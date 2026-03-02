Press release: Raiffeisen sells majority of its stake in Leonteq

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Leonteq AG has been informed by Raiffeisen Switzerland that it has sold a 22.7% stake in the company to H21 Macro Limited and four private investors, subject to customary regulatory approvals. The cooperation agreement with Raiffeisen is not affected and they retain a 7.0% in the stock.

Separately, FINMA has confirmed that Leonteq’s main operating subsidiary qualifies for bank-equivalent counterparty treatment going forward.

Leonteq has been informed by Raiffeisen Switzerland that it has sold a 22.7% stake in Leonteq AG. This includes the sale of 16.2% to H21 Macro Limited and a further 6.5% to four private investors. The transaction is subject to customary approvals by the relevant supervisory authorities and is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2026 at the latest.

Raiffeisen Switzerland will thus hold a stake of 7.0% in Leonteq. According to regulatory filings, Rainer Marc Frey is the beneficial owner of H21 Macro Limited and he held 7.1% in Leonteq shares as of 31 December 2025.

Raiffeisen has been a cooperation partner of Leonteq since 2013, and the cooperation agreement, which runs until 2030, is not affected by the sale of shares.

Christopher Chambers, Chairman of Leonteq, stated: “This transaction confirms that professional investors see clear value in Leonteq, and we also view it as a recognition of our progress in resolving legacy matters. In addition, we welcome the clarification regarding the stake of Raiffeisen and the increase in liquidity in our stock following the transaction. We look forward to continuing our business cooperation with Raiffeisen going forward.”

Bank-equivalent counterparty treatment for Leonteq Securities AG

Following the successful transition to the new regulatory regime, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) now also confirmed that Leonteq Securities AG can be assigned by counterparties to the position class “banks” under the Swiss Capital Adequacy Ordinance. This means that hedging counterparties and white-labelling partners will be able to risk-weight exposures to Leonteq in line with the treatment applicable to banks (rather than as exposures to a corporate counterparty, which are subject to higher risk-weighting charges).

Christian Spieler, CEO of Leonteq, stated: “We welcome this final step in the transition to the new regulatory framework. Together with our strong CET1-ratio of 16.9% at end-2025, the bank-equivalent treatment further enhances our risk and credit profile with counterparties. This reinforces our conviction that we are on the right track, and we remain fully focused on revenue growth and on reaching our 2026 guidance and mid-term goals.”

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and was assigned a BBB-/stable credit-rating by Fitch Ratings. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON) and was assigned with an AA ESG-rating by MSCI. www.leonteq.com

