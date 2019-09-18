|
18.09.2019 14:29:54
Press Release: Positive results from Novartis five-year VERIFY study in type 2 diabetes demonstrate long-term clinical benefits of early combination treatmen...
-- Early combination treatment strategy with vildagliptin (Galvus(R)) and
metformin was superior to standard of care in newly diagnosed type 2
diabetes patients[1],[2]
-- The landmark VERIFY study is the first to investigate the long-term
clinical benefits of this early combination strategy in type 2 diabetes
(T2DM)[1]
-- Novartis is committed to optimizing patient management of T2DM to achieve
better glycemic control and favorable long-term clinical outcomes
Basel, September 18, 2019 -- Novartis today announced the key results
from the Phase IV clinical study VERIFY evaluating the long-term
efficacy and safety of early combination treatment strategy with
metformin plus vildagliptin (dipeptidyl peptidase-4 [DPP-4] inhibitor)
compared to the traditional stepwise approach with metformin as initial
therapy followed by vildagliptin, added at the time of metformin
failure[1],[2]. The key study findings were presented today at the
European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting and
published simultaneously in The Lancet.
VERIFY is a unique study designed to determine durability, over a
pre-specified five-year follow-up of early use of combination therapy
strategy with vildagliptin-metformin. The study was conducted across 254
centers in 34 countries and involved 2001 treatment-naïve diverse
individuals recently diagnosed with T2DM (HbA1c between 6.5--7.5%
[48--58 mmol/mol])[1],[2].
In the randomized, double-blind Phase IV study (ClinicalTrials.gov
Identifier: NCT01528254), early combination therapy of vildagliptin (50
mg, twice daily) and metformin (individually, 1000--2000 mg, daily) met
the primary endpoint with a statistically significant 49% reduction in
the relative risk for time to initial treatment failure (HbA1c >= 7.0%
twice, consecutively, 13 weeks apart), versus metformin alone (HR: 0.51,
95% CI [0.45, 0.58]; P<0--0001)[1],[2].
The combination treatment strategy also showed a lower frequency of
secondary failure when all patients were receiving combination therapy
(HR: 0.74, 95% CI [0.63, 0.86]; P<0.0001). Furthermore, patients treated
with early combination had consecutively lower HbA1c levels (below 6.0%,
6.5% or 7.0%) for 5 years versus those receiving combination therapy
only after metformin monotherapy failure[1].
"The initial findings from the VERIFY study uniquely demonstrate that
early intervention with a combination therapy strategy provides greater
and durable long-term benefits for patients. The currently recommended
initial monotherapy approach with later treatment intensification in
type 2 diabetes management is now shown to be an inferior strategy,"
said Professor David Matthews, EASD President and Emeritus Professor of
Diabetic Medicine, University of Oxford, UK.
The overall safety and tolerability profile was similar between the
treatment approaches, with no unexpected or new safety findings
reported[1].
"Despite type 2 diabetes having become an epidemic with growing
mortality and morbidity rates, there is a distinct lack of optimized
management strategies at diagnosis that can induce durability and slow
down disease progression," said Marcia Kayath, Global Head Medical
Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "These
promising results from the VERIFY study have the potential to improve
patient outcomes and the way in which we treat type 2 diabetes in the
future".
Additional pre-defined secondary analyses of the VERIFY study results
are ongoing and data will be disclosed over the coming months at
international and local medical congresses and in scientific journals.
About vildagliptin/metformin combination (Eucreas(R) /Galvusmet(R) )
The combination of these two anti-diabetic agents with complementary
mechanisms of action provides superior efficacy and allows patients to
reach glycemic targets without increasing the risk of hypoglycemia,
weight gain and other CV risk factors[3]. Vildagliptin-metformin
combination was the first single-pill dual therapy of a DPP-4 inhibitor
with metformin approved in Japan and Europe[4]. The vildagliptin and
metformin dual therapy is used when the patient's T2DM is insufficiently
controlled by metformin monotherapy[5].
About vildagliptin (Galvus(R) )
Vildagliptin is approved as an oral treatment for adults with T2DM in
more than 120 countries, including the EU, Japan, Latin America and
Asia-Pacific. Vildagliptin is approved for use as monotherapy, dual
therapy in combination with metformin, sulfonylurea (SU) or a
thiazolidinedione, as a triple oral therapy in combination with a SU and
metformin or as an add-on to insulin (with or without metformin)[4],[5],
[6].
