Press Release: Santhera Announces Half-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

A conference call will be held today at 14:30 CEST / 13:30 BST / 08:30 EDT. Details are at the end of this news release.

-- Revenue from contracts with customers of CHF 3.9 million (H1-2022:

CHF 6.3 million)

-- Operating result of CHF -20.3 million (H1-2022: CHF -25.5 million) and

net result of CHF -23.3 million (H1-2022: CHF -29.7 million)

-- Review of vamorolone's regulatory filings (NDA, MAA) for Duchenne

muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment proceeding as planned, with potential

approvals in Q4-2023 and first EU/U.S. launches planned for Q1-2024

-- Strategic transactions completed in July 2023: North American (NA)

license for vamorolone granted to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and remaining

Raxone/idebenone business divested to Chiesi Group

-- Liquidity secured into 2025 through CHF 1.7 million in cash and cash

equivalents (June 30, 2023), bolstered by USD 90 million upfront payment

received in July 2023 from vamorolone NA licensing deal

-- Business now fully focused on upcoming regulatory decisions and European

commercialization of vamorolone in DMD

Pratteln, Switzerland, September 7, 2023 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the Company's financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, reports on the regulatory and clinical progress with its lead drug candidate vamorolone for the treatment of DMD, and provides updates on its corporate and financing initiatives.

"Upon reviewing the progress made in the year 2023 thus far, I am gratified to acknowledge a transformational phase in our business journey, marked by our successful navigation through various challenges. In our partnership with Catalyst for the outlicensing of vamorolone in DMD, we have teamed up with a company committed to expediting the delivery of this therapy to patients in North America. Furthermore, we have secured a solid financial footing which allows us to press ahead toward our goal of European commercialization," said Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera. "The evaluation of our marketing authorization applications for vamorolone in DMD is proceeding as planned, and preparations for market entry, contingent upon approvals, are advancing on both sides of the Atlantic. I am immensely proud of our team's unwavering dedication to our shared objective: expeditiously delivering this potentially life-changing therapy to DMD patients."

BUSINESS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

Half-year 2023 key events and post-period events

-- Review of marketing authorization applications in the U.S., EU and UK

progressing according to plan with regulatory decisions expected in

Q4-2023

-- Exclusive license and collaboration agreement concluded with Catalyst

Pharmaceuticals for vamorolone in North America in all indications

-- Progress in establishing readiness for launch of vamorolone in the EU

-- Financing secured for vamorolone launch preparations in Europe, with cash

reach extended into 2025.

-- Raxone(R)/idebenone business fully divested to Chiesi Group

Vamorolone on track for regulatory decisions in Q4-2023

USA. In January 2023, upon acceptance of the new drug application (NDA) for vamorolone, FDA established the target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for its regulatory decision on the NDA as October 26, 2023. At the mid-cycle review meetings, the FDA indicated that no significant review or safety concerns were noted up to that point in its ongoing review and re-affirmed its earlier decision to forego an Advisory Committee Meeting. Subject to approval, Santhera's licensing partner Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, plans to launch vamorolone in the U.S. early in Q1-2024.

European Union. The European Commission (EC) is expected to decide on the EU marketing authorization submission for vamorolone in DMD in late 2023, subject to a prior positive opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). Potential launches of vamorolone in the first EU countries, with Germany taking the lead, are planned to start in Q1-2024.

United Kingdom. In March 2023, Santhera announced that it had submitted a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for vamorolone for the treatment of DMD. A similar timeline is conceivable for the decision on approval in the UK as in the EU.

North America license for vamorolone granted to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In June, Santhera announced the signing of an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for vamorolone in North America (NA) with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. The agreement covers the development and commercialization of vamorolone in DMD in North America (NA) and rights to all potential future indications in NA. For indications in addition to DMD, Santhera and Catalyst will further discuss, decide upon and eventually undertake the joint clinical development of vamorolone for global indications, in which both parties would participate in the development process and funding.

Total consideration to Santhera is up to USD 231 million (including equity investment) plus royalty payments from product sales. After closing of the transaction in July 2023, Santhera received an upfront payment of USD 90 million (USD 75 million in cash and USD 15 million equity investment). Upon and subject to U.S. FDA approval of vamorolone in DMD, a decision expected on October 26, 2023 (PDUFA date), Santhera will receive an additional USD 36 million from Catalyst, of which Santhera will pay contractually agreed third-party regulatory milestone obligations (USD 26 million). Furthermore, Catalyst may pay Santhera sales-based milestones of up to USD 105 million as well as up to low-teen percentage royalties and will assume corresponding third-party royalty obligations of Santhera on vamorolone sales in all indications in NA.

Pre-commercialization measures advancing

In Europe, Santhera plans to commercialize vamorolone in key geographies (including Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Austria, Benelux and Switzerland), and will seek partners for commercialization in all other countries. Activities surrounding market access, stakeholder and key opinion leader engagement in these countries are ongoing. In Germany, the first launch country, the build-up of a core organization is well underway. Elsewhere, the early access programs applied for in France and the UK could, if granted, allow treatment of the first DMD patients with vamorolone in Q4 of this year.

Santhera expects a decision from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in late 2023 and, subject to approval, plans to launch vamorolone in DMD in Germany, followed by a gradual rollout across selected key markets from 2024. Within the next five years, the Company currently estimates to achieve annual sales in excess of EUR 150 million in Europe in DMD alone, the first indication for vamorolone.

Full divestment of Raxone(R)/idebenone business to Chiesi Group

In a post-period transaction closed on July 28, 2023, Chiesi Group acquired all assets and certain liabilities related to idebenone in all indications worldwide. This included Raxone in LHON, for which Chiesi already held exclusive license rights globally since 2019, except for North America and France. Under the terms of the agreement, Chiesi Group will assume the responsibility for the settlement agreed between Santhera and the French reimbursement authorities relating to Raxone in LHON amounting to EUR 25.3 million, significantly reducing near-term financial obligations and strengthening Santhera's balance sheet. Furthermore, the cessation of Raxone-related activities allows Santhera to streamline business processes, reducing operating costs and freeing up resources for the European vamorolone launch and strategic projects.

As an additional upside, Santhera retains contingent value for LHON in the U.S. and other indications worldwide. Santhera is eligible to participate in a potential marketing approval of Raxone in LHON in the U.S. through variable payments in the single-digit percentage range on net sales or milestone payments of up to USD 10 million. In the event that Chiesi chooses to pursue idebenone in non-ophthalmological indications, Santhera would be eligible for an additional milestone payment of USD 10 million related to the approval in the US for the first non-ophthalmological indication and variable payments in the high single-digit percentage range on net sales.

Clinical and early access programs with vamorolone

Vamorolone is being developed to provide an anti-inflammatory and muscle preserving treatment with a favorable safety and tolerability profile as an alternative to the current standard of care with glucocorticoids. In addition to long-term efficacy and safety data with vamorolone, recent publications and presentations further characterized vamorolone's differentiated profile mainly with regard to bone health [1-5].

Clinical studies with vamorolone were initiated to investigate its effects in a broader patient age group in DMD and in patients with Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD). The clinical development program for vamorolone until now included patients 4 to <7 years old and, as part of the pediatric investigational plan (PIP) requested by EMA, a new Phase 2 study aims at collecting information on vamorolone outside this age range through inclusion of patients starting at an age of 2 years and up to 18 years. Separately, a second Phase 2 pilot study in BMD is evaluating the safety, tolerability and exploratory clinical efficacy on motor function outcomes of vamorolone compared to placebo in males aged >=18 and <65 years.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)