|
31.03.2022 17:45:10
Press release: Shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at General Meeting
|
Leonteq AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE | SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL PROPOSALS PUT FORWARD BY
Zurich, 31 March 2022
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) shareholders today agreed to all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors with very strong majorities of at least 92.9% of the represented shares.
In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, the Annual General Meeting 2022 was held without shareholders being physically present. Accordingly, shareholders exercised their shareholder rights via the independent proxy who represented 73.46% of the total 18,934,097 shares.
All eight members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were elected for a further term of office of one year. In addition, Christopher M. Chambers was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year. Shareholders approved the re-election of Susana Gomez Smith, Richard A. Laxer and Philippe Weber as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a further term of office of one year.
For the financial year 2021, shareholders approved the proposal to increase the distribution by 300% to CHF 3.00 per share. The distribution to shareholders for 2021 represents a payout ratio of 36% of net profits, which is to be paid in equal amounts out of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions. As previously announced, Leonteq is transitioning towards a progressive dividend policy and expects to pay out more than 50% of net profits from the financial year 2022 onwards. This underscores the Boards' confidence in the company's ability to generate attractive and sustainable returns over time.
Shareholders also approved the proposal to elect Deloitte AG as the new statutory auditor for the financial year 2022. External Audit forms an integral part of Leonteq's corporate governance framework and plays a key role by providing an independent assessment of operations and the internal control framework. With the change of its external auditor, Leonteq has demonstrated its commitment to good corporate governance.
In four separate binding votes, shareholders approved the maximum compensation of the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, the short-term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2021 and the maximum fixed compensation as well as the maximum long-term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2023. In an advisory vote, shareholders also approved the Compensation Report 2021.
For further details of the voting results for all proposals presented at the Annual General Meeting 2022, please visit Leonteq's website at www.leonteq.com/agm.
IMPORTANT DATES
CONTACT
Investor Relations
LEONTEQ
DISCLAIMER
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
End of Media Release
1316961 31.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Leonteq AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Leonteq AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Leonteq AG
|31,28
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSolide US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX und der DAX zeigten sich am Freitag stärker. Die US-Börsen begannen das neue Quartal mit einem höchst volatilen Handelstag, der jedoch freundlich endete. Die größten Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.