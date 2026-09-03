Press Release: SIKA CLOSES ACQUISITION OF AKKIM -- ACCELERATING GLOBAL EXPANSION IN ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS

SIKA CLOSES ACQUISITION OF AKKIM -- ACCELERATING GLOBAL EXPANSION IN ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS

Sika has closed the acquisition of Akkim, a leading global manufacturer of adhesives and sealants based in Turkey. The acquisition further strengthens Sika's position in the adhesives and sealants industry and creates substantial growth opportunities through expanded distribution and geographic reach as well as enhanced manufacturing capacity.

Akkim is a rapidly growing business that generated net sales of approximately CHF 220 million in 2025. Its broad customer base is served through an extensive, well-established distribution network focused on the high-growth markets in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. A comprehensive portfolio of adhesives and sealants, based on proprietary formulations developed by a strong R&D team, covers a wide range of applications and technologies for the construction industry. In addition, the expanded production capacity will help establish a highly efficient manufacturing and export hub for adhesives and sealants, supporting long-term growth in this segment.

Christoph Ganz, Sika Regional Manager EMEA: "The acquisition of Akkim marks an important milestone in strengthening our position in the adhesives and sealants industry. By combining our talented teams and complementary product portfolios, we will create greater customer value and unlock new growth opportunities. We warmly welcome the Akkim team into the Sika family and are excited to develop our business together."

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=uzNaRBO6ya9yqss_LpDfFYnNnTkyLPYmC3KeuX2ynUDWUszlz9Eb-A-lCWcH4kaOczJfwQRZ1xA7BJyGBfpjsreagU4zzQPkp6NjECTLPQyjdc0l4NWmho3G2FAo26mP

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=xanFya2DRldJAlY3wzeygYZCB7nQwKQMaiGwg1H7DuchI71KwN3o9pENece1QvUoW9-C1usJEQxEwHc7GBqsfxuZhnk59qljJVFYB2AmhSUS47KywHxMklv40yLn0yMTsACnH0IyrmltfxqA1NFJRaGC3pFw1IlTWVAA9ZQbj6U=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 03, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)