It is uncertain

whether the occurrence of HSTCL is related to use of a

TNF-blocker or a TNF-blocker in combination with these

other immunosuppressants.

---------------------------------------------------------------

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Serious Infections

-- Do not start HYRIMOZ during an active infection, including localized

infections.

-- If an infection develops, monitor carefully, and stop HYRIMOZ if

infection becomes serious. Drug interactions with biologic products: A

higher rate of serious infections has been observed in RA patients

treated with rituximab who received subsequent treatment with a TNF

blocker. An increased risk of serious infections has been seen with the

combination of TNF blockers with anakinra or abatacept, with no

demonstrated added benefit in patients with RA. Concomitant

administration of HUMIRA with other biologic DMARDs (e.g., anakinra or

abatacept) or other TNF blockers is not recommended based on the possible

increased risk for infections and other potential pharmacological

interactions.

-- Patients greater than 65 years of age, patients with co-morbid conditions

and/or patients taking concomitant immunosuppressants, may be at greater

risk of infection.

-- Invasive fungal infections: For patients who develop a systemic illness

on HYRIMOZ, consider empiric antifungal therapy for those who reside or

travel to regions where mycoses are endemic.

Malignancies

-- In clinical trials, incidence of malignancies was greater in adalimumab

-treated patients than in controls.

-- Consider the risks and benefits of TNF-blocker-treatment, including

HYRIMOZ, prior to initiating therapy in patients with known malignancy.

-- Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer (NMSC) was reported during clinical trials for

adalimumab-treated patients. Examine all patients, particularly those

with a history of prolonged immunosuppressant or PUVA therapy for the

presence of NMSC prior to and during treatment with HYRIMOZ.

-- In the adalimumab clinical trials there was an approximate 3-fold higher

rate of lymphoma than expected in the general U.S. population. Patients

with chronic inflammatory diseases, particularly those with highly active

disease and/or chronic exposure to immunosuppressant therapies, may be at

a higher risk than the general population for the development of lymphoma,

even in the absence of TNF-blockers.

-- Post-marketing cases of acute and chronic leukemia have been reported in

