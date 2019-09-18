Press Release: Positive results from Novartis five-year VERIFY study in type 2 diabetes demonstrate long-term clinical benefits of early combination treatmen...

-- Early combination treatment strategy with vildagliptin (Galvus(R)) and

metformin was superior to standard of care in newly diagnosed type 2

diabetes patients[1],[2]

-- The landmark VERIFY study is the first to investigate the long-term

clinical benefits of this early combination strategy in type 2 diabetes

(T2DM)[1]

-- Novartis is committed to optimizing patient management of T2DM to achieve

better glycemic control and favorable long-term clinical outcomes

Basel, September 18, 2019 -- Novartis today announced the key results

from the Phase IV clinical study VERIFY evaluating the long-term

efficacy and safety of early combination treatment strategy with

metformin plus vildagliptin (dipeptidyl peptidase-4 [DPP-4] inhibitor)

compared to the traditional stepwise approach with metformin as initial

therapy followed by vildagliptin, added at the time of metformin

failure[1],[2]. The key study findings were presented today at the

European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting and

published simultaneously in The Lancet.

VERIFY is a unique study designed to determine durability, over a

pre-specified five-year follow-up of early use of combination therapy

strategy with vildagliptin-metformin. The study was conducted across 254

centers in 34 countries and involved 2001 treatment-naïve diverse

individuals recently diagnosed with T2DM (HbA1c between 6.5--7.5%

[48--58 mmol/mol])[1],[2].

In the randomized, double-blind Phase IV study (ClinicalTrials.gov

Identifier: NCT01528254), early combination therapy of vildagliptin (50

mg, twice daily) and metformin (individually, 1000--2000 mg, daily) met

the primary endpoint with a statistically significant 49% reduction in

the relative risk for time to initial treatment failure (HbA1c >= 7.0%

twice, consecutively, 13 weeks apart), versus metformin alone (HR: 0.51,

95% CI [0.45, 0.58]; P<0--0001)[1],[2].

The combination treatment strategy also showed a lower frequency of

secondary failure when all patients were receiving combination therapy

(HR: 0.74, 95% CI [0.63, 0.86]; P<0.0001). Furthermore, patients treated

with early combination had consecutively lower HbA1c levels (below 6.0%,

6.5% or 7.0%) for 5 years versus those receiving combination therapy

only after metformin monotherapy failure[1].

"The initial findings from the VERIFY study uniquely demonstrate that

early intervention with a combination therapy strategy provides greater

and durable long-term benefits for patients. The currently recommended

initial monotherapy approach with later treatment intensification in

type 2 diabetes management is now shown to be an inferior strategy,"

said Professor David Matthews, EASD President and Emeritus Professor of

Diabetic Medicine, University of Oxford, UK.

The overall safety and tolerability profile was similar between the

treatment approaches, with no unexpected or new safety findings

reported[1].

"Despite type 2 diabetes having become an epidemic with growing

mortality and morbidity rates, there is a distinct lack of optimized

management strategies at diagnosis that can induce durability and slow

down disease progression," said Marcia Kayath, Global Head Medical

Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals. "These

promising results from the VERIFY study have the potential to improve

patient outcomes and the way in which we treat type 2 diabetes in the

future".

Additional pre-defined secondary analyses of the VERIFY study results

are ongoing and data will be disclosed over the coming months at

international and local medical congresses and in scientific journals.

About vildagliptin/metformin combination (Eucreas(R) /Galvusmet(R) )

The combination of these two anti-diabetic agents with complementary

mechanisms of action provides superior efficacy and allows patients to

reach glycemic targets without increasing the risk of hypoglycemia,

weight gain and other CV risk factors[3]. Vildagliptin-metformin

combination was the first single-pill dual therapy of a DPP-4 inhibitor

with metformin approved in Japan and Europe[4]. The vildagliptin and

metformin dual therapy is used when the patient's T2DM is insufficiently

controlled by metformin monotherapy[5].

