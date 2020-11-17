|
Press Release: Santhera: ReveraGen Receives $3.3 Million NIH Commercialization Readiness Pilot Grant for NDA Preparations for Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular...
-- Funds will support NDA preparatory activities for anticipated filing
in 2021 --
November 17, 2020, 08:30 AM Eastern Time
Rockville, Maryland--ReveraGen, Inc., a privately held company
developing vamorolone (VBP15) as a potential safer alternative for
corticosteroid treatment in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other
disorders, today announced an award of a $3.3 million grant from the
National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) at
National Institutes of Health (NIH). The two-year SBIR/STTR
Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program award will provide
additional funding towards the new drug application (NDA) preparation,
enabling timely filing after the read-out of the fully-enrolled
registration study (VBP15-004;
NCT03439670
NCT03439670) anticipated in Q2 2021.
The Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) program is designed to aid
companies with previously funded SBIR/STTR Phase II/IIB projects as they
advance to commercialization. ReveraGen has held a NINDS SBIR Phase II
grant that enabled completion of Phase 2a clinical trials that showed
dose-responsive improvement of vamorolone-treated DMD participants at
both
24-weeks
24-weeks and
18-months treatment.
18-months treatment. A subsequent NIH SBIR Phase IIB award has supported
the ongoing pivotal trial in 121 DMD boys recruited at 30 sites in 11
countries.
"This generous support from NIH is enabling the execution of the global
regulatory and global intellectual property strategy of vamorolone,
which we are developing jointly with Santhera," said Dr. Eric Hoffman,
VP Research and principal investigator at ReveraGen on the award.
"Upfront of the CRP application, ReveraGen had carried out a formal gap
analysis to identify pending items required for the upcoming NDA
submission, and the CRP award will be beneficial in addressing these,"
noted Dr. Jesse Damsker, VP Operations at ReveraGen.
"We congratulate our partner ReveraGen to this grant which not only
provides support in advancing vamorolone towards FDA submission and
commercialization but also stands for recognition of the drug's
promising potential," added Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of
Santhera.
ReveraGen has open INDs for development of vamorolone in both Duchenne
muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy. Studies of vamorolone
in animal models of multiple chronic inflammatory diseases (multiple
sclerosis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, arthritis and others)
have shown efficacy similar to corticosteroids, and an improved safety
profile. Studies of vamorolone in DMD boys have shown loss of the
stunting of growth seen with treatment with corticosteroid standard of
care (deflazacort, prednisone), with less physician-reported safety
concerns.
Structure/activity studies
Structure/activity studies comparing the active metabolites of
glucocorticoid receptor ligands (vamorolone, deflazacort, prednisone)
have shown differential activity in binding co-activators and
co-repressors, leading to vamorolone showing unique mechanisms of
action. Specifically, vamorolone binding leads to less positive gene
transcription activity associated with safety concerns, while retaining
potent anti-inflammatory activity.
Recently, Santhera Pharmaceuticals has acquired a world-wide license to
vamorolone in all indications. ReveraGen continues to manage the
clinical programs and carry out NDA preparations.
About Vamorolone
Vamorolone is a first-in-class drug candidate that binds to the same
receptor as corticosteroids but modifies its downstream activity and as
such is a dissociative partial agonist. This mechanism has the potential
to 'dissociate' efficacy from typical steroid safety concerns and
therefore vamorolone could emerge as a promising alternative to existing
corticosteroids, the current standard of care in children and adolescent
patients with DMD. There is substantial unmet medical need in this
patient group as high-dose corticosteroids have significant systemic
side effects that diminish patient quality of life. The fully enrolled,
pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD trial (VBP15-004,
https://vision-dmd.info/2b-trialinformation
https://vision-dmd.info/2b-trialinformation ) is currently being
conducted at study sites across North America, Europe, Israel and
Australia and topline 6-month data are expected in Q2-2021, paving the
way for a US NDA submission in Q4-2021. Vamorolone has been granted
Orphan Drug status in the US and in Europe, and has received Fast Track
and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the US FDA and Promising
Innovative Medicine (PIM) status from the UK MHRA. Vamorolone was
discovered by US-based ReveraGen BioPharma, Inc. and is being developed
in collaboration with Santhera, which owns worldwide rights to the drug
candidate in all indications. The vamorolone development program has
received funding from several international non-profit foundations and
patient organizations, the US National Institutes of Health, the US
Department of Defense and the European Commission's Horizon 2020
program. See
www.reveragen.com;
www.reveragen.com;
https://vision-dmd.info.
https://vision-dmd.info.
About ReveraGen BioPharma
ReveraGen was founded in 2008 to develop first-in-class dissociative
steroidal drugs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other chronic
inflammatory disorders. The development of ReveraGen's lead compound,
vamorolone, has been supported through partnerships with foundations
worldwide, including Muscular Dystrophy Association USA, Parent Project
Muscular Dystrophy, Foundation to Eradicate Duchenne, Save Our Sons,
JoiningJack, Action Duchenne, CureDuchenne, Ryan's Quest, Alex's Wish,
DuchenneUK, Pietro's Fight, Michael's Cause, and Duchenne Research Fund.
ReveraGen has also received generous support from the US Department of
Defense CDMRP, National Institutes of Health (NCATS, NINDS, NIAMS), and
European Commission (Horizons 2020).
www.reveragen.com.
www.reveragen.com.
Contact
ReveraGen BioPharma
Eric Hoffman, PhD, Vice President of Research
Phone: + 1 240-672-0295
eric.hoffman@reveragen.com
Attachment
-- ReveraGen Receives CRP-final
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45f5d64c-1a55-4bf0-b9d4-2bf05b6e637f
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 17, 2020 12:45 ET (17:45 GMT)
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag leicht zulegen, wogegen der deutsche DAX auf der Stelle trat. Die Wall Street verbucht am Dienstag Verluste. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren am Dienstag gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.