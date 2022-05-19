Press Release: SIKA ACQUIRES LIQUID WATERPROOFING COMPANY IN THE USA

SIKA ACQUIRES LIQUID WATERPROOFING COMPANY IN THE USA

Sika has acquired United Gilsonite Laboratories (UGL) in the United States, a well recognized manufacturer of products for consumer and DIY waterproofing applications. Their product portfolio is sold through the distribution channel and can be found in major retailers in the USA. The acquired business is a perfect complement to Sika's high value-added systems for concrete and masonry waterproofing and refurbishment. In 2021, UGL generated sales of CHF 65 million.

UGL is a long-standing company offering consumer and DIY liquid waterproofing products with a strong presence in the distribution channel. With headquarters and production in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and two additional production sites in Illinois and Mississippi, UGL is well situated to efficiently supply its products to customers in every region of the country. For Sika, the acquisition will increase its presence with major retailers and other building material stores by widening the offering and opening up cross-selling opportunities.

In the large USA residential housing segment, demand for watertight basements is anticipated to grow at above-average rates in the years to come, as homeowners refurbish and create more valuable living space with basement finishing. In commercial construction, the need for watertight basements to maximize building utility and protect valuable assets and investments continues to grow. With the combined offerings of the two companies, Sika can take advantage of the growth trends in both the residential and commercial construction segments.

Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas: "UGL is a perfect complement to Sika's current portfolio. The UGL brands are well recognized in the USA, and their consumer and DIY waterproofing solutions allow Sika to extend its business in the USA construction industry. We warmly welcome all the UGL employees to our Sika team."

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

