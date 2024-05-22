Press release: Orange - General Meeting of May 22, 2024

Press release

Paris, 22 May 2024

Orange: General Meeting of May 22, 2024

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Orange was held on 22 May in Paris. The meeting was chaired by Jacques Aschenbroich, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in the presence of Christel Heydemann, CEO, and members of the Executive Committee.

The meeting highlighted the Group's outlook one year after the announcement of the strategic plan "Lead the Future" and reviewed the 2023 financial results. All resolutions presented by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders.

Regarding the Board of Directors, the renewal of two Board members’ mandates for a duration of four years was approved: Christel Heydemann as a non-independent Director and Frédéric Sanchez as an independent Director.

The results of the votes will be available on the Group's website from the evening of 23 May: https://www.orange.com/en/general-meeting

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide at 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 282 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries). Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com , www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Tom Wright ; tom.wright@orange.com

Caroline Cellier ; caroline.cellier@orange.com

Attachment