Vildagliptin is a selective and potent DPP-4 inhibitor that acts by
preventing the usually rapid degradation of the incretin hormones such
as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic
polypeptide (GIP), which in turn, enhances the alpha- and ß-cell
sensitivity to glucose and inhibits glucagon secretion, thereby
improving glycemic control in T2DM[7],[8],[9],[10]. Vildagliptin has
been widely studied in randomized clinical trials but it also has an
extensive pool of evidence in real world settings within diverse patient
populations across the disease continuum[11].
About metformin
Metformin hydrochloride is widely-used and is the recommended first-line
therapy in patients with newly-diagnosed T2DM either immediately after
diagnosis, or in those not able to achieve glycemic targets despite diet
and other lifestyle interventions[12].
Despite its discovery already in 1922, the exact mode of action for
metformin is not yet known. However, its effect in management of
diabetes is through reduction of glucose output in the liver and
secondarily, through increase of glucose uptake in the peripheral
tissues. However, recent data suggests that some clinical activity may
also arise from the synthesis and stimulation of intestinal release of
incretin hormones[12],[13].
About VERIFY study[1],[2]
The VERIFY study is a five-year, multi-center, randomized, double-blind
Phase IV trial designed to assess the durability of glycemic control of
a combination regimen strategy with vildagliptin and metformin compared
with standard-of-care monotherapy approach with metformin initiated in
treatment-naïve, diverse patients with recently diagnosed T2DM
(HbA1c between 6.5-7.5% [48--58 mmol/mol]).
The study involved 2001 patients prescribed with stable dose of
metformin (1000--2000 mg daily) 4 weeks prior to or during the trial and
randomized (1:1) to receive additional vildagliptin 50 mg twice daily or
placebo. Dose adjustment of metformin in both treatment arms was
permitted during the first 4 weeks in the trial, to allow adjustment to
a dose of up to 2000 mg/day or the maximum tolerable dose of at least
1000 mg/day post-randomization. If the initial treatment strategy failed
to maintain an HbA1c level <7.0%, participants in the metformin
monotherapy group were administered vildagliptin 50 mg twice daily in
place of the placebo.
The primary endpoint was time to confirmed initial treatment failure,
defined as HbA1c >=7% at two consecutive scheduled visits, 13 weeks
apart. Secondary endpoints included rate of loss of glycemic control,
HbA1c development over time, rate of loss in glycemic control in fasting
plasma glucose, rate of loss of beta cell function from baseline to end
of study, rate of change in insulin sensitivity from baseline to end of
study, and rate of adverse events. Exploratory endpoints include
adjudication of cardiovascular events and changes in glucose homeostasis
(HOMA).
About T2DM
Diabetes mellitus is a condition characterized by increasing
hyperglycemia due to defects in both insulin production and insulin
sensitivity[14]. The prevalence of diabetes has quadrupled in the past
three decades with approximately 1 in 11 adults now having the disease
worldwide, of these approximately 90% have T2DM[15]. Additionally,
factors such as glucose intolerance (pre-diabetes), underdiagnosed
and/or delayed diagnosis of T2DM are causing a rapid increase in disease
burden. This is especially seen in developing countries, which
contributes to the continuously growing burden of diabetes. The
International Diabetes Federation estimates that there is a new
diagnosis every 6 seconds somewhere in the world[16].
After diagnosis, the majority of patients are unable to achieve and
maintain the recommended glycemic control targets as defined by the
guidelines[17]. This universal lack of achievement of glycemic control
is partly attributed to the current treatment paradigm involving
sequential monotherapy, frequent early treatment failure and delayed
therapy intensification leading to prolonged periods of sustained
hyperglycemia. Combatting inertia in treatment intensification could
also include a strategy of earlier and more comprehensive introduction
combination therapy approach[11],[18].
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words
such as "potential," "can," "will," "plan," "expect," "anticipate,"
"look forward," "believe," "committed," "investigational," "pipeline,"
"launch," or similar terms, or by express or implied discussions
regarding potential marketing approvals, new indications or labeling for
the investigational or approved products described in this press release,
or regarding potential future revenues from such products. You should
not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations regarding
future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks
and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt arbeitet sich im Verlauf leicht in die Gewinnzone vor. Der DAX bewegt sich ebenfalls etwas höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.