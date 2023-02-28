Press Release: Santhera Secures Additional -2

Shareholders of the Company who have been holding at least 3% of the voting rights of Santhera, whether exercisable or not (a "qualified participation"), since the date of publication of the decision, may file an objection against the decision of the TOB. The objection must be filed with the TOB (Stockerstrasse 54, 8002 Zurich; fax: +41 44 283 17 40) within five (5) trading days from the date of publication of the decision. The first trading day after the publication of the decision on the TOB's website will be the first day of the filing period. The objection must contain a motion, summary reasons and proof of the qualified participation as from the date of the publication of the decision.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. Santhera has a new drug application (NDA) under review by the U.S. FDA and a marketing authorization application (MAA) under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for vamorolone for the treatment of DMD. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone(R) (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

Raxone(R) is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This document does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein or any other securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

