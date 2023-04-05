Press release: Orange intends to issue a new series of Euro-denominated hybrid notes and to launch a tender offer on its outstanding hybrid notes

Press release

Paris, 5 April 2023

Orange intends to issue a new series of Euro-denominated hybrid notes and to launch a tender offer on its outstanding hybrid notes

Orange S.A. (the Company) is today announcing its intention to issue Euro denominated undated 7-year non-call deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes (the New Notes).

The pricing of the New Notes is expected to be announced later today. The New Notes are intended to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris. It is also expected that the rating agencies will assign the New Notes a rating of BBB-/Baa3/BBB- (S&P / Moody's / Fitch) and an equity content of 50%.

The Company is also launching a tender offer (the Tender Offer) to repurchase its €1 billion Undated 10 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes with first call date on 7 February 2024 (of which €1 billion is currently outstanding) and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN XS1028599287) (the Existing Notes). The maximum acceptance amount of the Tender Offer is expected to be equal to the principal amount of the New Notes.

The purpose of the Tender Offer and the planned issuance of New Notes is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Company's hybrid portfolio. The Tender Offer also provides qualifying holders with the opportunity to sell their Existing Notes ahead of the upcoming first call date and to apply for priority in the allocation of the New Notes. The aggregate size of the Company's stock of hybrid notes is expected to remain unchanged.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 pm, Paris time, on 13 April 2023 and the results will be announced on 14 April 2023 (subject to change as a result of any extension, withdrawal, termination, re-opening or amendment of the Tender Offer).





This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer or the issuance of New Notes in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will not be accepted from qualifying holders in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Company does not make any recommendation as to whether or not qualifying holders should participate in the Tender Offer.

Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the Securities Act. The New Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. Person.

