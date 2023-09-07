Press Release: Santhera Announces Half-Year 2023 -3

Santhera closed two transactions in July 2023 which provided significant funding and markedly reduced near-term liabilities, thereby extending the Company's cash reach into 2025. Importantly, this enables the Company to advance its commercialization strategy in Europe where Santhera plans to make vamorolone available to patients in key geographies including Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Austria, Benelux and Switzerland.

On July 19, 2023, Santhera announced the closing of the exclusive license agreement for vamorolone in North America (NA) with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX), first announced on June 20, 2023. The net receipts from the upfront cash milestone and the equity investment amounted to CHF 78.6 million after transaction costs. Thereof, CHF 29.0 million has been used to fully repay current exchangeable notes to Highbridge Capital, significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet. Also, due to the settlement of the exchangeable notes, the underlying 3.9 million shares (as of June 30, 2023, adjusted for the reverse share split) no longer require earmarking, thereby reducing potential future dilution compared to if the notes had been converted. Additionally, the first lien security and covenant obligations under the exchangeable note facility were removed. The remaining cash and cash equivalents of CHF 49.6 million, together with expected milestone payments from partners and initial revenue proceeds in Europe, are expected to fund Santhera's current operating plan into 2025.

On July 28, 2023, Santhera divested its idebenone intangible asset (marketed as Raxone for LHON) for all indications worldwide to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research focused healthcare group (Chiesi Group). Under the terms of the agreement, Chiesi Group will assume the responsibility for the settlement agreed between Santhera and the French reimbursement authorities relating to Raxone in LHON amounting to EUR 25.3 million, significantly reducing near-term financial obligations and strengthening Santhera's balance sheet. Furthermore, the cessation of Raxone-related activities allows Santhera to streamline business processes, thereby reducing operating costs and freeing up resources to be deployed for the European vamorolone launch and strategic projects.

Funding outlook

As previously noted, the July transactions of the US license, completion of Raxone transfer and repayment of exchangeable debt provide together with anticipated future revenue from vamorolone provide for a cash runway into 2025.

Santhera will keep under review the need to provide further financing to support market growth and pipeline development and has treasury shares, conditional and authorized capitals which are available for future placement or issue, subject to market conditions.

References:

[1] Guglieri M et al (2022). JAMA Neurol. Published online August 29, 2022. doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2022.2480. Link https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=L-xOh1ah4CT5uqzfpFai1CFqh4YP_6R2zbdckjaAykJX2qMc6ezJn5v1t5uBtGyZMKJ0fNh-O8qSVnYoYR940MD-ShMxdbSf8uKAoyZEUkTFFSgaB4RbMyiYf_LgKwPFweZwmyfGpEI9A6EmFRumhSMbtZKVXo9sqX84KoVP-rQpRQCLW_anVSAa-JLS8jCc134_tu68rnxYgn_7vTGHaysKaJaV0ORqb0IdMRMIhTMYfnZHfSVOxNgnoe46eW9aznwDd-U9ct6yz5EmbIFbcA==.

[2] Mah JK et al (2022). JAMA Netw Open. 2022;5(1):e2144178. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.44178. Link https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=L-xOh1ah4CT5uqzfpFai1A_VdDiAxPY8Sr_h06fCvjNCaxizV8CdK_cl4gkcqVNaz2CH2Ijo6xzvjIvZz3Fz04lILsuts53n2GTmraohLNntWaC_wGRSWbh-AcHM0LOedXcBt2ovQ7Xk0aMT7CMbxg==.