About vildagliptin (Galvus(R) )

Vildagliptin is approved as an oral treatment for adults with T2DM in

more than 120 countries, including the EU, Japan, Latin America and

Asia-Pacific. Vildagliptin is approved for use as monotherapy, dual

therapy in combination with metformin, sulfonylurea (SU) or a

thiazolidinedione, as a triple oral therapy in combination with a SU and

metformin or as an add-on to insulin (with or without metformin)[4],[5],

[6].

Vildagliptin is a selective and potent DPP-4 inhibitor that acts by

preventing the usually rapid degradation of the incretin hormones such

as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic

polypeptide (GIP), which in turn, enhances the alpha- and ß-cell

sensitivity to glucose and inhibits glucagon secretion, thereby

improving glycemic control in T2DM[7],[8],[9],[10]. Vildagliptin has

been widely studied in randomized clinical trials but it also has an

extensive pool of evidence in real world settings within diverse patient

populations across the disease continuum[11].

About metformin

Metformin hydrochloride is widely-used and is the recommended first-line

therapy in patients with newly-diagnosed T2DM either immediately after

diagnosis, or in those not able to achieve glycemic targets despite diet

and other lifestyle interventions[12].

Despite its discovery already in 1922, the exact mode of action for

metformin is not yet known. However, its effect in management of

diabetes is through reduction of glucose output in the liver and

secondarily, through increase of glucose uptake in the peripheral

tissues. However, recent data suggests that some clinical activity may

also arise from the synthesis and stimulation of intestinal release of

incretin hormones[12],[13].

About VERIFY study[1],[2]

The VERIFY study is a five-year, multi-center, randomized, double-blind

Phase IV trial designed to assess the durability of glycemic control of

a combination regimen strategy with vildagliptin and metformin compared

with standard-of-care monotherapy approach with metformin initiated in

treatment-naïve, diverse patients with recently diagnosed T2DM

(HbA1c between 6.5-7.5% [48--58 mmol/mol]).

The study involved 2001 patients prescribed with stable dose of

metformin (1000--2000 mg daily) 4 weeks prior to or during the trial and

randomized (1:1) to receive additional vildagliptin 50 mg twice daily or

placebo. Dose adjustment of metformin in both treatment arms was

permitted during the first 4 weeks in the trial, to allow adjustment to

a dose of up to 2000 mg/day or the maximum tolerable dose of at least

1000 mg/day post-randomization. If the initial treatment strategy failed

to maintain an HbA1c level <7.0%, participants in the metformin

monotherapy group were administered vildagliptin 50 mg twice daily in

place of the placebo.

The primary endpoint was time to confirmed initial treatment failure,

defined as HbA1c >=7% at two consecutive scheduled visits, 13 weeks

apart. Secondary endpoints included rate of loss of glycemic control,

HbA1c development over time, rate of loss in glycemic control in fasting

plasma glucose, rate of loss of beta cell function from baseline to end

of study, rate of change in insulin sensitivity from baseline to end of

study, and rate of adverse events. Exploratory endpoints include

adjudication of cardiovascular events and changes in glucose homeostasis

(HOMA).

About T2DM

Diabetes mellitus is a condition characterized by increasing

hyperglycemia due to defects in both insulin production and insulin

sensitivity[14]. The prevalence of diabetes has quadrupled in the past

three decades with approximately 1 in 11 adults now having the disease

worldwide, of these approximately 90% have T2DM[15]. Additionally,

factors such as glucose intolerance (pre-diabetes), underdiagnosed

and/or delayed diagnosis of T2DM are causing a rapid increase in disease

burden. This is especially seen in developing countries, which

contributes to the continuously growing burden of diabetes. The

International Diabetes Federation estimates that there is a new

diagnosis every 6 seconds somewhere in the world[16].

After diagnosis, the majority of patients are unable to achieve and

maintain the recommended glycemic control targets as defined by the

guidelines[17]. This universal lack of achievement of glycemic control

is partly attributed to the current treatment paradigm involving

sequential monotherapy, frequent early treatment failure and delayed

therapy intensification leading to prolonged periods of sustained

hyperglycemia. Combatting inertia in treatment intensification could

also include a strategy of earlier and more comprehensive introduction

combination therapy approach[11],[18].

