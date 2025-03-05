05.03.2025 18:37:42

PRESS RELEASE: REMINDER: NACON CONNECT – MARCH 6: ANNOUNCEMENTS AND GAMEPLAY ON THE AGENDA!

Lesquin, March 5, 2025 – On the eve of the new edition of NACON Connect, revisit the teaser images of the conference, which will be broadcast on NACON's official YouTube channel tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, at 7 PM CET.
Games and accessories will take center stage in this showcase, featuring highly anticipated titles such as Hell is Us, Edge of Memories, the new JRPG from Midgar Studios, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - along with numerous announcements that will further expand NACON's catalog.

The conference will be followed by a post-show, where players can watch an exclusive interview with the developers of Dragonkin: The Banished on NACON’s YouTube channel, accompanied by never-before-seen gameplay footage to mark the game's release.

Find out the teaser trailer of NACON Connect 2025:
https://youtu.be/rL4vehLRPCg 

To watch NACON Connect, follow these links:

YouTube ; Twitch

Join NACON's official channels on March 6 at 7:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM PST to follow the announcements and react live. #NACONCONNECT

About NACON
A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment


