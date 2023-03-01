|
01.03.2023 08:00:42
Press Release: Publication of KPN's AGM agenda
|
Royal KPN N.V.
Publication of KPN's AGM agenda
Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") published the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which will take place at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on 12 April 2023. The AGM will be organized in a hybrid format. Shareholders may attend the AGM in person or virtually.
The Supervisory Board of KPN proposes to appoint three new members to the Supervisory Board. KPN has announced, during the past months, the nominations of Mr Ben Noteboom, Mr Frank Heemskerk and Mr Herman Dijkhuizen for a four-year term.
Furthermore, in order to safeguard continuity following a number of changes to its composition in a relatively short period of time, the Supervisory Board proposes the reappointment of Ms Jolande Sap for a third term of two years as of the AGM. To this end, the Supervisory Board will be temporarily expanded to nine members. Mr Peter Hartman and Ms Catherine Guillouard will step down at the AGM.
Other items on the agenda include the approval of the annual accounts, the approval of the dividend, and an advisory vote on the remuneration report.
The full agenda of the AGM and the accompanying documentation are now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).
For further information:
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
1570997 01-March-2023
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KPNmehr Nachrichten
|
01.03.23
|Press Release: Publication of KPN's AGM agenda (EQS Group)
|
28.02.23
|Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
28.02.23
|Royal KPN N.V. : Press release: KPN reports on progress of € 300m share buyback (Investegate)
|
24.02.23
|Press Release: Publication of KPN Annual Report 2022 (EQS Group)
|
24.02.23
|Royal KPN N.V. : Press Release: Publication of KPN Annual Report 2022 (Investegate)
|
20.02.23
|Press release: KPN reports on progress of 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|Press Release: KPN commences 300m share buyback (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|Royal KPN N.V. : Press Release: KPN commences € 300m share buyback (Investegate)