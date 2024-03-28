Press release: Orange issues 700 million euros of hybrid notes

Press release

Paris, 28 March 2024

Orange issues 700 million euros of hybrid notes

Orange S.A. (the Company) successfully priced the issuance of €700 million undated deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes with a first call date as of 15 December 2030 and with a fixed coupon of 4.50% until the first reset date (the New Notes).

The New Notes are intended to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris. It is also expected that the rating agencies will assign the New Notes a rating of BBB-/Baa3/BBB- (S&P / Moody's / Fitch) and an equity content of 50%.

The Company also launched today a tender offer (the Tender Offer) to repurchase:

its €1 billion Undated 6 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes with first reset date on 15 April 2025 and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0013413887) (of which €1 billion is currently outstanding) (the NC 2025 Existing Notes ); and

); and its €1.25 billion Undated 12 Year Non-Call Deeply Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Notes with first reset date on 1st October 2026 and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (ISIN XS1115498260) (of which €1.25 billion is currently outstanding) (the NC 2026 Existing Notes and, together with the NC 2025 Existing Notes, the Existing Notes),

up to a maximum acceptance amount which will not exceed €700,000,000. Besides the Company has decided to set the Series Maximum Acceptance Amount with respect to NC 2025 Existing Notes at €550,000,000 and with respect to NC 2026 Existing Notes, at €150,000,000.

The purpose of the Tender Offer and the planned issuance of New Notes is, amongst other things, to proactively manage the Company's hybrid portfolio. The Tender Offer also provides qualifying holders with the opportunity to sell their Existing Notes ahead of their respective upcoming first reset date and allows them to apply for priority in the allocation of the New Notes.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 44.1 billion euros in 2023 and 137,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2023, including 73,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 298 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2023, including 254 million mobile customers and 25 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

