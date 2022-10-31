Press Release: Santhera Announces Half-Year 2022 -4

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 12,697 7,991

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents (8,511) (4,420)

------------ ------------

Share capital

(number of shares with par value of CHF Jun 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021

1) (unaudited) (audited)

------------ ------------

Ordinary shares issued 73,725,702 54,607,810

Treasury shares 19,485,946 5,019,879

Conditional capital for equity rights 5,415,677 5,425,677

Conditional capital for convertible rights 31,370,336 21,878,228

Authorized capital 36,860,687 27,303,905

------------ ------------

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. Santhera has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. FDA and a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for vamorolone for the treatment of DMD. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=gWkAGlltOAzOdccxa9n9kZh-DUT86dagwpfG1McCV_TIAsLshCoQLpjNYqKndq8GkobM3apJAsB69II2f2l_xtfh5oRFmctl64govtG3ynS1QtWv7ZEoFas8nyiPxqC_ or

Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Mc_aQUvpXpuyZi6CXkU8dHOMgmy7H1VAwbMdSJbOj2iAbzSsQsHol22J4J8jm9X2xWmveyhcrYa1tEbrx4DOHMTNJnHHjs2I3g3YRnR7CPk=

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #

