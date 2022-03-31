Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Press release: Shareholders approve all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at General Meeting



31.03.2022 / 17:45





PRESS RELEASE | SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL PROPOSALS PUT FORWARD BY

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT GENERAL MEETING

Zurich, 31 March 2022

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) shareholders today agreed to all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors with very strong majorities of at least 92.9% of the represented shares.

In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, the Annual General Meeting 2022 was held without shareholders being physically present. Accordingly, shareholders exercised their shareholder rights via the independent proxy who represented 73.46% of the total 18,934,097 shares.

All eight members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were elected for a further term of office of one year. In addition, Christopher M. Chambers was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year. Shareholders approved the re-election of Susana Gomez Smith, Richard A. Laxer and Philippe Weber as members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee for a further term of office of one year.

For the financial year 2021, shareholders approved the proposal to increase the distribution by 300% to CHF 3.00 per share. The distribution to shareholders for 2021 represents a payout ratio of 36% of net profits, which is to be paid in equal amounts out of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions. As previously announced, Leonteq is transitioning towards a progressive dividend policy and expects to pay out more than 50% of net profits from the financial year 2022 onwards. This underscores the Boards' confidence in the company's ability to generate attractive and sustainable returns over time.

Shareholders also approved the proposal to elect Deloitte AG as the new statutory auditor for the financial year 2022. External Audit forms an integral part of Leonteq's corporate governance framework and plays a key role by providing an independent assessment of operations and the internal control framework. With the change of its external auditor, Leonteq has demonstrated its commitment to good corporate governance.

In four separate binding votes, shareholders approved the maximum compensation of the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, the short-term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2021 and the maximum fixed compensation as well as the maximum long-term variable compensation of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2023. In an advisory vote, shareholders also approved the Compensation Report 2021.

For further details of the voting results for all proposals presented at the Annual General Meeting 2022, please visit Leonteq's website at www.leonteq.com/agm.

IMPORTANT DATES

04 April 2022 Ex-dividend date

05 April 2022 Record date

06 April 2022 Payment date

21 July 2022 Half-year 2022 results

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).

www.leonteq.com