[3] Guglieri, et al (2022) JAMA. doi:10.1001/jama.2022.4315

[4] Heier CR at al (2019). Life Science Alliance DOI: 10.26508

[5] Liu X, et al (2020). Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 117:24285-24293

2023 Half-year Financial Information

Interim condensed consolidated income statement

(for the six months ended June 30, in CHF H1-2023 H1-2022

thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) (unaudited)

------------ ------------

Net sales 969 (5,873)

Revenue from out-licensing transactions 1,921 11,190

Net sales to licensing partner 1,049 933

Revenue from contracts with customers 3,939 6,250

------------ ------------

Cost of goods sold (1,928) (1,875)

of which amortization intangible assets (1,519) (1,519)

Development (9,748) (16,870)

Marketing and sales (4,257) (5,917)

General and administrative, other (8,452) (7,203)

Operating expenses (22,457) (29,990)

------------ ------------

Operating result (20,305) (25,536)

------------------------------------------------ ------------ ------------

Financial result, net (3,115) (3,596)

Income tax (expense)/benefit 84 (592)

Net result (23,336) (29,724)

------------ ------------

Basic and diluted loss per share (in CHF) (2.09) (5.16)

------------------------------------------------ ------------ ------------

Jun 30,

Interim condensed consolidated balance sheet 2023 Dec 31, 2022

(in CHF thousands) (unaudited) (audited)

------------ ------------

Cash and cash equivalents 1,674 1,353

Other current assets 2,420 1,712

Noncurrent assets 52,331 60,661

Assets of disposal group held for sale 6,650 -

------------ ------------

Total assets 63,075 63,726

------------ ------------

Equity (42,762) (43,686)

Noncurrent liabilities 28,458 57,998

Current liabilities 52,602 49,414

Liability directly associated with assets

of disposal group held for sale 24,777 -

------------ ------------

Total equity and liabilities 63,075 63,726

------------ ------------

Interim condensed consolidated cash flow

statement H1-2023 H1-2022

(for six months ended June 30, in CHF thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited)

------------ ------------

Net cash flow from/(used in) operating activities (15,358) (11,957)

Net cash flow from/(used in) investing activities 5,682 --

Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 9,979 3,488

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 1,353 21,208

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 1,674 12,697

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents 321 (8,511)

------------ ------------

Share capital

(number of shares with par value of CHF Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2022

0.01, before reverse split) (unaudited) (audited)

------------ ------------

Ordinary shares issued 126,055,256 75,320,510

Treasury shares 34,100,466 9,438,017

Conditional capital for equity rights 5,034,583 5,034,583

Conditional capital for convertible rights 29,888,687 30,156,622

Authorized capital 46,860,687 36,860,687

------------ ------------

Half-year Report

The Santhera Half-year Report 2023 is available for download on the Company's website at www.santhera.com/financial-reports.

Conference Call

Santhera will host a conference call on September 7, 2023, at 14:30 CEST / 13:30 BST / 08:30 EDT. CEO Dario Eklund, CFO Andrew Smith and CMO Shabir Hasham, MD, will discuss the 2023 half-year results and comment on ongoing corporate developments. Participants are invited to call one of the following numbers (no dial-in code is required):

Switzerland/Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

USA: +1 631 570 56 13

A replay will be accessible at https://www.santhera.com/ad-hoc-news from about two hours after the call has ended.

Upcoming conference participations

Sep 11-13, 2023 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, New York, USA

Oct 3-7, 2023 Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS), Charleston, USA

References

[1] Guglieri M et al (2022). JAMA Neurol. 2022;79(10):1005-1014. doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2022.2480. Link https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=L-xOh1ah4CT5uqzfpFai1EaHRsDVEaGHYXp1q4PyziVWxEvgTFdJYT0pb-HCUDeoPVuPZ0VlrZncN98Tp_MlwJWV2goo4A5hH_2lomlYc0UK8cHHLE3AJqbwnW-YsyQwm2KPhqcyg-Eb2aXsVVdFvVYf02GgjESQ3mzWo3fruEz7l-z9NjljSy3GPLeYVnxnrXjIilRnlEt5r3FUcSo6cN8ZaYnGuo7kGLt6X888vX66kf28LhCqsG7Gjtz_KCrW7bC9WdxMytm9s1T7AgYKeA==.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)